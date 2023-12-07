Black Paw Memorial Pin Launches Universal Symbol for Pet Loss

The Black Paw Memorial PinTM was created to be worn by anyone who has lost their beloved, faithful pet to honor their memory and as a symbol of mourning

This pin is a symbol that lets people know what you are experiencing after the loss of your beloved pet - without having to say a word – and hopefully it will bring comfort at a time of great sadness” — Hilarie Viener, Founder, Black Paw Memorial Pin

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Paw Memorial PinTM announces its launch. Simply put, it is a pin that was created and designed to be worn by anyone who has lost their beloved, faithful pet - as a way to honor their memory and to let everyone know that they are in mourning and perhaps could use a little extra kindness in their time of sorrow.

It was developed with the understanding that pet loss is like no other type of loss. Many times, the loss of a pet is much more personal with much less community or public involvement in comparison to a human loss.

“When you have lost your beloved, faithful pet the overwhelming grief is hard enough, you are just not yourself,” states Hilarie S. Viener, Founder, Black Paw Memorial Pin. “On top of that, you have to walk around with such a heavy heart. This pin is a symbol that lets people know what you are experiencing without having to say a word – and hopefully it will bring comfort at a time of great sadness.”

The Black Paw Memorial Pin will be sold exclusively online on the company’s website www.blackpawmemorialpin.com in its initial launch phase. A percentage of the profits will be donated to animal welfare organizations.

The Black Paw Memorial Pin is more than just a pin, it is also a virtual community “hub” housed on the company website and on its primary social media channels (FB and IG). The virtual hub contains two main sections, In Memoriam and Community.

The In Memorial section hosts photos and memories of beloved pets that are sent in and then shared. “This was designed so that anyone, from anywhere, at any time – can send in their photos, stories and memories - as a permanent memorial to be shared with our community,” states Viener.

The Community section contains content specifically curated for anyone who is seeking information as they grieve and comfort from others as they go through the grieving process. “This is a very special place,” states Suzy Changar, Community Officer, Black Paw Memorial Pin. “We truly focus on encouraging engagement and contributions from our community. We understand what they are going through and want to be a source of comfort.”

The inspiration for Black Paw Memorial Pin came from an insight that Hilarie had when her mother lost her beloved dog of 15 years. It reminded her of the grief she experienced after losing her own beloved beagle years earlier. But also made her realize that when someone loses a pet it is such a profound loss due to the nature of the relationship between humans and their pets. It occurred to her that there is no universal symbol for this kind of loss and she saw an opportunity to change that.

As Ms. Viener began to identify the path forward (to develop the Black Paw Memorial Pin) she started talking about the idea with friends and colleagues, in particular Ms. Changar (the two have been close friends since college) who soon joined the effort. They received so much encouragement from others that have experienced pet loss that it propelled them forward.

“The Black Paw Memorial Pin is to be worn as a symbol and the community is being developed to support those in need of comfort and understanding,” states Viener. “Anyone who has lost a pet understands the unconditional love …we are hoping to honor that.”

The Black Paw Memorial Pin can be purchased at www.blackpawmemorialpin.com

The Black Paw Memorial Pin is for anyone who has lost their beloved, faithful pet - as a way to honor their memory and to let everyone know that they are in mourning and perhaps could use a little extra kindness in their time of sorrow.

The Black Paw Memorial Pin Community is an online forum that allows people, in their time of sorrow, from anywhere and everywhere to connect to seek comfort from others, share In Memoriam posts and explore curated content.

To operate a kind, caring community for people that have lost their beloved pets and provide support and comfort in their time of sorrow.

www.blackpawmemorialpin.com

Black Paw Memorial Pin, Incorporated is located in West Palm Beach, FL.

