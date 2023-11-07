Global Quick Commerce Market Size & Trends

Glovo, Getir, Rappi, Wolt, JOKR, Gopuff, Zomato, Swiggy, Rohlik, and Ocado Zoom among others, are some of the key players operating in the global quick commerce market.

Brooklyn, New York, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global quick commerce market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2023 to 2028.



The primary reasons propelling the market growth are the growing demand for same-day delivery services and advances in technology, including mobile apps, GPS tracking, and route optimization. Moreover, a growing number of companies entering the q-commerce sector and the integration of cutting-edge technologies, including AI, data analytics, and robotics are propelling the market growth.

Key Market Trends

The upsurge in the demand for same-day delivery services has become a crucial driver for the flourishing market. As consumers increasingly prioritize convenience and instant gratification, the need for rapid and efficient product delivery has escalated significantly. This surge in demand has prompted companies to invest heavily in technological advancements and innovative strategies to streamline their delivery processes.

The adoption of mobile applications, GPS tracking systems, and route optimization technologies has enabled companies to offer more efficient and reliable delivery services, catering to the evolving preferences of modern consumers.

Simultaneously, the quick-commerce (q-commerce) sector has witnessed a remarkable influx of new entrants, further catalyzing the market's expansion. The integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, and robotics has redefined the landscape, enhancing the overall efficiency and accuracy of the delivery process.

These technological advancements have not only improved the speed of deliveries but also elevated the overall customer experience, leading to heightened satisfaction levels and an increase in customer retention.

As companies continue to leverage these innovations and emphasize customer-centric strategies, the market is expected to witness sustained growth and evolution in the foreseeable future.





Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Quick Commerce Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the category outlook, the food delivery segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global quick commerce market from 2023 to 2028

As per the delivery timeframe outlook, the same-day delivery segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global quick commerce market from 2023 to 2028

Asia Pacific is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period from 2023-2028

Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Food Delivery

Grocery

Courier

Gifts & Flowers

Pharmacy

Others

Delivery Timeframe Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Instant Delivery

Same-day Delivery

Scheduled Delivery





By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central and South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





