Author Patrick Girondi’s Latest Book Delves Into Much Avoided Subject, Strikingly Pitting Money VS God
Girondi's books are treasures...masterfully written with astute observations and insightful comments.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, November 7th, Patrick Girondi released his 4th book in 18 months.
— Dr. Patricia Giardina, Professor Emerita of Clinical Pediatrics, Cornell
“Blind Faith'' is a saga of greed, desperation and religious belief. An elite captain of American industry challenges his easy-going sister's mental state over a prospective $100 million inheritance. Girondi captures the reader’s curiosity as he scrupulously differentiates from today’s typical (boring) court fight over money: Faith divides Girondi’s characters. Believers are lined up against nonbelievers in a Chicago courtroom, to decide, for once and for all, if there is a God.
The characters range from haughty aristocrats, to clever judges and colorful gangsters. The interplay between such poles is suspenseful and “rich” . . . one might say funny. The reader is treated to many dynamics and moving parts with different cultures and religions, politics and morals. Add in mysteriously appearing hand-written letters, and you get a page-turner where Girondi keeps you guessing. Will one choose money or morality?
In this book, Girondi, accomplishes a unique feat, something rarely, if ever done before. He wrote both the novel and screenplay in the same book, giving the reader a sense of what the film will look like before it’s produced.
Girondi’s memoir book “Flight of the Rondone: High School Dropout VS Big Pharma – The Fight to Save My Son’s Life” is a Wall Street Journal #1 Bestseller from 2022. “Rondone” is also available in Italian. In February this year, “New City: A Story about Race-Baiting and Hope on the South Side of Chicago” was published. Just last month, “Faded Genes: Searching for a Cure and Finding Home in Altamura, Italy,” was released. Girondi is working with producers P.G. Cuschieri and Craig Cohen on a “Faded Genes” movie deal.
Girondi’s next book, “Chivalry,” will be released on Tuesday, January 2nd. All of Girondi’s books are published by Skyhorse Publishing and distributed by Simon and Schuster.
The cover art and 16 original paintings inside “Blind Faith '' were done by renowned artist, Megan Euker. Apoth Creative is credited for the design.
“Blind Faith” is available from Amazon, Target, Skyhorse Publishing or other top retailers.
Patrick Girondi, originally from the South Side of Chicago, is an Italian and American singer-songwriter, and founder of San Rocco Therapeutics, a gene therapy company focused on bringing a safe and accessible cure to Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia patients.
Truth Prevails
Truth Prevails Media
email us here
Trailer for Blind Faith - Book by Patrick Girondi, trailer by Megan Euker