Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on SCOTUS Domestic Violence Case

Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement as the United States Supreme Court begins hearing arguments in United States v. Rahimi, a case that will determine whether the government can restrict violent dangerous people from possessing guns. Attorney General Stein has filed a friend-of-the-court brief asking the Supreme Court to uphold the federal law that prevents domestic abusers who have domestic violence restraining orders against them from possessing guns.

“A law that keeps guns out of the hands of violent, dangerous people is life-saving and should be upheld,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “A violent person who is subject to a domestic violence restraining order should not be allowed to possess guns – it’s too dangerous, especially for those in their household. I urge the Supreme Court to do the right thing and reaffirm this sensible federal law.”

