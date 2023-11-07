Lynk and bmobile Solomon Islands Limited Begin Sat2Phone Service for bmobile Subscribers

Falls Church, Va.--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Lynk Global, Inc. (Lynk), the world’s leading sat2phone telecoms provider, and bmobile Solomon Islands Limited (bmobile), a leading mobile operator in the Solomon Islands, today announced the start of initial satellite direct-to-mobile phone services to subscribers using Lynk’s “cell-towers-in-space”. Bmobile becomes the latest MNO in the world to launch Lynk’s sat2phone technology as a service for their subscribers.









Established in 2010, bmobile is a leader in providing high-speed data, reliable voice and SMS telecommunications across the Solomon Islands. bmobile currently operates in four provinces across the country: Guadalcanal; Malaita; Western; and Central Province. With a footprint that is growing rapidly, bmobile is a leader in bringing innovative products to the Solomon Islands.





“Bmobile is excited to announce this partnership with Lynk. Bmobile now has the ability to further extend geographic mobile coverage for the people of Solomon Islands. We feel Lynk is a must-have service that can save lives and help people no matter where they are. Bmobile is starting by giving immediate coverage to our mobile subscribers across Makira. As the Lynk service grows it will bring 21st Century connectivity to all the people of the Solomon Islands across the entire nation,” said Devan Kula, CEO of bmobile.





Lynk has proven SMS, broadcast emergency alerts, and voice calls on all seven continents, and anticipates starting commercial service with many more MNOs globally over the rest of 2023.





“Lynk is humbled and thrilled to bring sat2phone connectivity to the people of Solomon Islands, everywhere in Solomon Islands,” says Dan Dooley, Lynk’s chief commercial officer. “For bmobile subscribers, this service will be like no other in use today. Our initial Sat2Phone service will start as a beta service in the Makira and extend next year across the island nation to include all remote areas, including the Solomon Islands maritime economic exclusion zone, which covers more than 1.6 million kilometers. Lynk will also be used to provide back-up services, when natural disasters damage the ground network, to enhance network resilience,” says Dooley. “With over 75% of Solomon Islands’ residents living outside urban areas in mostly small communities, Lynk’s service has the potential to be a game changer for residents and visitors alike,'' Dooley continues.





Lynk is also targeting service launch this year in Papua New Guinea with bmobile’s parent company Telikom Ltd.





About bmobile





About Lynk





Lynk is the world’s only patented, proven, commercially-licensed, and operational satellite-direct-to-standard-mobile-phone system. Today, Lynk is unique in allowing commercial subscribers to send and receive text messages to and from space, via standard unmodified mobile devices. Our service has been demonstrated in over 20 countries and is currently being deployed commercially, based on >30 MNO commercial service contracts covering >50 countries. Lynk is currently providing cell broadcast (emergency) alerts, and two-way SMS messaging, and will launch voice and mobile broadband services in the future. By partnering with Lynk via a simple roaming agreement, a mobile network operator opens the door to new revenue in untapped markets, gives subscribers peace of mind with ubiquitous connectivity, and provides a pathway to economic prosperity for billions. For more information, visit www.lynk.world or follow @lynktheworld.









