Election Day Tomorrow, November 7th

(Boise, Idaho) – Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane is encouraging Idahoans to vote tomorrow on Election Day, November 7th. Voting is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters may check their polling location at VoteIdaho.gov.
Voters planning to vote absentee must return completed ballots to county election offices or official drop boxes by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Absentee ballots should not be sent by mail, as they will not arrive in time to be counted. As of late Monday afternoon, 67% of absentee ballots issued statewide have been returned, leaving 15,926 absentee ballots outstanding. See https://sos.idaho.gov/dashboards/absentee-tracking/ for the latest absentee information.
“Idahoans, your vote matters. Before you head to the polls, take a moment to be prepared. Check your polling location and preview the races and measures up for election in your county,” said Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane.
- To see the list of races and measures by county on the November 7th ballot, visit VoteIdaho.gov/ballot-listing/.
- Voters who have requested absentee ballots must ensure their completed ballots are returned to their local election offices by 8:00 PM on Election Day, November 7th.
- Voters may register to vote at the polls on Election Day with a photo ID and proof of residence.
For specific information regarding polling places, and other election-related details, voters are encouraged to visit VoteIdaho.gov.
