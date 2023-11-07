New Franchising Opportunities with Leafy8 Four Cannabinoids Used in Leafy8 Products Leafy8 Delta-8, Delta-9, HHC & CBD Products - Orlando, FL

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leafy8, a leading producer of hemp-derived products, is excited to announce new franchising opportunities for entrepreneurs to join the Leafy8 Family. Motivated by their mission to offer high-quality natural healing products to every state, Leafy8 is inviting driven individuals to become part of their team.

With products in over 150 stores and a 3rd retail location opening very soon, Leafy8 has been growing at a rapid rate. Their extensive product knowledge, third-party laboratory reports, and dedication to customer service have solidified their reputation as a trustworthy, committed hemp brand. Between both retail stores, they have accumulated over 450 5-star customer reviews as of November 6th, 2023.

By being a part of Leafy8, franchisees can provide their community with high-quality hemp-derived products backed by an established company that tests every batch they produce at a third-party laboratory to ensure that their production standards are consistently being met. Additionally, this ensures that their products remain in compliance with federal regulations and are safe for the end-user to consume.

Reasons to Join The Leafy8 Franchise Family

Proven Success

Leafy8 started with a simple mission. They wanted to offer high-quality natural healing products to every state and be an accessible option for every household. Today, Leafy8 seeks to educate its customers about the products and give them a positive experience tailored to them. Since opening, Leafy8 has only continued to grow with new distribution opportunities every month.

Market Demand

As it stands, the hemp/cannabis market in the US is to grow at a rate of 14.2% annually, according to Grand View Research. In the next few years, hemp products will be selling more than ever before. Leafy8 franchisees can tap into this market with less risk than starting a stand-alone business.

Training and Support

Leafy8 offers comprehensive training and ongoing support, both in-person and virtually. All franchisees will receive a printed copy of the Leafy8 Franchise Handbook. There will be a representative on-site before, during, and after the launch. They will ensure all aspects of the operation are being handled as efficiently and productively as possible. Whether it is staff training or operational assistance, Leafy8 will be their guide.

What Makes Leafy8 Different

Leafy8 stores stand out thanks to their friendly team members. These individuals have been trained to be experts in both cannabis and hemp-derived products. Customers rely on their extensive product knowledge and their ability to be an educational resource to anyone who walks in - regardless of experience level. To be successful, franchisees must understand the fundamentals of the products.

Their vast inventory of products all use four main cannabinoids. Those cannabinoids include Delta-8, Delta-9, HHC, and CBD. Each of these has different effects on the body and provides different experiences. Attached is a graph to briefly introduce readers to each cannabinoid's structure, psychoactive profile, and side effects.

Leafy8's products do not contain any THC from USDA-defined Cannabis. Instead, they use industrial hemp. This critical distinction allows Leafy8 to sell its products without requiring a medical cannabis license or a prescription from the customer. The 2018 Farm Bill states that any product that contains less than 0.3% THC by dry weight can be legally distributed to persons aged 21 & up as a hemp product. Once that 0.3% THC threshold is breached, the product would then be classified as cannabis and would have to follow all applicable regulatory channels.

Leafy8 uses only the highest quality ingredients in its products and ensures purity and consistency through the regimented use of third-party laboratory testing.

Third-Party Testing

To ensure the quality of their products, they put a QR code and a batch number on each label. The QR code connects to the Certificate of Authenticity (COA) from accredited, independent laboratories. These COAs break down the number of cannabinoids in each product to ensure they meet legal standards and have the correct dosage. All products are tested at regular intervals to ensure each batch remains compliant and exceeds Leafy8's minimum standards for quality and consistency.

How to Franchise with Leafy8

This opportunity is open to passionate individuals who are committed to providing high-quality products, outstanding customer service, and educating the public. Join the team and start enjoying the benefits of Leafy8. With a 90%+ reorder rate and a very healthy profit margin, this is an opportunity worth taking.

Those interested in this opportunity should contact the franchise development team to learn more about this exciting venture.

For more information about Leafy8's franchising program, visit www.leafy8.com.



About Leafy8: Leafy8 manufactures, distributes, and sells hemp-derived products that exceed industry standards of quality and are always independently lab-tested for purity. Each scientifically formulated product has a QR code linked to a Certificate of Authenticity (COA). These COAs break down what exactly is in each product. With a commitment to educating the public, the company has become a trusted provider in the industry. Leafy8 is known for its premium products and outstanding customer service.



Leafy8 – Casselberry

222 Wilshire Blvd

Casselberry, FL 32707

Leafy8 – Orlando/Winter Park

7414 University Blvd, Suite #104

Winter Park, FL 32792

Facebook: @Leafy8

Instagram: @got_that_leafy

Phone: (855)-453-2398

Email: info@leafy8.com

More information on franchising opportunities is coming soon!

Wholesale and Private Label options are available upon request.

#gotthatleafy