Securitybricks Strengthens Commitment to Veterans by Partnering with the DoD SkillBridge Program
Securitybricks Inc. partners with DoD SkillBridge to support veterans' transition by offering hands-on cybersecurity training in cloud security and compliance.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Securitybricks Inc., a prominent leader in the cybersecurity industry, is delighted to announce a partnership with the Department of Defense (DoD) SkillBridge Program. This collaboration reaffirms Securitybricks' dedication to supporting veterans in their transition to civilian life by offering cybersecurity training and career opportunities.
The DoD SkillBridge Program is a well-established initiative that offers service members the opportunity to gain valuable civilian work experience during the last 180 days of their military service. Securitybricks’ SkillBridge program includes training in compliance regulations like CMMC and FedRAMP while gaining technical implementation skills in Microsoft Azure and ServiceNow.
Since 2021, Securitybricks has been transitioning veterans to cybersecurity “Our partnership with SkillBridge enables military service members to use their skills and our training to explore opportunities in Cybersecurity. Together, we are ensuring that these heroes continue to serve our country in the evolving digital frontier.” stated Raj Raghavan, CEO of Securitybricks. “With 700,000 cybersecurity jobs ready to be filled, the veterans can fill critical roles in their civilian life.” Raghavan added.
For veterans interested in participating in this program or for more information, please visit:
https://securitybricks.io/skillbridge/
About SkillBridge
SkillBridge is a workforce development and skill enhancement platform that empowers individuals to acquire expertise in various fields, including cybersecurity. Their platform offers comprehensive training and education programs that bridge the skills gap and provide individuals with the knowledge they need to excel in their careers.
About Securitybricks, Inc.
Securitybricks, Inc. is a cybersecurity consulting firm focused on cloud security and compliance. Based in the U.S., its team members are all U.S. Citizens, including military veterans, with over 15+ years of experience in implementing cybersecurity and regulatory compliance controls. https://securitybricks.io/.
Raj Raghavan
Securitybricks, Inc.
3PAO@securitybricks.io
Securitybricks, Inc. partners with SkillBridge