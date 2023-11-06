Automated Breast Ultrasound System Market to Hit US$ 4.3 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Report

The need for supplementary screening tools for women with dense breast tissue is a major driver shaping the market

Rockville , Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global automated breast ultrasound system market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 9.7% to reach a value of US $4.3 Bn by the end of 2033.



Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) are advanced breast imaging machines that use sound waves to create detailed pictures of breast tissue. They are beneficial for women with dense breasts, where traditional mammograms may be less effective. ABUS is safe, as it doesn't use radiation, making it a good option for repeat screenings. It works alongside mammography, providing a more thorough screening process. ABUS can generate 3D images, giving a more detailed view of the breast. It's also less uncomfortable for patients compared to some other methods.

The growth of the automated breast ultrasound system market is primarily driven by the increasing awareness of breast density and its impact on mammography accuracy. As regulatory mandates in various regions necessitate informing women about their breast density, there is a rising demand for supplementary screening tools like automated breast ultrasound systems.

ABUS systems, which help detect breast cancer early, can be expensive for smaller healthcare facilities. This financial hurdle can limit access, especially for clinics with tight budgets or in areas with limited resources. Using automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) can be tricky for some healthcare professionals. They need proper training to operate and interpret the results accurately.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 4.3 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 9.7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 37 Tables No. of Figures 33 Figures

Key Takeaways:

The market share of Automated Breast Ultrasound scanners is expected to be around 50%.

The North American market accounts for around 50% share of the global market due to the presence of numerous major competitors and the high prevalence of breast cancer.

Germany is expected to be a profitable market for automated breast ultrasound system suppliers due to rapid urbanization, an established healthcare infrastructure, and the rise in need for advanced non-invasive breast imaging techniques.



Increasing demand for improved breast cancer screening, advancements in ultrasound technology, and rising awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and treatment are a few factors that are driving the industry - Says FACTMR Expert

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

GE Healthcare

SuperSonic Imagine SA

Volpara Solutions Limited

CapeRay Medical

MetriTrack Inc.

SonoCiné Inc.

Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc.

Siemens AG

Hitachi Ltd.



Market Competition

Prominent industry leaders are prioritizing implementing automated breast ultrasound systems in medical facilities and diagnostic centers, adhering to safety protocols to minimize environmental impact and expand their international footprint.

Siemens Healthineers AG introduced the ACUSON S2000 ABVS in its imaging and diagnostics division. This advanced automated breast ultrasound system is equipped with 3D imaging capabilities, enabling the detection of abnormalities in both fatty and dense breast tissue.



Winning strategies

Major players in the market are putting their focus and resources into developing technologies that make ultrasound imaging more accurate and sensitive, especially for patients with dense breast tissue. This targeted approach is a smart move because it addresses the specific challenges of breast imaging.

A crucial strategy involves harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms for automated image analysis and interpretation. This approach holds immense significance because it allows for faster and more precise identification of potentially concerning areas or lesions within breast images.

Conducting clinical trials for automated breast ultrasound systems is crucial. These trials provide solid evidence of how well these systems work in real-world situations, in different patient groups and clinical settings.



Country-wise Insights

What is the United States market outlook for automated breast ultrasound systems?

"Increasing Need for Cutting-Edge Breast Imaging Systems"

The market is expected to rise in the US due to rising government initiatives educating women about breast cancer, increased demand for cutting-edge breast imaging technology, and an increased need for screenings as a result of increased cancer awareness.

