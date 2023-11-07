Feedback requested on changes to the Planning Act

CANADA, November 7 - The Province is inviting Island residents to share their opinion on potential changes to the Planning Act.

The Planning Act governs provincial and municipal planning including how land is used, what structures are permitted within zones, and development in coastal areas. The changes would clarify the appeal process for planning decisions of municipalities and the provincial government.

“We know that Islanders directly impacted by planning decisions deserve to be heard, but we cannot continue to let developments stall due to procedural roadblocks. If we are going to address our housing supply challenges, we need to reduce barriers to development. These amendments will ensure a clear appeal process is established with timely decisions for applicants, developers and provincial planning authorities.” - Housing, Land and Communities Rob Lantz

Further legislative and regulatory changes related to accessory dwellings, open space requirements, and minimum development standards are also being considered. Consultation on these proposed changes is forthcoming.

