KnippeRx Receives URAC Accreditation for Specialty Pharmacy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. and CHARLESTOWN, Ind., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnippeRx, a division of Knipper Health, is proud to announce that KnippeRx has earned URAC accreditation for Specialty Pharmacy. URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality by setting high standards for clinical practice, consumer protections, performance measurement, operations infrastructure, and risk management. By achieving this status, KnippeRx has demonstrated its commitment to quality care, enhanced processes, patient safety and improved outcomes.



At a time when brands continue to face access and reimbursement challenges due to shrinking drug formularies, increased generic competition, and higher distribution costs, KnippeRx provides an alternative to the traditional pharmacy model with specialized services that feature a personalized, focused, and responsive approach to helping patients receive treatment—quicker and hassle-free. KnippeRx patient-centric pharmacy that leverages ongoing patient education, innovative technology, and one-on-one patient assistance to serve manufacturers, patients, providers, and payers in a way that’s never been done in the specialty care environment.

“At KnippeRx, we are proud to have earned URAC accreditation for specialty pharmacy, which accentuates our commitment to providing high quality pharmacy solutions for improving patient lives, enabling patients to receive needed medications through an exceptional patient experience and streamlined patient journey, thus creating the shortest path between patient and therapy” said Michael Laferrera, CEO Knipper Health.

KnippeRx commercial and non-commercial solutions are designed to ensure patients get the medication they need when they need it—despite growing market complexities, distribution challenges, and insurance obstacles—while creating a seamless experience that improves patient outcomes. As an affiliate of Knipper Health with advanced operational and logistical expertise, KnippeRx is uniquely positioned to offer seamless, integrated solutions that address a wide range of patient access and specialty drug distribution challenges.



“Now more than ever, specialty pharmacies are an essential part of the patient care team and patient experience. URAC congratulates KnippeRx on their achievement of Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation. This achievement demonstrates excellence in pharmacy operations, product handling, patient education, and patient management. When an organization achieves URAC accreditation, they demonstrate their commitment to improving their quality of care, which is important to patients, providers, and payers,” said URAC’s President and CEO Shawn Griffin, MD.

About Knipper Health

Knipper Health, is a leading healthcare solutions company serving the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries for more than 35 years, with a focus on Sample Management and Marketing, Custom Pharmacy Solutions and 3PL services.

Knipper Health, the nation’s largest supplier of end-to-end pharmaceutical samples, formed KnippeRx to help overcome the barriers that hinder patients’ access to critical therapies. KnippeRx is a highly nimble, independent specialty pharmacy that aims to create the shortest path between patients and therapy in an evolving and increasingly complex commercial drug environment.

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company’s portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

