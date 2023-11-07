Honor The Military Community This Veterans Day and Beyond
EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year on Veterans Day, the nation collectively pauses to honor the dedication and sacrifice of our military heroes and their families. While this annual observance serves as a reminder of their service, it's crucial to recognize that our veterans deserve appreciation not just on one day, but every day.
CEO of Fisher House Foundation, Ken Fisher, will discuss the importance of recognizing and honoring our veterans year-round. He’ll share tips on how communities can support military families beyond Veterans Day (November 11th) and promote awareness of veterans' healthcare needs.
The Foundation is a leading nonprofit serving service members, veterans and their families through a network of more than 95 comfort homes where families of ill and injured veterans and military members can stay at no cost while receiving treatment far from home.
Megan Douthat
CEO of Fisher House Foundation, Ken Fisher, will discuss the importance of recognizing and honoring our veterans year-round. He’ll share tips on how communities can support military families beyond Veterans Day (November 11th) and promote awareness of veterans' healthcare needs.
The Foundation is a leading nonprofit serving service members, veterans and their families through a network of more than 95 comfort homes where families of ill and injured veterans and military members can stay at no cost while receiving treatment far from home.
Megan Douthat
Fisher House Federation
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube