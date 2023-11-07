“The Private Eye” Starring Matt Rife Set to Unveil Teaser Trailer with Star-Studded Event at Boomtown Brewery
This flick has been a labor of love, and we believe that the story, along with our incredible cast, will resonate deeply with audiences.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Illusion Islands Productions is thrilled to announce the Teaser Trailer Release event for “The Private Eye.” The highly anticipated event will take place on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 7pm at Boomtown Brewery, located at 700 Jackson Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012.
Starring Matt Rife, and Directed by Jack Cook, “The Private Eye” is a riveting mystery, romance comedy that follows the life of Mort Madison (Rife), a private investigator whose life takes a dramatic turn when a captivating yet slightly familiar woman enters his world, leading him on his most unusual case. The movie promises to deliver suspense, intrigue, and a rich narrative that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats itching for more.
“The Private Eye” is a feature length mystery movie with a star-studded ensemble cast including: Matt Rife, Clare Grant, Elliot, Denzel Whitaker, Eric Roberts, Charles Worth (Chip Tha Ripper/King Chip), Lexy Panterra, Erik Griffin, Jay Reeves, Eugenia Kuzmina, Elijah Boothe, Jared Brady, Petri Hawkins Byrd, Jock McKissic, Josiah Jack Kalian and more. The movie was directed by Jack Cook and produced by ope Ayiyi, and Alex Kagianaris.
The evening will feature live performances from renowned artists King Chip / Chip Tha Ripper, Narde, and Big Th0rN, ensuring a night filled with music and energy.
“We are beyond excited to finally unveil what we’ve been working on and share a glimpse of ‘The Private Eye’ with the world. This flick has been a labor of love, and we believe that the story, along with our incredible cast, will resonate deeply with audiences.” –– Jack Cook, Director
The Teaser Trailer Release event is set to be an unforgettable evening filled with entertainment, excitement, food, the best beer in town, and a first look at what is sure to be one of the year’s most talked-about movies. Don’t miss out on what is set to be a spectacular evening celebrating the arts, film, and the unveiling of “The Private Eye” official film trailer. Admission is free to the public, but space is limited.
About Illusion Islands Productions
Illusion Islands Productions is a forward-thinking production company dedicated to creating captivating, story-driven content that resonates with audiences worldwide. With a focus on innovation and quality, Illusion Islands Productions is committed to pushing the boundaries of storytelling and delivering unforgettable cinematic experiences.
