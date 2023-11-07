Epic Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epic Bio, a biotechnology company developing therapies to modulate gene expression using compact, non-cutting dCas proteins, today announced that the management will participate in an upcoming investor conference:



Stifel Healthcare Conference

Corporate presentation: Wednesday, November 15 at 10:20 a.m. ET

Institutional investors interested in meeting with management during the conference may reach out to their Stifel representative.

About Epic Bio

Epic Bio is a leading epigenetic editing company, leveraging the power of CRISPR without cutting DNA. The company’s proprietary Gene Expression Modulation System (GEMS) includes the smallest Cas protein known to work in human cells, enabling in vivo or ex vivo delivery via a single viral vector. Epic’s lead program, EPI-321, is in IND-enabling studies for treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD); additional programs seek to address alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AD), heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), and other indications. The company is financially backed by Horizons Ventures and other leading investors. Visit www.epic-bio.com for more information or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact Shawn M. Cox Epic Bio Manager, Investor Relations, and Corporate Communications shawn.cox@epic-bio.com Media Contact Lisa Raffensperger Ten Bridge Communications lisa@tenbridgecommunications.com (617) 903-8783