Bridge Wind Launches Intelligent Renewable Energy Asset Management Solution
Developed by Bridge Wind’s asset management data specialists, Bruce is a multi-faceted tool designed to deliver a multi-stakeholder approach in the way professionals manage their renewable energy assets.
Bridge Wind, a leading provider of renewable energy asset management solutions, today announced the launch of its intelligent asset management platform.
HEADINGLEY, LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridge Wind Management, a leading provider of renewable energy asset management solutions, today announced the industry launch of its intelligent asset management platform, Bruce. Developed by Bridge Wind's asset management data specialists, Bruce is a multi-faceted tool designed to deliver a multi-stakeholder approach in the way professionals manage their renewable energy assets.
— Mike Urwin, Asset Management Director, Bridge Wind Management
The software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, which was designed in collaboration with energy asset managers, aims to provide a comprehensive view of the entire asset lifecycle. Features include data analysis, predictive analytics, and automated reporting designed to allow users to interrogate data from any device to make informed decisions quickly and accurately.
Mike Urwin, Asset Management Director at Bridge Wind Management, said: "Bruce was designed and developed in response to conversations with our clients around their pain points in wind asset management.
“We built functionality and user experience around the end-to-end stakeholder experience, from operations teams to boardrooms. We have had impressive results working with clients during the soft launch and are excited to bring BRUCE to the wider renewable energy asset management market."
Bruce is designed to be intuitive and user-friendly, allowing users to quickly access the data and insights they need. It also offers a range of customisation options, allowing users to tailor the platform to their specific requirements, assets or teams.
The platform, which is the latest addition to Bridge Wind's portfolio of renewable energy asset management solutions is also designed to be secure and industry compliant, with a range of security and accessibility measures built in.
