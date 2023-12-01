New Research: Neuroscientist Reveals that Alzheimer’s Can be Prevented
UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alzheimer's has long been one of the most untamed monsters in the world of medicine, but now the science shows that Alzheimer’s disease can be prevented, and memory loss can be reversed. Dr Robert Love, a neuroscientist specializing in preventing Alzheimer’s disease, is one of the most watched neuroscientists on the planet, and is working to educate the public and give them hope about Alzheimer’s disease by sharing the current science with them.
Dr. Love has over 200 million views on social media, and his mission is to help end Alzheimer’s disease by sharing the current science on how to prevent Alzheimer’s disease and reverse memory loss. Despite his nobel mission, he has been attacked by medical doctors and academics for sharing the current science on Alzheimer’s, and educating viewers with the science-backed steps they can take to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s.
The good news is that there are many things shown in the scientific literature to help improve memory as we age and reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. Regular exercise, for example, is tremendously beneficial for the brain and can help improve memory. Interestingly, playing tennis and other racquet sports is associated with greater longevity, compared to jogging and swimming.
Det also matters for preventing Alzheimer’s disease. Type 2 diabetes is a major risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease, and eating a diet low in refined sugar can help reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes and reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s.
And certain foods are especially good for the brain. Eating mushrooms three or more times a week can help reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.
Sleep is also extremely important for maintaining a healthy brain. Sleep is when the brain cleanses itself and when new memories are wired up. Sleep is also restorative for almost every cell in the body.
Why is this young neuroscientist so dedicated to helping people prevent Alzheimer’s disease? It all started with his grandparents.
“Thirty years ago, when my two grandparents had dementia, they were told by their doctors, ‘There is nothing we can do’," recalls Dr Love. “Now my parents are 70 and 75, and I want to do everything I can to help them prevent Alzheimer’s disease.”
“The science has changed from the time my grandparents had dementia, and there are many science-backed behaviors and products that can help prevent Alzheimer's and potentially reverse memory loss associated with Alzheimer's.”
For more information about what you can do to improve your memory and reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, you can follow Dr. Love on TikTok @RobertWBLove. He is also on Instagram @RobertWBLove.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10473097/
https://journals.lww.com/acsm-csmr/fulltext/2017/01000/Alzheimer_s_Disease_and_Exercise__A_Literature.9.aspx
https://bjsm.bmj.com/content/51/10/812.short
https://europepmc.org/article/med/23314404
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0022316622086035
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30775990/
