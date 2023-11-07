Bees360 Expands Executive Team with Chief AI Officer

HOUSTON, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bees360 , the top provider of drone-enabled property inspection services powered by artificial intelligence (AI), is expanding the company’s executive team with the appointment of Dr. Mark Tianwu Zang as Chief AI Officer.



“We couldn’t be more excited about bringing Dr. Zang into the Bees360 executive team,” said Andy Liu, CEO at Bees360 . “His deep knowledge and experience with AI technology development is essential to achieving our strategic objectives in delivering ultramodern solutions for underwriting and claims property inspections.”

Dr. Zang brings over a decade of invaluable AI technology development experience from renowned organizations like Rice University , Google , and Amazon . Before joining Bees360, Dr. Zang served as the engineering and science leader at Amazon where he is recognized for pioneering Generative AI, the foundational framework behind ChatGPT.

In his role as Chief AI Officer, Dr. Zang will be responsible for driving the strategic advancement of Bees360’s AI technologies for claims, underwriting, and operations. Dr. Zang holds a Ph.D. in Applied Physics from Rice University.

Today, insurance and claims professionals alike look to Bees360 as an industry leader focused on redefining property inspections. By harnessing the power of drone and AI technology, Bees360 has revolutionized exterior and interior property inspections that can accurately analyze property images and data with precision at every pixel. The appointment of Dr. Zang as Chief AI Officer is a major milestone in Bees360’s continuing evolution into a service-enabled technology company.

About Bees360

Bees360 is a leading innovator of deep learning and computer vision technology who focuses on bringing AI and drone solutions to property underwriting and claim inspections. It is founded by data scientists and insurance experts whose collective background in data science, mathematics, property claims & underwriting provide an unparalleled level of knowledge to build AI-powered workflow and a disruptive business model for the conventional insurance industry. Learn more at www.bees360.com .

