CybeReady Offers Complimentary Employee Training, Addressing War-Related Cyber Risks
Company Supports Security Preparedness for Employees with New CISO Toolkit – Cyberattacks & Fake News: The Digital Front Lines of WarSANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CybeReady, a global leader in security awareness training, is helping infosec managers build security preparedness to defend against cyberattacks exploiting the Israel-Hamas war. Intelligence providers have revealed a concerning increase in attacks that are capitalizing on fake news and misinformation about recent events. Security leaders can better defend their organizations and ensure that potential threats never enter their networks by properly educating employees on the danger of war-related cyberattacks and fake news. CybeReady is helping in this effort by releasing the company’s complimentary Security Awareness Training CISO Toolkit – Cyberattacks & Fake News: The Digital Frontlines of War.
Contemporary conflicts go beyond traditional battlegrounds. As information becomes more important, nations turn to cyber warfare to monitor, interfere with, or harm their adversaries. Independent hackers, driven by political agendas or financial incentives, exacerbate the digital risks we all face. It's imperative to remain vigilant to ensure one’s safety both online and offline.
With a focus on helping organizations and their employees avoid these risks, CybeReady is providing a new CISO Toolkit – a resource that helps infosec managers equip employees with essential tips and best practices to combat the prevalent digital threats that arise during times of conflict. The toolkit includes:
Employee Home Network - Tips for safeguarding email and home electronics systems.
Company Network - Best practices for recognizing and reporting phishing attacks.
Fake News - Addressing the potential hazards of untrusted news sources and implementing effective strategies to combat fake news during periods of conflict.
"Many of the cyberattacks leveraging the Israel-Hamas war take advantage of the emotionally charged content in sensitive times. This allows the hacker to divert the user's attention, encouraging them to take certain actions without the usual caution," said Michal Gil, Head of Product for CybeReady. "Employees are often lured into clicking malicious links, downloading harmful software, or divulging sensitive information."
The exploitation of this conflict serves as a potent reminder that geopolitical events can quickly become vectors for cyber threats. Not only can these attacks result in the loss of sensitive corporate information, but they also have the potential to compromise the integrity of entire systems, disrupt operations, and tarnish reputations. To further defend against potential threats, install recommended system and security updates on user PCs, add two-factor authentication to all social media and email accounts, ensure a recovery copy of the email account is available, avoid opening emails, text messages, and files that promise tempting content, such as news coverage, exclusive photos, etc.
"Organizations are only as strong as their weakest link. That link often lies in the hands of the individual employee," added Gil. "It's crucial that those who are on the frontline of these attacks are trained to recognize and resist the tactics deployed by cybercriminals."
CybeReady Security Awareness Training solutions utilize data-driven and machine-learning approaches to create a personalized training experience for each employee. With this training, each employee will understand the nuances of the threats they face and will be well-equipped to counter them.
For more information about CybeReady’s Security Awareness Training solution, visit http://www.cybeready.com.
Tweet This: @CybeReady Responds to Rising Cyberattacks Linked to Israel-Hamas Conflict Misinformation - https://cybeready.com/category/news
Resources:
Download the new Cyberattacks & Fake News CISO Toolkit free of charge at:
https://cybeready.com/ciso-toolkit
CybeReady Case Studies - https://cybeready.com/resource-center/case-studies
CybeReady White Papers - https://cybeready.com/resource-center/white-papers
About CybeReady
CybeReady offers the world’s most effective security training solution that evolves organizations from security awareness to cyber readiness with no IT effort. CybeReady’s solution engages more employees, more effectively, frequently, and easily. Infused with training expertise and powered by machine learning, CybeReady’s adaptive, easy-to-digest security training content program guarantees to reduce your high-risk employee group by 80%. CybeReady’s solution has been deployed by hundreds of enterprises worldwide, including Kion Group, Skoda Auto, NatWest, SodaStream, ING, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Avid Technology, and others, CybeReady is fully managed, making it the security awareness training solution with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) available today. Founded in 2015, CybeReady is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in Silicon Valley and Germany. For more information, please visit www.cybeready.com.
