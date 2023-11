This Holiday, Let Someone Know “They are Vital To You" with the new Vidl Message Water Bottle

Vidl Message water bottle is the perfect gift with a purpose.

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vidl Life , a new player in the portable beverageware category, wants people to know this holiday season that its Vidl Message water bottle is the perfect gift with a purpose. With the consumer movement towards staying hydrated, the St. Louis-based Company came up with the concept to match the practicality of carrying a water bottle with the ability to make a difference in people’s lives. The goal: to spread positivity and remind everyone that we are all vital, absolutely important, essential, and treasured.About the Vidl Message Water BottleEach 20 oz, double-wall, vacuum-insulated stainless steel bottle is customizable, including the lid type, bottle, and base color. Consumers can personalize with a name or phrase, or for buyers who need some inspiration, Vidl offers several motivational messages to choose from such as "Destined to Great Things," "Kindness has a ripple effect that knows no bounds," or "Life is a Gift and So Are You." Vidl bottles also have a detachable storage base where you can store what’s vital to you - supplements, snacks, airpods, or even a note from a loved one.Pricing and AvailabilityThe Vidl Message water bottle is priced at $34.00 and available online at https://vidllife.com/ . Consumers wanting more of a classic water bottle style, can still choose their lid type, bottle color, and base for $29.00.For those looking for a meaningful way to say thank you to employees, clients, or customers this holiday season, create personalized Vidl water bottles with a company logo or heartfelt message. Need something even more special? Choose one of Vidl’s single or double gift sets . All sets come with a custom Vidl Water Bottle, journal, and five detachable bases. Pricing starts at $89.00. No minimum order number required.“Can a water bottle really change the world? Probably not, but we believe the people carrying it can,” said Rick Fessler, co-founder and CEO. “This product is truly the perfect gift for a partner, child, or anyone who needs inspiration in life or to fuel their passions.”For more information on Vidl Life, visit https://vidllife.com/ About Vidl LifeVidl Life is a St. Louis-based portable beverageware company on a mission to meet people where they are on their life journey and remind them they're vital - absolutely important, essential and treasured - and challenge them to be vital to others. For more information, visit https://vidllife.com/