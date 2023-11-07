Elton Ilirjani – International Model, Activist Emphasizes the Bold at the Bold by Angelique Show at Athens Fashion Week
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Athens Fashion Week (AFW) is being held in the first week of November, showcasing supreme, established and emerging Greek fashion designers and brands, with the mission is to create new opportunities for the development of the fashion industry.
Model, activist and philanthropist Elton Ilirjani is participating in no fewer than four Athens Fashion Week shows and one photoshoot held in iconic Greek venues, building on his recent participation in London, New York, Costa Rica and South Korea Fashion Week.
Elton walked the Bold by Angelique fashion show by designer Angelique Tsanis where his dynamism, coupled with the look created by the designer had the audience entranced. Walking the runway Elton modelled no fewer than 4 rings, two necklaces and two bracelets combining White Gold, yellow gold and diamonds.
About Elton Ilirjani:
Known around the world as a high-ranking social media influencer and fashion model, Ilirjani boasts a breathtaking following of over 12 million fans. His legions of followers are dedicated to listening and learning from his message of gender equality around the world. Elton promotes the importance of equality and freedom of expression through the concept of genderless modelling. Frequenting the pages of fashion magazines and international runway shows, the icon uses his powerful presence to promote a unified existence amongst all of mankind. Instagram: @Eilirjani
About Bold by Angelique Tsanis:
The mission of jewelry designer, Angelique Tsanis is to make luxurious, yet easy-to-wear pieces, designed for people who exude elegance and dynamism. Being Bold means to feel beautiful, unique and fearless. To stand on your own feet, speak your own voice and be loved for exactly who you are, your true self. No borders, no limits, no discrimination. For More information, please visit: www.boldbyangelique.com
About Athens Fashion Week (AFW):
Αthens Fashion Week, is the official fashion week of Athens, Greece, taking place biannually, every October-November and March-April. It is designed and developed according to international high caliber production standards, showcasing supreme, established and emerging Greek fashion designers and brands, entailing a collective of diverse fashion-related side events and welcoming exquisite international special guests. AFW’s mission is to create new opportunities for the development of the fashion industry by providing a platform for Greek Designers to connect with media representatives and fashion buyers within and beyond Greek borders, while contributing to cultural progress and establishing Athens as a fashion destination.
For more information please visit: www.afw.gr | I: @athensfashionweekofficial | F: Athens Fashion Week
