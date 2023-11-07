Submit Release
Corvee Completes SOC 2 Compliance Certification for Instead

MIAMI, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvee, a software and solutions company serving small and medium-size businesses as well as tax and accounting firms, today announces Instead and Instead Pro have successfully obtained Service Organization Control 2 compliance.

SOC 2, established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, is a security framework that outlines the measures organizations must take to safeguard customer data from unauthorized access, security incidents and other vulnerabilities.

“Data security remains a top priority for our clients, and this certification showcases our ongoing commitment to ensuring that we adhere to the highest industry standards and possess the necessary certifications to protect our clients’ data,” states Andrew Argue, CEO and co-founder of Corvee.

Instead and Instead Pro leverage the power of AI to offer businesses and accountants the unprecedented ability to easily manage and optimize R&D tax credits.

For more information on Corvee security measures, visit www.corvee.com/security. For more information on Instead, visit www.instead.com.

About Corvee
Corvee (www.corvee.com) provides tax, accounting and financial advising firms the ability to make smarter tax decisions for their clients while growing and optimizing their operations. The company’s innovative software, including Corvee Tax Planning and the newly released Instead and Instead Pro, simplifies complex tax processes and fosters proactive, strategic planning. Stay connected with Corvee via its blogFacebookLinkedInInstagramX and TikTok.

Media Contact
Vicki LaBrosse
Edge Marketing for Corvee
vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com
651.528.9445


