Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,798 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,683 in the last 365 days.

This Holiday, Let Someone Know “They are Vital To You" with the new Vidl Message Water Bottle

Vidl Message water bottle is the perfect gift with a purpose.

St. Louis Company combines the practicality of staying hydrated with the ability to make a difference in people’s lives through its unique water bottles.

Can a water bottle really change the world? Probably not, but we believe the people carrying it can. This product is truly the perfect gift for anyone who needs a little inspiration right now.”
— Rick Fessler, co-founder and CEO
ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vidl Life, a new player in the portable beverageware category, wants people to know this holiday season that its Vidl Message water bottle is the perfect gift with a purpose. With the consumer movement towards staying hydrated, the St. Louis-based Company came up with the concept to match the practicality of carrying a water bottle with the ability to make a difference in people’s lives. The goal: to spread positivity and remind everyone that we are all vital, absolutely important, essential, and treasured.

About the Vidl Message Water Bottle

Each 20 oz, double-wall, vacuum-insulated stainless steel bottle is customizable, including the lid type, bottle, and base color. Consumers can personalize with a name or phrase, or for buyers who need some inspiration, Vidl offers several motivational messages to choose from such as "Destined to Great Things," "Kindness has a ripple effect that knows no bounds," or "Life is a Gift and So Are You." Vidl bottles also have a detachable storage base where you can store what’s vital to you - supplements, snacks, airpods, or even a note from a loved one.

Pricing and Availability

The Vidl Message water bottle is priced at $34.00 and available online at https://vidllife.com/. Consumers wanting more of a classic water bottle style, can still choose their lid type, bottle color, and base for $29.00.

For those looking for a meaningful way to say thank you to employees, clients, or customers this holiday season, create personalized Vidl water bottles with a company logo or heartfelt message. Need something even more special? Choose one of Vidl’s single or double gift sets. All sets come with a custom Vidl Water Bottle, journal, and five detachable bases. Pricing starts at $89.00. No minimum order number required.

“Can a water bottle really change the world? Probably not, but we believe the people carrying it can,” said Rick Fessler, co-founder and CEO. “This product is truly the perfect gift for a partner, child, or anyone who needs inspiration in life or to fuel their passions.”

For more information on Vidl Life, visit https://vidllife.com/.

About Vidl Life
Vidl Life is a St. Louis-based portable beverageware company on a mission to meet people where they are on their life journey and remind them they're vital - absolutely important, essential and treasured - and challenge them to be vital to others. For more information, visit https://vidllife.com/

Jonalyn Morris & Kristin Lashoff
Integral Ventures for Vidl Life
+1 323-376-3632
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

This Holiday, Let Someone Know “They are Vital To You" with the new Vidl Message Water Bottle

Distribution channels: Gifts, Games & Hobbies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more