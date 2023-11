Honor The Military Community This Veterans Day and Beyond

Ken Fisher, CEO, Fisher House Foundation

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Each year on Veterans Day, the nation collectively pauses to honor the dedication and sacrifice of our military heroes and their families. While this annual observance serves as a reminder of their service, it's crucial to recognize that our veterans deserve appreciation not just on one day, but every day.CEO of Fisher House Foundation , Ken Fisher, will discuss the importance of recognizing and honoring our veterans year-round. He’ll share tips on how communities can support military families beyond Veterans Day (November 11th) and promote awareness of veterans' healthcare needs.The Foundation is a leading nonprofit serving service members, veterans and their families through a network of more than 95 comfort homes where families of ill and injured veterans and military members can stay at no cost while receiving treatment far from home.