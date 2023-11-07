Sequentur's Director of Business Development, Alex Boots, Named on CRN’s 2023 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders List
Alex's unwavering dedication to our clients and his relentless pursuit of excellence have been instrumental in establishing Sequentur as a trusted IT solutions provider in Columbus and beyond.”CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sequentur, a leading IT solutions company specializing in Managed IT Services and Cybersecurity & Compliance Managed Services, is proud to announce that its Director of Business Development, Alex Boots, has been recognized as one of CRN's 2023 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders.
— Roman Gruzdev, Owner and CTO at Sequentur
This CRN Next-Gen Solution Providers List honors professionals 40-years-old or younger who, through their drive and passion, have helped propel growth and strategic direction at their IT solution provider companies.
The prestigious honor from CRN (Channel Reseller News), a renowned source of news and analysis for the IT industry, underscores Alex Boots' exceptional contributions to Sequentur.
Alex has played a pivotal role in building the Sequentur brand over the last few years in the Columbus, OH market. His strategic vision and commitment to delivering exceptional IT services and cybersecurity solutions have made a significant impact on Sequentur’s clients and partners.
"We are incredibly proud of Alex Boots and his well-deserved recognition by CRN as a Next-Gen Solution Provider Leader," said Roman Gruzdev, Owner and CTO at Sequentur. "Alex's unwavering dedication to our clients and his relentless pursuit of excellence have been instrumental in establishing Sequentur as a trusted IT solutions provider in Columbus and beyond. This recognition highlights his outstanding achievements and contributions to our industry."
CRN's Under 40 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list is highly competitive and highlights young professionals who demonstrate leadership, innovation, and the potential to drive the IT industry forward. Alex Boots' inclusion on this list reflects his exceptional abilities and commitment to the success of Sequentur and its clients.
Sequentur continues to evolve as a leading provider of Managed IT Services and Cybersecurity & Compliance Managed Services, and this recognition further solidifies its commitment to delivering cutting-edge IT solutions to businesses in Columbus and the surrounding areas.
For more information about Sequentur's award-winning IT services and solutions, please visit www.sequentur.com.
About Sequentur LLC
Founded in 2007, Sequentur is a leading provider of Managed IT and Cybersecurity services that specializes in empowering businesses with the tools and solutions they need to excel in today’s digital world. Sequentur has won numerous awards that showcase its commitment to excellence, innovation, and dedication to helping clients create a world where IT is not just another expense, but an essential tool of continued advancement and efficiency.
