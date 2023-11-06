OrthoPediatrics Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Record Setting Quarterly Revenue of $40.0 million

WARSAW, Ind., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.



Third Quarter 2023 and Business Highlights

Helped over 22,000 children in the third quarter of 2023, bringing the total to over 692,000 since inception including MD Orthopaedics ("MD Ortho") and Pega Medical

Generated total revenue of $40.0 million for the third quarter of 2023, up 14% from $35.0 million in third quarter 2022; domestic revenue increased 11% and international revenue increased 26% in the quarter

Grew Trauma & Deformity revenue 21%, Scoliosis revenue 3%; Sports Medicine/Other revenue decreased 20%, worldwide in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022

Achieved record adjusted EBITDA of $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2022

Consigned $3.9 million of sets in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $6.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, and $16.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $13.8 million in the same period of 2022, driven by new product development deployments, significant Pega Medical deployments and the consignment of multiple 7D Surgical FLASH Navigation Platforms

Received FDA 510(k) clearance and launched the Pediatric Nailing Platform TIBIA system, a pediatric-focused solution for treating patients with fractures and deformities in the lower extremities

Launched the DF2® Brace, for treating kids with musculoskeletal injuries, as part of the non-surgical business expansion and the Mitchell Ponseti Plus Bar (“MP+”) for clubfoot

Reiterated full year 2023 revenue guidance of $148.0 million to $151.0 million, representing growth of 21% to 23% compared to the prior year, and raised adjusted EBITDA guidance to $4.0 million to $5.0 million for the full year of 2023.

David Bailey, President & CEO of OrthoPediatrics, commented, “In the third quarter our commercial and operational execution drove continued revenue and profitability growth trends for the business. We expect these positive trends to continue into next year supported by the combination of our strong balance sheet and recent product portfolio expansion, ApiFix, Orthex and the specialty bracing business, that are producing higher returns on invested capital while requiring reduced set deployments to drive profitable revenue growth."

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $40.0 million, a 14% increase compared to $35.0 million for the same period last year. U.S. revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $29.4 million, a 11% increase compared to $26.5 million for the same period last year, representing 73% of total revenue. The increase in U.S. revenue in the third quarter of 2023 was driven primarily by continued share gains across the legacy portfolio, Pega Medical contributions, and growth of the non-surgical specialty bracing business. International revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $10.6 million, a 26% increase compared to $8.4 million for the same period last year, representing 27% of total revenue. International growth in the quarter was primarily driven by strong performance with the legacy Trauma and Deformity product lines, offset by the strong Scoliosis growth comparison in the same period last year and slower Scoliosis product sales from stocking distributors in South America.

Trauma and Deformity revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $28.8 million, a 21% increase compared to $23.9 million for the same period last year. This growth was driven primarily by share gains across the entire portfolio, with strong contributions from Pega Medical, Trauma and non-specialty bracing. Scoliosis revenue was $10.3 million, a 3% increase compared to $10.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. This growth was driven primarily by the combined strength of ApiFix, Response, and 7D placements in the U.S, offset by international weakness driven by timing of set sales. Sports Medicine/Other revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $0.9 million, a 20% decrease compared to $1.1 million for the same period last year.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2023 was $31.0 million, a 20% increase compared to $25.9 million for the same period last year. Gross profit margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 77%, an increase compared to 74% for the same period last year.

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were $35.5 million, an 8% increase compared to $32.9 million for the same period last year. The increase was mainly driven by incremental personnel related expenses required to support the ongoing growth of the company as well as increased sales and marketing expenses driven by the increase in revenue.

Sales and marketing expenses increased $1.7 million, or 14%, to $13.6 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase was driven primarily by increased sales commission expenses.

General and administrative expenses increased $3.4 million, or 22%, to $18.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase was driven primarily by an increase in non-cash G&A expenses including depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation as well as additional personnel related expenses required to support the ongoing growth of the company.

Total other income was $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $21.4 million for the same period last year. The change was due primarily to the fair value adjustment of contingent consideration, which was driven by the valuation inputs that were lower in comparison to the same period last year.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2023 was $4.6 million, compared to net income of $18.5 million for the same period last year. Net loss per share for the period was $0.20 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income per share $0.88 per basic and $0.87 per diluted share for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2023 was $3.6 million as compared to $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was 22,762,823 shares.

As of September 30, 2023, cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash were $84.0 million compared to $119.8 million as of December 31, 2022. Additionally, the Company had no balance outstanding under the $50.0 million line of credit.

Full Year 2023 Financial Guidance



For the full year of 2023, the Company reiterated its revenue guidance to be in the range of $148.0 million to $151.0 million, representing growth of 21% to 23% over 2022 revenue. The Company now expects annual set deployments of approximately $23.0 million and $4.0 million to $5.0 million of adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2023.

Conference Call

OrthoPediatrics will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing a live and archived webcast of the event at www.orthopediatrics.com, on the Investors page in the Events & Presentations section. The webcast will be available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

Forward-Looking Statements

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Share Data)

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,640 $ 8,991 Restricted cash 1,592 1,471 Short-term investments 71,780 109,299 Accounts receivable - trade, net of allowances of $1,412 and $1,056, respectively 37,647 24,800 Inventories, net 100,533 78,192 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,980 3,966 Total current assets 226,172 226,719 Property and equipment, net 40,236 34,286 Other assets: Amortizable intangible assets, net 69,513 64,980 Goodwill 80,894 86,821 Other intangible assets 15,008 14,921 Other non-current assets 621 — Total other assets 166,036 166,722 Total assets $ 432,444 $ 427,727 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable - trade 22,587 11,150 Accrued compensation and benefits 8,671 6,744 Current portion of long-term debt with affiliate 150 144 Current portion of acquisition installment payable 9,937 7,815 Other current liabilities 6,582 5,018 Total current liabilities 47,927 30,871 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt with affiliate, net of current portion 650 763 Acquisition installment payment, net of current portion 3,489 8,019 Contingent consideration — 2,980 Deferred income taxes 5,492 5,954 Other long-term liabilities 557 492 Total long-term liabilities 10,188 18,208 Total liabilities 58,115 49,079 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.00025 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 23,350,976 shares and 22,877,962 shares issued as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 577,540 560,810 Accumulated deficit (191,051 ) (176,768 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,166 ) (5,400 ) Total stockholders' equity 374,329 378,648 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 432,444 $ 427,727

ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenue $ 39,972 $ 34,950 $ 111,119 $ 91,295 Cost of revenue 9,019 9,061 26,580 21,859 Gross profit 30,953 25,889 84,539 69,436 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 13,582 11,919 38,963 34,108 General and administrative 18,507 15,116 55,827 42,829 Trademark impairment 985 3,609 985 3,609 Research and development 2,387 2,206 7,449 5,980 Total operating expenses 35,461 32,850 103,224 86,526 Operating loss (4,508 ) (6,961 ) (18,685 ) (17,090 ) Other (income) expenses: Interest expense, net 21 708 105 2,485 Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration — (23,010 ) (2,974 ) (25,450 ) Other (income) loss (787 ) 945 (1,407 ) 1,668 Total other (income) expenses (766 ) (21,357 ) (4,276 ) (21,297 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (3,742 ) 14,396 (14,409 ) 4,207 Provision for income taxes (benefit) 849 (4,143 ) (126 ) (4,899 ) Net (loss) income $ (4,591 ) $ 18,539 $ (14,283 ) $ 9,106 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 22,762,823 21,150,219 22,646,087 20,703,883 Diluted 22,762,823 21,295,323 22,646,087 20,958,503 Net (loss) income per share Basic $ (0.20 ) $ 0.88 $ (0.63 ) $ 0.44 Diluted $ (0.20 ) $ 0.87 $ (0.63 ) $ 0.43

ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)(In Thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

2022

OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss) income $ (14,283 ) $ 9,106 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities: Trademark impariment loss 985 3,609 Depreciation and amortization 12,198 9,579 Stock-based compensation 7,779 4,978 Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration (2,974 ) (25,450 ) Accretion of acquisition installment payable 1,092 1,926 Deferred income taxes (899 ) (4,804 ) Changes in certain operating current assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable - trade (12,878 ) (5,567 ) Inventories (22,198 ) (14,812 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (196 ) 696 Accounts payable - trade 11,492 (389 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,288 1,800 Other (2,909 ) 903 Net cash used in operating activities (19,503 ) (18,425 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of MD Ortho, net of cash acquired — (8,360 ) Acquisition of Pega Medical, net of cash acquired — (31,730 ) Acquisition of Rhino (546 ) — Acquisition of Medtech (3,097 ) — Sale of short-term marketable securities 89,040 45,529 Purchase of short-term marketable securities (48,600 ) (85,029 ) Purchases of property and equipment (13,042 ) (10,554 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 23,755 (90,144 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issuance of debt with affiliate — 31,000 Installment payment for ApiFix (2,000 ) (3,234 ) Payments on debt with affiliate — (31,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs — 139,282 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 21 63 Payments on mortgage notes (107 ) (102 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,086 ) 136,009 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (396 ) 426 NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 1,770 27,866 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period $ 10,462 $ 9,006 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 12,232 $ 36,872 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES Cash paid for interest $ 32 $ 512 Transfer of instruments from property and equipment to inventory $ 431 $ (193 ) Issuance of common shares to acquire MD Ortho $ — $ 9,707 Issuance of common shares for ApiFix installment $ 6,178 $ 10,410 Issuance of common shares to acquire MedTech $ 2,274 $ — Issuance of common shares to acquire Rhino $ 478 $ — Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities $ 367 $ 116

ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.

NET REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY AND PRODUCT CATEGORY

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Product sales by geographic location: 2023 2022 2023 2022 U.S. $ 29,360 $ 26,539 $ 82,748 $ 69,687 International 10,612 8,411 28,371 21,608 Total $ 39,972 $ 34,950 $ 111,119 $ 91,295 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Product sales by category: 2023 2022 2023 2022 Trauma and deformity $ 28,806 $ 23,892 $ 79,715 $ 62,976 Scoliosis 10,304 9,979 28,270 25,383 Sports medicine/other 862 1,079 3,134 2,936 Total $ 39,972 $ 34,950 $ 111,119 $ 91,295

ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net (loss) income $ (4,591 ) $ 18,539 $ (14,283 ) $ 9,106 Interest expense, net 21 708 105 2,485 Other (income) expense (787 ) 945 (1,407 ) 1,668 Provision for income taxes (benefit) 849 (4,143 ) (126 ) (4,899 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,270 3,287 12,198 9,579 Stock-based compensation 2,364 1,813 7,779 5,109 Trademark impairment 985 3,609 985 3,609 Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration — (23,010 ) (2,974 ) (25,450 ) Acquisition related costs 10 54 209 818 Nonrecurring Pega conversion fees — — 277 — Minimum purchase commitment cost 477 101 1,053 442 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,598 $ 1,903 $ 3,816 $ 2,467

ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE

(Unaudited)