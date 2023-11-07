Creative Realities Named a 2023 Digital Signage Experience Awards (DIZZIE) Finalist

Recognized in the Venue Category for Digital Transformation at Frost Bank Center in TX, home of The San Antonio Spurs

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading digital signage and media solutions provider Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW, CRI) today announces it has been named a finalist in the Venue category of the 2023 Digital Signage Experience Award (DIZZIE) for the digital transformation efforts for the San Antonio Spurs, at Frost Bank Center, previously named ATT Center. The awards program is presented by Digital Signage Experience (DSE) and honors visionaries from around the world whose digital signage campaigns and installations challenge existing standards and drive the industry forward.



“We are thrilled to be recognized for our role in helping to transform the fan experience of The Spurs with digital solutions so that every aspect of the venue is super charged, dynamic and better positioned to attract new forms of sponsorship along with an elevated food and beverage experience,” states Lee Summers, President of Sports and Entertainment at CRI.

Part of the trajectory of taking the Spurs to new levels of fandom inside the stadium, was the overhaul of their IPTV platform that delivers live streaming across the arena ecosystem. In delivering this part of the massive project, Creative Realities proved worthy of transforming other key zones in the arena. The project scope then expanded to more than 700 displays across concession, retail, new restaurants, facility training – and ending with a soon to be deployed mega-transformation to integrate LED throughout the inner bowl stairs. The result is Creative Realities designing and deploying a highly functional, well-performing and bespoke digital signage across key strategic zones across the Arena ecosystem.

Success was achieved by overcoming unexpected complexities, and invited an opportunity to leverage our proprietary data driven design methodology and content optimization strategy was utilized to achieve upticks in food and beverage sales across the arena – making an even greater impact on sales metrics.

David Drain, DSE Director of Event Programs said, “The DIZZIE’s were created to recognize companies who are leading the way in harnessing digital signage to reach target audiences and fulfill strategic objectives. We congratulate Creative Realities and Lee Summers, President of Sports & Entertainment on being named a finalist.”

The judges for the DIZZIE Awards were provided by the Digital Signage Federation , and represent some of the most innovative thinkers in the digital signage industry. Click here to view the list of Judges.

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. CRI designs, develops and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise-level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to automotive, advertising networks, apparel & accessories, convenience stores, food service/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues. The company has operations across North America with active installations in more than 10 countries.

