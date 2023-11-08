Next-Generation Sales Methods Are Explained Carefully and Are Now Available Online for Free

Supportive Selling Book Cover When Resistance Talk Outweighs Buyer's Talk When Buyer's Talk Outweighs Resistance Talk

- “Succinct, easy-to-understand ideas that will help sales professionals move their customers from NO to YES.” (Gary Rauchfuss, Director, Records Management Training, U.S. National Archives and Records Administration)

- “Other sales methods give you a road map and a vehicle. Supportive Selling will make you an excellent driver.” David Zehren, Zehren-Friedman Associates.

Research

In 1988, Neil Rackham published his breakthrough book called Spin Selling. It changed the future of selling. In 1991, Stephen Rollnick and William Miller published their breakthrough book on Motivational Interviewing (MI) and that changed sobriety counseling methods. Both books delt with influencing and both used essentially the same techniques but explained with different words and different terminology. While MI was about selling sobriety, Spin Selling was about selling products and services. Research continued in both fields, but medical research was well funded and large scientific gains in knowledge were made in the next 30 years. Supportive Selling starts from the Spin Selling base and leverages the applicable research and techniques developed for MI to advance the selling methods. Examples are drawn from the author’s experience selling and that of other salespeople. They are provided throughout the book.

Beyond Sales

While the book focuses on selling, the ideas explained can be used to help people in many different situations, from preventing spousal conflicts to finding ways to better support others in the workplace.

What is Supportive Selling

Supportive Selling is an approach taken to create value for buyers and help them through the stages of their decision-making process, all the way to ultimately making a purchase. By drawing out what they need and presenting your product or service as the solution to that need, sellers find themself generating sales and building good relationships in the process. Sound simple? The core idea is, but the details draw on decades of research on how people make decisions, and how outsiders (like sellers) can speed that process along or stop it in its tracks.

A Brief Look at Supportive Selling Techniques

Supportive Selling techniques can be used for the spectrum of sales, ranging from simple sales requiring a short time with one decision maker to complex sales requiring a long time with multiple stakeholders. While a few buyers may be completely resistant to any sales or may be ready to buy the moment the seller walks in the door, most are somewhere in between or ambivalent or they would not have met with the seller. The techniques described in the book target the ambivalent buyer.

The book describes four guidelines for selling and four steps to help guide the discussions. These are clearly described and illustrated with sample dialog. While the Supportive Selling techniques are designed to avoid objections, the books carefully explain how to handle them.

The book talks about both Resistance Talk and Buyers Talk. Resistance talk may sound like:

- “I like my old computer and hate trying to get everything set up on a new one.”

Buyer’s talk may sound like:

- “I can’t wait to get my hands on a better computer. My old one really slows me down.”

In the beginning, the benefits of the status quo and cost of change may outweigh a buying decision. Sellers may hear more resistance talk. The methods described in the book will help the seller to draw out the buyer’s talk and change the balance to where the cost of the status quo and the benefits of change will have the greater weight and help the buyer see the advantages of the purchase.

One of the many things that are explained are ways to minimize resistance talk and increase buyers talk. By doing so, the potential buyers can better understand their own needs and verbalize them. Then they will make the “buy” decision.

