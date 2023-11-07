Lynk and bmobile Solomon Islands Limited Begin Sat2Phone Service for bmobile Subscribers
Established in 2010, bmobile is a leader in providing high-speed data, reliable voice and SMS telecommunications across the Solomon Islands. bmobile currently operates in four provinces across the country: Guadalcanal; Malaita; Western; and Central Province. With a footprint that is growing rapidly, bmobile is a leader in bringing innovative products to the Solomon Islands.
“Bmobile is excited to announce this partnership with Lynk. Bmobile now has the ability to further extend geographic mobile coverage for the people of Solomon Islands. We feel Lynk is a must-have service that can save lives and help people no matter where they are. Bmobile is starting by giving immediate coverage to our mobile subscribers across Makira. As the Lynk service grows it will bring 21st Century connectivity to all the people of the Solomon Islands across the entire nation,” said Devan Kula, CEO of bmobile.
Lynk has proven SMS, broadcast emergency alerts, and voice calls on all seven continents, and anticipates starting commercial service with many more MNOs globally over the rest of 2023.
“Lynk is humbled and thrilled to bring sat2phone connectivity to the people of Solomon Islands, everywhere in Solomon Islands,” says Dan Dooley, Lynk’s chief commercial officer. “For bmobile subscribers, this service will be like no other in use today. Our initial Sat2Phone service will start as a beta service in the Makira and extend next year across the island nation to include all remote areas, including the Solomon Islands maritime economic exclusion zone, which covers more than 1.6 million kilometers. Lynk will also be used to provide back-up services, when natural disasters damage the ground network, to enhance network resilience,” says Dooley. “With over 75% of Solomon Islands’ residents living outside urban areas in mostly small communities, Lynk’s service has the potential to be a game changer for residents and visitors alike,'' Dooley continues.
Lynk is also targeting service launch this year in Papua New Guinea with bmobile’s parent company Telikom Ltd.
About bmobile
Established in 2010, bmobile is a leader in providing high-speed data, reliable voice and SMS telecommunications across the Solomon Islands. bmobile currently operates in four provinces across the country: Guadalcanal; Malaita; Western; and Central Province. With a footprint that is growing rapidly, bmobile is a leader in bringing innovative products to the Solomon Islands.
About Lynk
Contacts
Tony DeTora
Wilton Varia
Source: Lynk Global, Inc.