Sustainable Roofing Practices Reach New Heights with 100% Recyclable Platform Pro

As roofers, we're always on the lookout for products that not only make our job easier but also contribute positively to the environment.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The roofing industry is poised for a sustainable transformation with the introduction of Platform Pro, the first-of-its-kind AC roof platform designed for longevity and environmental responsibility. In an era where sustainable building practices are not just favored but expected, Platform Pro stands out with its 100% recyclable materials and innovative design that eliminates the need for platform removal during re-roofing.
Platform Pro's patented design allows for seamless integration into roofing projects, offering a durable and adaptable solution that is compatible with a range of roof pitches from 0/12 to 12/12. Its versatility is further enhanced by the ability to level on uneven roof surfaces, ensuring a secure and stable platform in a variety of conditions.
"As roofers, we're always on the lookout for products that not only make our job easier but also contribute positively to the environment," said Cully Cangelosi, president of Platform Pro. "With the introduction of Platform Pro, we're excited to offer a product that does both. Its 100% recyclable materials and reusability factor represent a significant step towards greener roofing practices."
The development of Platform Pro was guided by the industry's growing need for sustainable roofing components. Each Platform Pro system is UV resistant, ensuring longevity and performance even under the harsh sun. Unlike traditional platforms, it does not rot or leak, attributing to its claim of never needing to be removed once installed. When it's time for re-roofing, the platform stays in place; only the four split boots on each leg need to be replaced – a simple process that underscores the platform's sustainable design by reducing waste.
In addition to its eco-friendly attributes, Platform Pro is also user-friendly. The assembly and installation process is straightforward and requires approximately one hour, depending on the roof pitch. The design complies with the flashing height requirements for low-slope roof systems, making it a versatile option for a wide range of roofing projects.
"The versatility and ease of installation that Platform Pro offers are second to none," Cangelosi added. "The fact that it can be easily and properly flashed with current market split boots and comes with all necessary hardware, reflects our commitment to providing comprehensive solutions in the roofing space."
The innovative nature of Platform Pro extends to its positive environmental impact. By reducing the need for multiple installations over the life of a roofing system, Platform Pro significantly decreases the carbon footprint associated with manufacturing and transporting traditional roof platforms. This commitment to sustainability is in line with the industry's and public's growing preference for green building materials.
Platform Pro's introduction to the market is timely, as it aligns with the increasing regulatory emphasis on sustainable building practices. As more states and municipalities adopt stricter environmental standards, products like Platform Pro are expected to become integral components of eco-conscious construction projects.
"Our goal was to create a product that not only serves the immediate needs of our customers but also has a long-term positive impact on the environment," said Cangelosi. "We believe that Platform Pro is a game-changer for sustainable roofing, and we're proud to lead the way in this important field."
Platform Pro is now available and has begun to make its mark as an essential tool for roofing contractors who prioritize sustainability without compromising on quality or efficiency. The innovative design and environmental benefits of Platform Pro are set to redefine what it means to practice sustainable roofing.
