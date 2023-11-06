Submit Release
AssetMark Reports $99.6B Platform Assets for Third Quarter 2023

CONCORD, Calif., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Net income for the quarter was $38.4 million, or $0.52 per share.
  • Adjusted net income for the quarter was $46.0 million, or $0.62 per share, on total revenue of $190.5 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $66.5 million, or 34.9% of total revenue.
  • Platform assets increased 25.5% year-over-year to $99.6 billion. Quarter-over-quarter platform assets were down 1.2%, due to negative market impact net of fees of $2.7 billion, partially offset by quarterly net flows of $1.5 billion.
  • Year-to-date annualized net flows as a percentage of beginning-of-year platform assets were 7.1%.
  • More than 3,400 new households and 158 new producing advisors joined the AssetMark platform during the third quarter. In total, as of September 30, 2023, there were over 9,300 advisors (approximately 3,000 were engaged advisors) and over 251,000 investor households on the AssetMark platform.
  • We realized an 18.7% annualized production lift from existing advisors for the third quarter, indicating that advisors continued to grow organically and increase wallet share on our platform.

“The third quarter was another record quarter for AssetMark, highlighted by all-time highs across many financial and operating metrics. We realized our sixth straight quarter of record adjusted EBITDA, while also expanding margins 90 bps year-over-year to a record 34.9%. Simply put, the results for the third quarter were excellent, and we feel we are well on track for the best year in our company’s history,” said AssetMark CEO Michael Kim. “We are focused on continued execution of our strategy and three long-term priorities: hyper growth, accelerated capital deployment and enhanced scalability, which we believe will create continued value for our advisors, their clients, and our shareholders.”

Third Quarter 2023 Key Operating Metrics

  3Q22   3Q23   Variance
per year
Operational metrics:          
Platform assets (at period-beginning) (millions of dollars) $         82,127       $         100,762               22.7   %
Net flows (millions of dollars)           1,207                 1,543               27.8   %
Market impact net of fees (millions of dollars)           (3,952 )               (2,708 )     NM
Acquisition impact (millions of dollars)           —                 —       NM
Platform assets (at period-end) (millions of dollars) $         79,382       $         99,597               25.5   %
Net flows lift (% of beginning of year platform assets)           1.3   %             1.7   %   40 bps
Advisors (at period-end)           8,702                 9,354               7.5   %
Engaged advisors (at period-end)           2,601                 2,995               15.1   %
Assets from engaged advisors (at period-end) (millions of dollars) $         72,195       $         91,900               27.3   %
Households (at period-end)           223,098                 251,424               12.7   %
New producing advisors   159         158       (0.6 ) %
Production lift from existing advisors (annualized %)           14.9   %             18.7   %   380 bps
Assets in custody at ATC (at period-end) (millions of dollars) $         61,539       $         73,445               19.3   %
ATC client cash (at period-end) (millions of dollars) $ 3,510       $ 2,897       (17.5 ) %
           
Financial metrics:          
Total revenue (millions of dollars) $         154.7       $         190.5               23.1   %
Net income (millions of dollars) $         30.1       $         38.4               27.6   %
Net income margin (%)           19.5   %             20.1   %   60 bps
Capital expenditure (millions of dollars) $         9.0       $         11.6               28.9   %
           
Non-GAAP financial metrics:          
Adjusted EBITDA (millions of dollars) $         52.7       $         66.5               26.2   %
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)           34.0   %             34.9   %   90 bps
Adjusted net income (millions of dollars) $         35.0       $         46.0               31.4   %
 
Note: Percentage variance based on actual numbers, not rounded results
All metrics include Adhesion data, except "New producing advisors," "Production lift from existing advisors" and ATC related metrics.
 

Webcast and Conference Call Information

AssetMark will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss its third quarter 2023 results. In conjunction with this earnings press release, AssetMark has posted an earnings presentation on its investor relations website at http://ir.assetmark.com. Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

  • Date: November 6, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 p.m. PT; 5:00 p.m. ET
  • Phone: Listeners can pre-register for the conference call here: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=c8140a9d&confId=55622. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, passcode and unique registrant ID. In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (dial in number, direct event passcode and registrant ID) provided in the confirmation email received at the point of registering to join the call directly.
  • Webcast: http://ir.assetmark.com. Please access the website 10 minutes prior to the start time. The webcast will be available in recorded form at http://ir.assetmark.com for 14 days from November 6, 2023.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

AssetMark operates a wealth management platform that powers independent financial advisors and their clients. Together with our affiliates Voyant and Adhesion Wealth, we serve advisors of all models at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions that champion client engagement and drive efficiency. Our ecosystem of solutions equips advisors with services and capabilities that would otherwise require significant investments of time and money, ultimately enabling them to deliver better investor outcomes and enhance their productivity, profitability and client satisfaction.

Founded in 1996 and based in Concord, California, the company has over 1,000 employees. Today, the AssetMark platform serves over 9,300 financial advisors and over 251,000 investor households. As of September 30, 2023, the company had $99.6 billion in platform assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “potential” or “continue,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology that conveys uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this presentation, including our ability to enhance shareholder value, advance our growth strategy and meet our operating and financial performance guidance. Other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on our investor relations website at http://ir.assetmark.com. Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, which is expected to be filed on November 7, 2023. All information provided in this presentation is based on information available to us as of the date of this presentation and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe are reasonable as of this date. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this presentation, which are inherently uncertain. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

 
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands except share data and par value)
 
  September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
  (unaudited)    
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $         214,754     $         123,274  
Restricted cash           14,000               13,000  
Investments, at fair value           16,294               13,714  
Fees and other receivables, net           20,464               20,082  
Income tax receivable, net           —               265  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets           13,086               16,870  
Total current assets           278,598               187,205  
Property, plant and equipment, net           7,672               8,495  
Capitalized software, net           105,593               89,959  
Other intangible assets, net           686,765               694,627  
Operating lease right-of-use assets           21,625               22,002  
Goodwill           487,353               487,225  
Other assets           17,721               13,417  
Total assets $         1,605,327     $         1,502,930  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $         1,781     $         4,624  
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities           65,458               69,196  
Income tax payable, net           25,755               —  
Total current liabilities           92,994               73,820  
Long-term debt, net           93,519               112,138  
Other long-term liabilities           16,666               15,185  
Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities           27,539               27,924  
Deferred income tax liabilities, net           147,497               147,497  
Total long-term liabilities           285,221               302,744  
Total liabilities           378,215               376,564  
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock, $0.001 par value (675,000,000 shares authorized and 74,264,226 and 73,847,596 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)           74               74  
Additional paid-in capital           955,208               942,946  
Retained earnings           271,987               183,503  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss           (157 )             (157 )
Total stockholders’ equity           1,227,112               1,126,366  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $         1,605,327     $         1,502,930  


 
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2023       2022     2023   2022
Revenue:              
Asset-based revenue $         143,840     $         128,173     $         412,215     $         409,498  
Spread-based revenue           37,329               21,160               112,863               30,265  
Subscription-based revenue           3,891               3,126               11,128               9,703  
Other revenue           5,462               2,204               14,110               4,707  
Total revenue           190,522               154,663               550,316               454,173  
Operating expenses:              
Asset-based expenses           43,092               36,476               119,870               118,429  
Spread-based expenses           8,492               2,142               23,052               3,188  
Employee compensation           46,613               41,589               141,623               121,852  
General and operating expenses           22,714               21,667               72,757               65,949  
Professional fees           7,369               5,877               21,134               17,104  
Depreciation and amortization           8,965               7,961               26,077               23,141  
Total operating expenses           137,245               115,712               404,513               349,663  
Interest expense           2,305               1,560               6,789               4,207  
Other (income) expense, net           (2,192 )             (11 )             17,385               195  
Income before income taxes           53,164               37,402               121,629               100,108  
Provision for income taxes           14,779               7,293               33,145               22,440  
Net income           38,385               30,109               88,484               77,668  
Net comprehensive income $         38,385     $         30,109     $         88,484     $         77,668  
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:              
Basic $         0.52     $         0.41     $         1.19     $         1.05  
Diluted $         0.51     $         0.41     $         1.19     $         1.05  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic   74,261,667       73,842,297       74,047,412       73,682,881  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted   74,695,260       73,844,689       74,521,370       73,783,858  


 
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
 
  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2023       2022  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES      
Net income $         88,484     $         77,668  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization           26,077               23,141  
Interest (income) expense, net           (184 )             607  
Share-based compensation           12,262               10,096  
Debt acquisition cost write-down           92               130  
Changes in certain assets and liabilities:      
Fees and other receivables, net           (879 )             (7,338 )
Receivables from related party           480               568  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets           7,751               6,732  
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other current liabilities           (675 )             (12,664 )
Income tax receivable and payable, net           26,020               (3,341 )
Net cash provided by operating activities           159,428               95,599  
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES      
Purchase of Adhesion Wealth           (3,000 )             —  
Purchase of investments           (1,936 )             (2,211 )
Sale of investments           289               384  
Purchase of property and equipment           (1,155 )             (1,440 )
Purchase of computer software           (31,871 )             (26,049 )
Purchase of convertible notes           (4,275 )             (8,600 )
Net cash used in investing activities           (41,948 )             (37,916 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES      
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net           —               122,508  
Proceeds from revolving credit facility draw down           50,000               —  
Payments on revolving credit facility           (50,000 )             (115,000 )
Payments on term loan           (25,000 )             (4,688 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities           (25,000 )             2,820  
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash           92,480               60,503  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period           136,274               89,707  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $         228,754     $         150,210  
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION      
Income taxes paid, net $         6,962     $         26,176  
Interest paid $         7,837     $         2,714  
Non-cash operating and investing activities:      
Non-cash changes to right-of-use assets $         3,360     $         3,396  
Non-cash changes to lease liabilities $         3,360     $         3,396  


Explanations and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we believe adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income, all of which are non-GAAP measures, are useful in evaluating our performance. We use adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that such non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, such non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.

Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (net income plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and less interest income), further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments set forth below. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful financial metrics in assessing our operating performance from period to period because they exclude certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business, such as certain material non-cash items and other adjustments such as share-based compensation, strategic initiatives and reorganization and integration costs. We believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provide useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including:

  • non-cash equity grants made to employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; as such, share-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance; and
  • costs associated with acquisitions and the resulting integrations, debt refinancing, restructuring, conversions, as well as other non-recurring litigation costs can vary from period to period and transaction to transaction; as such, expenses associated with these activities are not considered a key measure of our operating performance.

We use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin:

  • as measures of operating performance;
  • for planning purposes, including the preparation of budgets and forecasts;
  • to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business;
  • to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies;
  • in communications with our board of directors concerning our financial performance; and
  • as considerations in determining compensation for certain employees.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation to, or as substitutes for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

  • adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;
  • adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect interest expense on our debt or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments; and
  • the definitions of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin can differ significantly from company to company and as a result have limitations when comparing similarly titled measures across companies.

Set forth below is a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited).

  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Three Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands except for percentages)   2023       2022     2023   2022
Net income $         38,385     $         30,109             20.1   %           19.5   %
Provision for income taxes           14,779               7,293             7.8   %           4.7   %
Interest income   (3,186 )     (849 )   (1.7 ) %   (0.5 ) %
Interest expense           2,305               1,560             1.2   %           1.0   %
Depreciation and amortization           8,965               7,961             4.7   %           5.1   %
EBITDA $         61,248     $         46,074             32.1   %           29.8   %
Share-based compensation(1)           4,288               3,923             2.3   %           2.5   %
Reorganization and integration costs(2)           2,662               2,281             1.4   %           1.5   %
Acquisition expenses(3)           195               379             0.1   %           0.2   %
Business continuity plan(4)           —               14             —               —    
SEC settlement(5)   (1,673 )         (0.9 ) %      
Other (income) expense, net $         (263 )   $         (11 )           (0.1 ) %           —    
Adjusted EBITDA $         66,457     $         52,660             34.9   %           34.0   %


  Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands except for percentages)   2023       2022     2023   2022
Net income $         88,484     $         77,668             16.1   %           17.1   %
Provision for income taxes           33,145               22,440             6.0   %           4.9   %
Interest income   (7,746 )     (1,107 )   (1.4 ) %   (0.2 ) %
Interest expense           6,789               4,207             1.2   %           0.9   %
Depreciation and amortization           26,077               23,141             4.7   %           5.1   %
EBITDA $         146,749     $         126,349             26.6   %           27.8   %
Share-based compensation(1)           12,262               10,096             2.2   %           2.2   %
Reorganization and integration costs(2)           8,127               8,600             1.5   %           1.9   %
Acquisition expenses(3)           368               1,313             0.1   %           0.3   %
Business continuity plan(4)           (6 )             234             —               0.1   %
SEC settlement(5)           18,327               —             3.3   %           —    
Other (income) expense, net           (186 )             195             —               —    
Adjusted EBITDA $         185,641     $         146,787             33.7   %           32.3   %


(1) “Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of restricted stock unit, stock option and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.
(2) “Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related to our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.
(3) “Acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions.
(4) “Business continuity plan” includes incremental compensation and other costs that are directly related to a transition to a hybrid workforce in 2022.
(5) “SEC settlement” represents the amount paid by us pursuant to our settlement with the SEC discussed in Note 12 of notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
   

Set forth below is a summary of the adjustments involved in the reconciliation from net income and net income margin, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited), broken out by compensation and non-compensation expenses (unaudited).

    Three Months Ended September 30, 2023   Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
(in thousands)   Compensation   Non-
Compensation 		  Total   Compensation   Non-
Compensation 		  Total
Share-based compensation(1)   $         4,288     $         —     $         4,288     $         3,923     $         —     $         3,923  
Reorganization and integration costs(2)             1,101               1,561               2,662               829               1,452               2,281  
Acquisition expenses(3)             —               195               195               (4 )             383               379  
Business continuity plan(4)             —               —               —               —               14               14  
SEC settlement(5)             —               (1,673 )             (1,673 )             —               —               —  
Other (income) expense, net             —               (263 )             (263 )             —               (11 )             (11 )
Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA   $         5,389     $         (180 )   $         5,209     $         4,748     $         1,838     $         6,586  


    Three Months Ended September 30, 2023   Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
(in percentages)   Compensation   Non-
Compensation
 		  Total
 		  Compensation   Non-
Compensation 		  Total
Share-based compensation(1)           2.3   %           —               2.3   %           2.5   %           —               2.5   %
Reorganization and integration costs(2)           0.6   %           0.8   %           1.4   %           0.5   %           1.0   %           1.5   %
Acquisition expenses(3)           —               0.1   %           0.1   %           —               0.2   %           0.2   %
Business continuity plan(4)           —               —               —               —               —               —    
SEC settlement(5)           —               (0.9 ) %           (0.9 ) %           —               —               —    
Other (income) expense, net           —               (0.1 ) %           (0.1 ) %           —               —               —    
Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA margin %           2.9   %           (0.1 ) %           2.8   %           3.0   %           1.2   %           4.2   %


(1) “Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of restricted stock unit, stock option and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.
(2) “Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related to our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.
(3) “Acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions.
(4) “Business continuity plan” includes incremental compensation and other costs that are directly related to a transition to a hybrid workforce in 2022.
(5) “SEC settlement” represents the amount paid by us pursuant to our settlement with the SEC discussed in Note 12 of notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
   


  Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023   Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
(in thousands) Compensation   Non-
Compensation 		  Total   Compensation   Non-
Compensation 		  Total
Share-based compensation(1) $         12,262     $         —     $         12,262     $         10,096     $         —     $         10,096  
Reorganization and integration costs(2)           3,370               4,757               8,127               2,823               5,777               8,600  
Acquisition expenses(3)           100               268               368               (4 )             1,317               1,313  
Business continuity plan(4)           —               (6 )             (6 )             (2 )             236               234  
SEC settlement(5)           —               18,327               18,327               —               —               —  
Other (income) expense, net           —               (186 )             (186 )             —               195               195  
Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA $         15,732     $         23,160     $         38,892     $         12,913     $         7,525     $         20,438  


  Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023   Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
(in percentages) Compensation   Non-
Compensation 		  Total   Compensation   Non-
Compensation 		  Total
Share-based compensation(1)         2.2   %           —               2.2   %           2.2   %           —               2.2   %
Reorganization and integration costs(2)         0.6   %           0.9   %           1.5   %           0.6   %           1.3   %           1.9   %
Acquisition expenses(3)         —               0.1   %           0.1   %           —               0.3   %           0.3   %
Business continuity plan(4)         —               —               —               —               0.1   %           0.1   %
SEC settlement(5)         —               3.3   %           3.3   %           —               —               —    
Other (income) expense, net         —               —               —               —               —               —    
Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA margin %         2.8   %           4.3   %           7.1   %           2.8   %           1.7   %           4.5   %


(1) “Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of restricted stock unit, stock option and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.
(2) “Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related to our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.
(3) “Acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions.
(4) “Business continuity plan” includes incremental compensation and other costs that are directly related to a transition to a hybrid workforce in 2022.
(5) “SEC settlement” represents the amount paid by us pursuant to our settlement with the SEC discussed in Note 12 of notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
   

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income represents net income before: (a) share-based compensation expense, (b) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, (c) acquisition and related integration expenses, (d) restructuring and conversion costs and (e) certain other expenses. Reconciled items are tax effected using the income tax rates in effect for the applicable period, adjusted for any potentially non-deductible amounts. We prepared adjusted net income to eliminate the effects of items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance. We believe that adjusted net income, viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including the following:

  • non-cash equity grants made to employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; as such, share-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance;
  • costs associated with acquisitions and related integrations, debt refinancing, restructuring and conversions can vary from period to period and transaction to transaction; as such, expenses associated with these activities are not considered a key measure of our operating performance; and
  • amortization expenses can vary substantially from company to company and from period to period depending upon each company’s financing and accounting methods, the fair value and average expected life of acquired intangible assets and the method by which assets were acquired; as such, the amortization of intangible assets obtained in acquisitions is not considered a key measure of our operating performance.

Adjusted net income does not purport to be an alternative to net income or cash flows from operating activities. The term adjusted net income is not defined under GAAP, and adjusted net income is not a measure of net income, operating income or any other performance or liquidity measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, adjusted net income has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation to, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

  • adjusted net income does not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • adjusted net income does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and
  • other companies in the financial services industry may calculate adjusted net income differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

The schedule set forth below presents the Company’s GAAP results from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, with certain line items adjusted for the items described above. Included below is also a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted net income for the three and nine months and years ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited).

  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Revenue:              
Asset-based revenue $         143,840     $         128,173     $         412,215     $         409,498  
Spread-based revenue   37,329               21,160       112,863               30,265  
Subscription-based revenue   3,891               3,126       11,128               9,703  
Other revenue   5,462               2,204       14,110               4,707  
Total revenue   190,522               154,663       550,316               454,173  
Operating expenses:              
Asset-based expenses   43,092               36,476       119,870               118,429  
Spread-based expenses   8,492               2,142       23,052               3,188  
Adjusted employee compensation(1)   41,224               36,841       125,891               108,939  
Adjusted general and operating expenses(1)   21,118               20,509       69,654               61,873  
Adjusted professional fees(1)   7,209               5,186       19,218               13,850  
Adjusted depreciation and amortization(2)   6,785               6,232       19,542               17,955  
Total adjusted operating expenses   127,920               107,386       377,227               324,234  
Interest expense   2,305               1,560       6,789               4,207  
Adjusted other expenses, net(1)   (256 )             —       (756 )             —  
Adjusted income before income taxes   60,553               45,717       167,056               125,732  
Adjusted provision for income taxes(3)   14,532               10,744       40,093               29,548  
Adjusted net income $         46,021     $         34,973     $         126,963     $         96,184  
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:              
Adjusted earnings per share(4) $         0.62     $         0.47     $         1.70     $         1.30  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted   74,695,260       73,844,689       74,521,370       73,783,858  
(1) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.
(2) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
(3) Consists of adjustments to normalize our estimated tax rate in determining adjusted net income.
(4) In Q1 2022, we began using the diluted GAAP shares outstanding given that our restricted stock awards fully vested in 2021 resulting in no material reconciling differences compared to the adjusted diluted common shares outstanding historically used for calculating adjusted earnings per share.
 

Set forth below is a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted net income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited).

  Three months ended September 30, 2023   Three months ended September 30, 2022
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Presentation GAAP   Adjustments   Adjusted   GAAP   Adjustments   Adjusted
Revenue:                      
Asset-based revenue $         143,840     $         —     $         143,840     $         128,173     $         —     $         128,173  
Spread-based revenue           37,329               —               37,329               21,160               —               21,160  
Subscription-based revenue           3,891               —               3,891               3,126               —               3,126  
Other revenue           5,462               —               5,462               2,204               —               2,204  
Total revenue           190,522               —               190,522               154,663               —               154,663  
Operating expenses:                      
Asset-based expenses           43,092               —               43,092               36,476               —               36,476  
Spread-based expenses           8,492               —               8,492               2,142               —               2,142  
Employee compensation(1)           46,613               (5,389 )             41,224               41,589               (4,748 )             36,841  
General and operating expenses(1)           22,714               (1,596 )             21,118               21,667               (1,158 )             20,509  
Professional fees(1)           7,369               (160 )             7,209               5,877               (691 )             5,186  
Depreciation and amortization(2)           8,965               (2,180 )             6,785               7,961               (1,729 )             6,232  
Total operating expenses           137,245               (9,325 )             127,920               115,712               (8,326 )             107,386  
Interest expense           2,305               —               2,305               1,560               —               1,560  
Other expenses, net(1)           (2,192 )             1,936               (256 )             (11 )             11               —  
Income before income taxes           53,164               7,389               60,553               37,402               8,315               45,717  
Provision for income taxes(3)           14,779               (247 )             14,532               7,293               3,451               10,744  
Net income $         38,385         $         46,021     $         30,109         $         34,973  
(1) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.
(2) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
(3) Consists of adjustments to normalize our estimated tax rate in determining adjusted net income.
 


  Nine months ended September 30, 2023   Nine months ended September 30, 2022
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Presentation GAAP   Adjustments   Adjusted   GAAP   Adjustments   Adjusted
Revenue:                      
Asset-based revenue $         412,215     $         —     $         412,215     $         409,498     $         —     $         409,498  
Spread-based revenue           112,863               —               112,863               30,265               —               30,265  
Subscription-based revenue           11,128               —               11,128               9,703               —               9,703  
Other revenue           14,110               —               14,110               4,707               —               4,707  
Total revenue           550,316               —               550,316               454,173               —               454,173  
Operating expenses:                      
Asset-based expenses           119,870               —               119,870               118,429               —               118,429  
Spread-based expenses           23,052               —               23,052               3,188               —               3,188  
Employee compensation(1)           141,623               (15,732 )             125,891               121,852               (12,913 )             108,939  
General and operating expenses(1)           72,757               (3,103 )             69,654               65,949               (4,076 )             61,873  
Professional fees(1)           21,134               (1,916 )             19,218               17,104               (3,254 )             13,850  
Depreciation and amortization(2)           26,077               (6,535 )             19,542               23,141               (5,186 )             17,955  
Total operating expenses           404,513               (27,286 )             377,227               349,663               (25,429 )             324,234  
Interest expense           6,789               —               6,789               4,207               —               4,207  
Other expenses, net(1)           17,385               (18,141 )             (756 )             195               (195 )             —  
Income before income taxes           121,629               45,427               167,056               100,108               25,624               125,732  
Provision for income taxes(3)           33,145               6,948               40,093               22,440               7,108               29,548  
Net income $         88,484         $         126,963     $         77,668         $         96,184  
(1) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.
(2) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
(3) Consists of adjustments to normalize our estimated tax rate in determining adjusted net income.
 

Set forth below is a summary of the adjustments involved in the reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted net income for three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited), broken out by compensation and non-compensation expenses (unaudited).

    Three Months Ended September 30, 2023   Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
(in thousands)   Compensation   Non-
Compensation 		  Total   Compensation   Non-
Compensation 		  Total
Net income           $         38,385             $         30,109  
Acquisition-related amortization(1)   $         —     $         2,180               2,180     $         —     $         1,729               1,729  
Expense adjustments(2)             1,101               83               1,184               825               1,849               2,674  
Share-based compensation             4,288               —               4,288               3,923               —               3,923  
Other (income) expense, net             —               (263 )             (263 )             —               (11 )             (11 )
Tax effect of adjustments(3)             (1,293 )             1,540               247               (1,116 )             (2,335 )             (3,451 )
Adjusted net income   $         4,096     $         3,540     $         46,021     $         3,632     $         1,232     $         34,973  


    Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023   Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
(in thousands)   Compensation   Non-
Compensation 		  Total   Compensation   Non-
Compensation 		  Total
Net income           $         88,484             $         77,668  
Acquisition-related amortization(1)   $         —     $         6,535               6,535     $         —     $         5,186               5,186  
Expense adjustments(2)             3,470               23,346               26,816               2,817               7,330               10,147  
Share-based compensation             12,262               —               12,262               10,096               —               10,096  
Other (income) expense, net             —               (186 )             (186 )             —               195               195  
Tax effect of adjustments(3)             (3,776 )             (3,172 )             (6,948 )             (3,035 )             (4,073 )             (7,108 )
Adjusted net income   $         11,956     $         26,523     $         126,963     $         9,878     $         8,638     $         96,184  


(1) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
(2) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above other than share-based compensation.
(3) Consists of adjustments to normalize our estimated tax rate in determining adjusted net income.
   

Contacts
Investors:
Taylor J. Hamilton, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@assetmark.com

Media:
Alaina Kleinman
Head of PR & Communications
alaina.kleinman@assetmark.com

SOURCE: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.


