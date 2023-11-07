Yamaha Announces Returning 2024 Model Lineup

MARIETTA, Ga., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA is announcing the remainder of its 2024 street motorcycle lineup including the Supersport, Sport Heritage, Scooter, Hyper Naked and Sport Touring model families.



Supersport

Yamaha’s line of high-performance R-Series Supersport motorcycles are designed for the track, combining high-revving engines, agile chassis and distinctive R-Series styling. For 2024, the YZF-R1M returns in Carbon Fiber for $27,399 MSRP; the YZF-R1 returns in Team Yamaha Blue or Raven for $18,399 MSRP; the YZF-R7 returns in Team Yamaha Blue, Raven or Matte Gray for $9,199 MSRP; and the YZF-R3 returns in Team Yamaha Blue or Vivid White for $5,499 MSRP.

Sport Heritage

Yamaha’s Sport Heritage lineup offers equal parts street-conquering performance and standout retro-inspired style. For 2024, the XSR900 returns in Heritage White for $10,299 MSRP; the XSR700 returns in Raven for $8,899 MSRP; the Bolt R-Spec returns in Raven for $8,899 MSRP; and the V Star 250 returns in Raven for $4,699 MSRP.

Hyper Naked

Born from the Dark Side of Japan design concept, Yamaha’s line of Hyper Naked MT models deliver aggressive street-focused styling and Supersport-level capability. For 2024, in addition to the previously announced all-new MT-09 and MT-09 SP, the MT-10 SP returns in Liquid Metal/Raven for $16,999 MSRP; the MT-10 returns in Midnight Cyan for $14,499 MSRP; the MT-07 returns in Team Yamaha Blue, Midnight Cyan or Matte Raven Black for $8,199 MSRP; and the MT-03 returns in Midnight Cyan or Matte Stealth Black for $4,999 MSRP.





Sport Touring

The perfect tools for long-distance on-road adventures, Yamaha’s Sport Touring models provide strong, torquey engines, advanced technology and all-day comfort for enthusiasts who enjoy sport-focused performance along with mile-tackling capability. For 2024, in addition to the previously announced all-new TRACER 9 GT+, the FJR1300ES returns in Cobalt Blue for $18,299 MSRP.





Scooter

Yamaha Scooters are built for economical urban fun. Reliable, efficient and offering motorcycle-inspired capability for handling everything from rush-hour commutes to weekend get-aways. For 2024, the XMAX returns in Granite Gray for $6,199 MSRP and the ZUMA 125 returns in Matte Black or Sand Gray for $3,799 MSRP.

Learn more about Yamaha’s complete motorcycle lineup, as well as other Yamaha products at:

www.yamahamotorsports.com .

Find a range of Genuine Yamaha Accessories, apparel and more at: www.yamaha-motor.com/shop .

For more information related to all Yamaha products, visit: www.yamahamotorsports.com .

Follow Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, through your favorite social media site:

#Yamaha #YamahaMotor #YamahaMotorUSA

www.facebook.com/yamahamotorusa

www.instagram.com/yamahamotorusa

www.twitter.com/yamahamotorusa

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA , (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida), Kracor Systems (Wisconsin) and Siren Marine, Inc. (Rhode Island), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).

MEDIA CONTACT:

Gerrad Capley – Street Motorcycle Communications Specialist

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

Gerrad_Capley@yamaha-motor.com

(714) 713-1465

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd5d3758-191b-4948-b1b7-237986f10ea5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45c59794-62ee-4bbd-b373-31adece475d2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/101b10fa-7dbe-459e-9b35-fa3fe08ee13c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/146c0bd2-c0c6-42c1-9fdf-a8a0c4efc546

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7f04d72-3fa6-491b-be4b-c39f5b14c1cf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c64f72b5-9985-4473-88a6-612e65b9a761

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e14d97c-7ccb-45b5-966c-1887504139b9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c90a2ec-becd-4941-8b48-e75ecc3c82b9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8f4018c-cc10-4c82-91c1-843e6e9e95fc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24bca659-d030-4b72-90af-6a116ff23651

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc440638-68a4-4b18-9c94-2cadf3a1f464

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c90a2ec-becd-4941-8b48-e75ecc3c82b9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d372f3c3-b8b8-4b86-a0fe-bb556fe6a60b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c91b6de1-bf53-45a1-8c8a-00ea2cbbd74f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17f393bb-b1e2-4d7c-9439-553ebf8c1353