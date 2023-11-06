Submit Release
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

Midland, Texas, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS), a leading provider of natural gas compression equipment, technology and services to the energy industry, will host a conference call to review third-quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (CST), 11:00 a.m. (EST).

To participate in the call, participants should access the webcast on www.ngsgi.com under the Investor Relations section. To connect telephonically, call (800) 550-9745 using conference ID 167298 approximately five minutes prior to the start of the call. Following the conclusion of the conference call, a recording of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

About Natural Gas Services Group, Inc.

NGS is a leading provider of natural gas compression equipment, technology and services to the energy industry. The Company manufactures, fabricates, rents, sells and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. NGS is headquartered in Midland, Texas, with fabrication facilities located in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Midland, Texas, and service facilities located in major oil and natural gas producing basins in the U.S. Additional information can be found at www.ngsgi.com.

For Additional Information

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc.
Investor Relations
(432)262-2700
ir@ngsgi.com
www.ngsgi.com


