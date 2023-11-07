Joiin launches attractive new affiliate partner programme
Joiin, the consolidated financial reporting platform, is delighted to launch its affiliate partner programme in association with Reditus.
For affiliates looking to build referrals with us, we’re a fully committed partner offering solid conversion rates and an extremely attractive platform that has already grown exponentially.”EXETER, DEVON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Working with the affiliate management team at Reditus, Joiin’s new programme builds on its strong organic growth in the Fintech and cloud accounting sectors, aiming to connect with more partners globally.
— Paul Shipway, CCO, Joiin
Why Joiin’s new affiliate partner programme? Central to the company’s success, Joiin’s innovative product-led growth approach will be of keen interest to potential affiliates looking for a committed collaborative partner, solid conversion rates and an appealing platform that will generate referrals.
• Joiin boasts a high conversion rate – from a free trial to a paid subscription – of 33%.
• Annual subscriptions account for 56% of paid sign-ups with Joiin.
• 96% of existing annual users renew every year with Joiin.
• Incorporating an effortless set-up, using single sign-on integrations with leading cloud accounting software such as Xero and QuickBooks Online, means a rapid time to value for new Joiin users during the free trial period. In Joiin’s recent survey, its customers said that they get immediate value from the platform – within an average of seven minutes when onboarding and in the form of a first off-the-shelf report being run.
• By offering an intuitive user interface, 94% of Joiin users onboard themselves without reaching out for support.
• The Joiin platform’s self-service onboarding and intuitive interface remove the need for several layers of sales, onboarding and training. This allows Joiin to keep prices lower than its competitors, further encouraging adoption and renewals.
On launching the new affiliate partner programme, Joiin’s Chief Commercial Officer, Paul Shipway, said:
“I’m delighted to launch our first-ever affiliate partner programme. Working with Reditus is an exciting step, enabling us to recruit new affiliates and grow outside of our own network.”
“For affiliates looking to build referrals with us, my message is that we’re a fully committed partner offering solid conversion rates and an extremely attractive platform that has already grown exponentially organically.”
About Joiin:
Joiin makes consolidated financial reporting easy. Accountancy advisors and business finance teams can quickly create and share reports using their Xero, QuickBooks, Sage or Excel data by seamlessly integrating this data with Joiin’s platform.
The Joiin platform works by crunching the numbers and consolidating data to create a range of digital reporting – from performance dashboards and off-the-shelf reports to detailed report packs and customisable reporting.
The company’s strategy focuses on making the complex task of consolidated financial reporting much more straightforward for its customers, delivering a better real-time understanding of group finances, meaning its users can spend less time on manual consolidations and get more time back to add value to their businesses.
