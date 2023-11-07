This Holiday, Let Someone Know “They are Vital To You" with the new Vidl Message Water Bottle
St. Louis Company combines the practicality of staying hydrated with the ability to make a difference in people’s lives through its unique water bottles.
Can a water bottle really change the world? Probably not, but we believe the people carrying it can. This product is truly the perfect gift for anyone who needs a little inspiration right now.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vidl Life, a new player in the portable beverageware category, wants people to know this holiday season that its Vidl Message water bottle is the perfect gift with a purpose. With the consumer movement towards staying hydrated, the St. Louis-based Company came up with the concept to match the practicality of carrying a water bottle with the ability to make a difference in people’s lives. The goal: to spread positivity and remind everyone that we are all vital, absolutely important, essential, and treasured.
— Rick Fessler, co-founder and CEO
About the Vidl Message Water Bottle
Each 20 oz, double-wall, vacuum-insulated stainless steel bottle is customizable, including the lid type, bottle, and base color. Consumers can personalize with a name or phrase, or for buyers who need some inspiration, Vidl offers several motivational messages to choose from such as "Destined to Great Things," "Kindness has a ripple effect that knows no bounds," or "Life is a Gift and So Are You." Vidl bottles also have a detachable storage base where you can store what’s vital to you - supplements, snacks, airpods, or even a note from a loved one.
Pricing and Availability
The Vidl Message water bottle is priced at $34.00 and available online at https://vidllife.com/. Consumers wanting more of a classic water bottle style, can still choose their lid type, bottle color, and base for $29.00.
For those looking for a meaningful way to say thank you to employees, clients, or customers this holiday season, create personalized Vidl water bottles with a company logo or heartfelt message. Need something even more special? Choose one of Vidl’s single or double gift sets. All sets come with a custom Vidl Water Bottle, journal, and five detachable bases. Pricing starts at $89.00. No minimum order number required.
“Can a water bottle really change the world? Probably not, but we believe the people carrying it can,” said Rick Fessler, co-founder and CEO. “This product is truly the perfect gift for a partner, child, or anyone who needs inspiration in life or to fuel their passions.”
For more information on Vidl Life, visit https://vidllife.com/.
About Vidl Life
Vidl Life is a St. Louis-based portable beverageware company on a mission to meet people where they are on their life journey and remind them they're vital - absolutely important, essential and treasured - and challenge them to be vital to others. For more information, visit https://vidllife.com/
Jonalyn Morris & Kristin Lashoff
Integral Ventures for Vidl Life
+1 323-376-3632
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram