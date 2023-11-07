Joiin launches attractive new affiliate partner programme

About

Joiin makes consolidated financial reporting easy. Accountancy advisors and business finance teams can quickly create and share reports using their Xero, QuickBooks, Sage or Excel data by seamlessly integrating this data with Joiin’s platform. The Joiin platform works by crunching the numbers and consolidating data to create a range of digital reporting – from performance dashboards and off-the-shelf reports to detailed report packs and customisable reporting. The company’s strategy focuses on making the complex task of consolidated financial reporting much more straightforward for its customers, delivering a better real-time understanding of group finances, meaning its users can spend less time on manual consolidations and get more time back to add value to their businesses.

