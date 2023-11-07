Green Thumb to Open RISE Dispensary Clearwater in Florida, its 11th Retail Location in the Sunshine State, on November 10

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISE Dispensaries , a rapidly growing cannabis retail chain owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or “the Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced that RISE Dispensary Clearwater , the Company’s 11th retail location in Florida and 87th nationwide, will open on November 10. RISE Dispensary Clearwater will welcome patients with a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 17, where profits from the day will be donated to Minorities for Medical Marijuana (M4MM). M4MM is a purpose-driven nonprofit organization that provides education and programs to build a more accessible and equitable cannabis industry.



“As we continue to expand our footprint in Florida, we are thrilled to join the Clearwater community,” said Green Thumb President Anthony Georgiadis. “We look forward to introducing more patients to the RISE experience and providing access to high-quality cannabis products that will help improve their well-being."

Green Thumb joined the Florida community in 2018 and operates two production facilities in Ocala and Homestead where the Company produces its branded products. Green Thumb’s cultivation and manufacturing practices reflect the highest quality standards to ensure all its products offer a true-to-plant, consistent experience. The Company’s retail brand, RISE Dispensaries, is committed to expanding access to well-being through cannabis and making a positive impact on the communities it serves. In addition to RISE Clearwater, there are ten other RISE Dispensaries in Florida, including locations in Bonita Springs, Brandon, Deerfield Beach, Fruitland Park, Hallandale Beach, Kendall, Oviedo, Pinellas Park, Sun City Center and West Palm Beach, with delivery services available at each location. All RISE Dispensaries in Florida offer products from Green Thumb’s award-winning family of brands, including RYTHM premium flower and full spectrum vapes, Dogwalkers pre-rolls, Good Green flower, and &Shine flower, pre-rolls, vapes and chews.

Located at 1724 Gulf to Bay Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33755, RISE Dispensary Clearwater is open on Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Minutes away from Clearwater Beach, the dispensary offers a range of high and low-potency THC and CBD products perfect for beginners and cannabis connoisseurs.

For information on how to become a medical cannabis patient, email RISEmed@gtigrows.com . For more information on RISE Dispensaries' locations, product offerings or other services, visit www.risecannabis.com .

About RISE Dispensaries

RISE Dispensaries, a fast-growing national cannabis retailer founded under Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries, promotes social conscience, community impact and well-being through the power of cannabis. Since opening its doors in 2015, RISE has grown its national footprint to 87 retail locations across 14 U.S. markets and serves millions of patients and customers each year. RISE Dispensaries lead innovative access to cannabis by offering home delivery, virtual pharmacist consultations, mobile pre-ordering and the first consumption lounge east of the Mississippi at RISE Mundelein, Illinois (services vary by market). RISE locations offer a wide variety of products and award-winning brands including &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM, produced by owner Green Thumb Industries. RISE Rewards members enjoy insider perks, points and first access to products and merchandise. More information is available at www.risecannabis.com .

