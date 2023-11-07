MEDIA ADVISORY

The Sound of Music at the Hartke Theatre at Catholic University

WHAT: Get ready to experience the enchantment of one of the most beloved musicals of all time as the Rome School of Drama, Music, and Art at The Catholic University of America proudly presents The Sound of Music at the Hartke Theatre, 3801 Harewood Rd., NE, Washington, D.C. This timeless classic, featuring music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and a book by Howard Lindsay and Russell Crouse, promises an unforgettable journey through the hills of Austria and the power of music and love.

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 10, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 12 at 2:00 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m

WHERE: Hartke Theatre, 3801 Harewood Rd., NE, Washington, D.C.

DETAILS: The Sound of Music is a heartwarming and enduring musical that tells the story of Maria, a spirited young woman who becomes the governess to the seven von Trapp children. Her arrival brings music, joy, and love back into their home, capturing the heart of their stern, widowed father, Captain von Trapp. As the von Trapp family learns to sing and find harmony together, they also find themselves faced with a moral dilemma as the forces of Nazism threaten Austria.

The production showcases the captivating score and iconic songs that have made The Sound of Music a beloved classic, including “Do-Re-Mi,” “My Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss,” and the stirring title song. The talented cast includes children of alumni of Catholic University; beautiful costumes and stunning set design promise to transport audiences to a world of beauty and hope.

Tickets and information:

Tickets for The Sound of Music are available for purchase here. For more information, please visit www.arts.Catholic.edu.

