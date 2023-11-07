TechSmith Audiate Launches Generative AI Features For Instant Content Creation

“Generate Script” and “Generate Audio” Transform Audiate Into Full-Scale Audio Production House

EAST LANSING, Mich., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TechSmith Corporation , an industry leader in visual communication and video creation, announces the launch of generative AI scripting and voiceover features in Audiate , the company’s audio recorder and text-based editing solution. The new functionality, Generate Script and Generate Audio, allows creators of all skill levels to efficiently produce comprehensive, near-instant audio projects without a writer or voice actor.

Audiate is the groundbreaking application leveraging AI to generate a transcription from recorded or imported audio or video files so users can edit content as easily as a text document. Building upon its existing AI capabilities, such as the removal of hesitations and fillers ("ums" and "ahs"), Audiate now offers faster speech-to-text transcription as well as generative scripting and audio to transform the solution into a complete audio production house.

New AI-powered functionality in Audiate includes:



Generate Script:

Script Creation: Create a script from nothing but an idea by specifying desired length, content type (i.e. business presentation or marketing commercial), and style (i.e. enthusiastic or serious) from a variety of options.





Create a script from nothing but an idea by specifying desired length, content type (i.e. business presentation or marketing commercial), and style (i.e. enthusiastic or serious) from a variety of options. Script Summary and Revision: Easily summarize a script to aid with marketing and promotion of audio/video content or instantly rewrite the script to try new concepts.





Easily summarize a script to aid with marketing and promotion of audio/video content or instantly rewrite the script to try new concepts. Script Translation: Translate your script into 7 different languages including English, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, and Spanish.





Generate Audio:

Multivoice Audio Generation: Transform text into studio-quality audio, selecting from over 100 different voices and styles with the ability to adjust their speed and pitch to match your desired audio outcome.





Transform text into studio-quality audio, selecting from over 100 different voices and styles with the ability to adjust their speed and pitch to match your desired audio outcome. Multilingual Audio Generation: Switch audio into 14 different languages and dialects, including English, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, and Spanish.





"With our new Generative AI features, we want to help our users create professional content in minutes, rather than hours or days,” said Dan Latterner, senior technical product manager at TechSmith. “Audiate can now leverage AI to assist with every step of the creation process, getting you from an idea to a polished result, faster and easier than ever before."

Alongside its new generative AI technology, Audiate has improved its integration with Camtasia , TechSmith’s award-winning, all-in-one video recorder and editor. The combination of Camtasia and Audiate creates a powerful AI-assisted video editor allowing users to produce video content more than 40% faster than the standalone solution. Audio edits made within Audiate now automatically synchronize and create video edits in a linked Camtasia project. In addition, the Audiate-based transcription can be transferred over to Camtasia for precise video captioning, including traditional closed captioning and new, customizable Dynamic Captions.

Price and Availability

A one-year subscription of Audiate is available now for $199.99 USD from the TechSmith online store and select resellers, or bundled with Camtasia for $379.87 USD . A free, fully functional trial version of Audiate can be downloaded from the TechSmith website. The software interface is available in English, however transcription and audio editing are supported in English, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, and Spanish.

To learn more about Audiate and its new generative AI features, please visit: https://www.techsmith.com/audiate.html





About Audiate

Audiate is a user-friendly audio recorder and text-based editing application enabling content creators of all skill levels to generate scripts and audio using AI. Audiate generates a transcription from recorded or imported multimedia files so users can make precise audio edits using text, instead of requiring knowledge of audio waveforms. Its seamless integration with Camtasia allows users to benefit from synchronous editing between audio and video content. The feature-rich application includes automatic script generation and language translation, professional audio effects such as a noise removal, equalizer and more, allowing for easy and simple audio editing with the lowest barrier to entry, while also offering robust professional functionalities for experienced audio engineers. TechSmith, the creators of Audiate, is an award-winning market leader in screen capture and editing software as well as productivity solutions across Fortune 500 companies like Apple, Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and more, with more than 73 million users across more than 190 countries. For more information, visit www.techsmith.com/audiate.html

About TechSmith

TechSmith is the market leader in screen capture software and productivity solutions for daily in-person, remote or hybrid workplace communication and customer-facing image and video content. The company’s award-winning flagship products, Snagit , Camtasia , and Audiate , empower anyone to create remarkable videos, images and audio that share knowledge for better training, tutorials, and everyday communication. TechSmith creates easy-to-use software and provides expert training resources and unmatched support — making TechSmith the global leader for easily creating effective images and videos. To date, billions of images and videos have been created with TechSmith’s products by more than 73 million people across more than 190 countries. TechSmith is ranked as a top 10 company in G2’s Fall 2023 report and winner of a 2023 Training Magazine Network Choice Award . Connect with TechSmith on LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter) , and Facebook . For more information, visit www.techsmith.com .

Media Contact:

Ross Blume

Fusion Public Relations

techsmith@fusionpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81ff5253-6fb0-4f9a-a850-e12f5d6a7e5d

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55eb15e3-36d4-4ea7-88de-29c23cf7effc