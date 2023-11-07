Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,563 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,145 in the last 365 days.

Honor The Military Community This Veterans Day and Beyond

Ken Fisher, CEO, Fisher House Foundation

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year on Veterans Day, the nation collectively pauses to honor the dedication and sacrifice of our military heroes and their families. While this annual observance serves as a reminder of their service, it's crucial to recognize that our veterans deserve appreciation not just on one day, but every day.

CEO of Fisher House Foundation, Ken Fisher, will discuss the importance of recognizing and honoring our veterans year-round. He’ll share tips on how communities can support military families beyond Veterans Day (November 11th) and promote awareness of veterans' healthcare needs.

The Foundation is a leading nonprofit serving service members, veterans and their families through a network of more than 95 comfort homes where families of ill and injured veterans and military members can stay at no cost while receiving treatment far from home.

Megan Douthat
Fisher House Federation
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Honor The Military Community This Veterans Day and Beyond

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Military Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more