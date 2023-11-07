AVT Unveils Compelling Evidence of Outdoors - Inspired Corporate Retreats' Positive Impact on the Workplace
Artisan Venture Tours (AVT) dives into scholarly evidence supporting outdoor activities' impact on the workplace and their execution during corporate retreats.
At Artisan Venture Tours, we're committed to creating outdoor experiences that not only build better teams but also build better lives.”BOZEMAN, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artisan Venture Tours (AVT), a corporate retreat planner headquartered in the outdoorsy state of Montana, specializes in curating outdoor team experiences in the new world of a remote workforce. Today, AVT dives into the evidence supporting the notable benefits of engaging in outdoor activities with coworkers during a company retreat. Whether a retreat is held in the mountainous landscapes of Montana or in the inspiring destinations they offer across the globe, AVT’s purpose is to support a healthy, happy, balanced, and cohesive work environment.
— Sydney Graham - Director of Sales and Marketing, Artisan Venture Tours
Extensive research emphasizes the positive impact of outdoor team-building activities:
Stress Reduction: Often the 9-5 grind leads to burnout and high stress as is, but since the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization has estimated a 25% increase in anxiety and depression around the Globe (COVID-19 pandemic triggers, 2022). A study published by Environmental Health and Preventive Medicine finds immersion in a forest environment significantly lowers stress hormones, such as cortisol, and reduces anxiety and depression scores (Li, 2022).
Increased Team Cohesion and Bonding: Engaging in outdoor activities with a group cultivates camaraderie. A study conducted at the annual Ten Tors Challenge (TTC) in the United Kingdom provided evidence for the psychological connections between interdependence, support, team bonding, and well-being resulting from an outdoor team challenge (Cohen et al., 2023).
Increased Job Performance: A study led by Outward Bound illustrates the remarkable impact of outdoor team activities on participants' performance. Over just four days in a natural setting, there was a notable 50% increase in performance, highlighting the transformative power of engaging with the outdoors (Atchley et al., 2012). This finding supports the positive effects of outdoor experiences in enhancing team dynamics and individual career growth.
In an era dominated by virtual connections, Artisan Venture Tours emphasizes the profound impact of reconnecting face-to-face in a natural setting. in Montana or on global corporate retreat adventures, boosting team performance, success, and well-being.
For additional information regarding Artisan Venture Tours' outdoor–inspired corporate retreats, please get in touch with the contact information provided or visit artisanventuretours.com.
