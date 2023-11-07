Election Day Tomorrow, November 7th

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Date: November 6, 2023

Contact: Chelsea Carattini, Communications Director

Phone: (208) 332-2849

(Boise, Idaho) – Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane is encouraging Idahoans to vote tomorrow on Election Day, November 7th. Voting is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters may check their polling location at VoteIdaho.gov.

Voters planning to vote absentee must return completed ballots to county election offices or official drop boxes by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Absentee ballots should not be sent by mail, as they will not arrive in time to be counted. As of late Monday afternoon, 67% of absentee ballots issued statewide have been returned, leaving 15,926 absentee ballots outstanding. See https://sos.idaho.gov/dashboards/absentee-tracking/ for the latest absentee information.

“Idahoans, your vote matters. Before you head to the polls, take a moment to be prepared. Check your polling location and preview the races and measures up for election in your county,” said Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane.

Tips to be ready for Election Day: To see the list of races and measures by county on the November 7th ballot, visit VoteIdaho.gov/ballot-listing/.

Voters who have requested absentee ballots must ensure their completed ballots are returned to their local election offices by 8:00 PM on Election Day, November 7th.

Voters may register to vote at the polls on Election Day with a photo ID and proof of residence.

For specific information regarding polling places, and other election-related details, voters are encouraged to visit VoteIdaho.gov.

