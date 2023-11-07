Submit Release
Store Closing Sales Begin at All Soft Surroundings Stores

Boston, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, began store closing sales at all 43 Soft Surroundings retail store locations throughout the U.S.

Beginning today, storewide discounts of 20% to 50% off original prices are in effect at all locations. Everything is on sale, including new arrivals perfect for holiday parties and gift giving. The sale comes just in time for holiday shopping and offers a great selection of apparel, accessories and home, including best sellers like the luxe velvet, faux suede, cozy faux fur throws and much more.

“We encourage consumers to shop early to take advantage of the best selection of products and great savings throughout the stores while supplies last,” said Durien Sanchez, Managing Director, Retail at Gordon Brothers.

Soft Surroundings filed for Chapter 11 reorganization in September and is closing all retail stores after 24 years in operation to focus on their e-commerce business. Going forward, the entire Soft Surroundings collection will continue to be available online at softsurroundings.com. The store closing discounts will apply at retail stores only and will not be available online.

To locate the nearest store visit softsurroundings.com.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.


