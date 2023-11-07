A Fairytale Making Headlines in 2023
Viola e il libro di tutto. A fairytale story, a creative writing experiment, but also a challenge to artificial intelligence.ITALY, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite being under attack today, human creativity can still bring endless satisfaction, perhaps by uncovering areas where artificial intelligence still miserably fails.
Aldo Cernuto, an Italian writer, identified one of these areas by writing a fairytale story of 10,000 words, all of them short, never exceeding five letters. An endeavour that might seem trivial for AI. However, at the current state, such an input leaves it in disarray (try it to believe it).
"In undertaking this work," says Aldo Cernuto, "I had other objectives in mind: an original story to debunk the prejudice that sees our language succumb to English for brevity, and to demonstrate how written Italian is extraordinarily flexible."
And thus, Viola e il libro di tutto was born, the story of a girl abandoned twice: at birth and then by fate, but always assisted by the magic inherent in special places, objects, and people. A tale about solitude and its overcoming, told with only short words. It resulted in a style that lies between prose and poetry, with a quick and exceptionally smooth reading pace. A curious mix of fluidity and musicality.
The real surprise, however, has now emerged with the publication, as it was questioned whether artificial intelligence could ever succeed in such a feat. Repeatedly tested, even in English, it proved entirely inept.
Hence the idea to extend this experiment to other purposes. A professor who gives a similar constraint to their students, for example, will automatically ensure that they must rely on their creativity. And for AI, it will be checkmate, without appeal.
Viola e il libro di tutto is available on Amazon.it for $ 0.00 with Kindle Unlimited and $ 0.99 for purchase. More information at www.violalibro.it.
Contact: www.violalibro.it - aldocernuto@gmail.com - info@violalibro.it
Aldo Cernuto (Turin, 1955), a copywriter and later creative director in major international advertising networks, co-founder of Cernuto Pizzigoni & Partners, made his debut with an essay on ideas ("Il Mal d’idea” – Finedit," 1998). He wrote his first novel directly in English ("The Curse of Knowing” – Clink Street Publishing," 2020). In Italian, his second work of fiction ("Le due vite di Tu," November 2021). "Viola e il libro di tutto” (December 2023) is his fourth publication.
