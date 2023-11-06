thredUP Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

Quarterly revenue of $82.0 million, representing an increase of 21% year-over-year.



OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThredUp Inc. (Nasdaq: TDUP, LTSE: TDUP), one of the largest online resale platforms for apparel, shoes, and accessories, announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"We achieved another quarter of strong financial performance, in the face of a highly dynamic environment," said thredUP CEO and co-founder James Reinhart. "Despite this backdrop, thredUP is executing at a high level, and we plan to carry that momentum into 2024."

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue of $82.0 million, an increase of 21% year-over-year.

Total revenue of $82.0 million, an increase of 21% year-over-year. Gross Profit and Gross Margin: Gross profit totaled $56.6 million, representing an increase of 27% year-over-year. Gross margin was 69.0% as compared to 65.5% for the third quarter 2022.

Gross profit totaled $56.6 million, representing an increase of 27% year-over-year. Gross margin was 69.0% as compared to 65.5% for the third quarter 2022. Net Loss: Net loss was $18.1 million, or a negative 22.0% of revenue, for the third quarter 2023, compared to a net loss of $23.7 million, or a negative 34.8% of revenue, for the third quarter 2022.

Net loss was $18.1 million, or a negative 22.0% of revenue, for the third quarter 2023, compared to a net loss of $23.7 million, or a negative 34.8% of revenue, for the third quarter 2022. Adjusted EBITDA Loss and EBITDA Loss Margin 1 : Adjusted EBITDA loss was $3.6 million, or a negative 4.4% of revenue, for the third quarter 2023, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $11.0 million, or a negative 16.2% of revenue, for the third quarter 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $3.6 million, or a negative 4.4% of revenue, for the third quarter 2023, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $11.0 million, or a negative 16.2% of revenue, for the third quarter 2022. Active Buyers and Orders: Active Buyers of 1.8 million and Orders of 1.8 million, representing an increase of 4% and an increase of 11%, respectively, over the comparable quarter last year.



Recent Business Highlights

Resale-as-a-Service ® (“RaaS ® ”): thredUP continued to grow its RaaS client roster, launching new resale programs with Beyond Yoga, Smartwool, and Journeys.

thredUP continued to grow its RaaS client roster, launching new resale programs with Beyond Yoga, Smartwool, and Journeys. Thrift Promise Improves Retention: Thrift Promise envisions a customer journey that aims to achieve the highest levels of customer satisfaction on thredUP. As a result, we reduced our Q3 return rate and generated millions of dollars in logistics cost savings.

Thrift Promise envisions a customer journey that aims to achieve the highest levels of customer satisfaction on thredUP. As a result, we reduced our Q3 return rate and generated millions of dollars in logistics cost savings. Industry Honors and Recognition: thredUP was named to TIME100's Most Influential Companies of 2023 for its environmental impact and Digiday’s WorkLife50 Award for its exemplary workplace and company culture.



Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter 2023, thredUP expects:

Revenue in the range of $79.0 million to $81.0 million

Gross margin in the range of 61.0% to 63.0%

Adjusted EBITDA loss margin in the range of 2.0% to 0.0%



For the full fiscal year 2023, thredUP expects:

Revenue in the range of $319.5 million to $321.5 million

Gross margin in the range of 66.2% to 66.7%

Adjusted EBITDA loss margin in the range of 5.3% to 4.7%



Conference Call and Webcast Information

The live and archived webcast and all related earnings materials will be available at thredUP’s investor relations website: ir.thredup.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

ThredUp Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)



September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (in thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,552 $ 38,029 Marketable securities 5,575 66,902 Accounts receivable, net 5,993 4,669 Inventory 18,173 17,519 Other current assets 7,199 7,076 Total current assets 105,492 134,195 Operating lease right-of-use assets 43,090 46,153 Property and equipment, net 90,270 92,482 Goodwill 11,455 11,592 Intangible assets 8,460 10,499 Other assets 6,621 7,027 Total assets $ 265,388 $ 301,948 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,426 $ 7,800 Accrued and other current liabilities 40,225 50,155 Seller payable 21,516 16,166 Operating lease liabilities, current 6,383 6,413 Current portion of long-term debt 3,834 3,879 Total current liabilities 84,384 84,413 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 45,257 48,727 Long-term debt, net of current portion 22,968 25,788 Other non-current liabilities 3,231 3,019 Total liabilities 155,840 161,947 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 11 10 Additional paid-in capital 577,740 551,852 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,941 ) (4,234 ) Accumulated deficit (464,262 ) (407,627 ) Total stockholders’ equity 109,548 140,001 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 265,388 $ 301,948





ThredUp Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue: Consignment $ 57,838 $ 41,553 $ 157,732 $ 137,524 Product 24,211 26,392 82,897 79,537 Total revenue 82,049 67,945 240,629 217,061 Cost of revenue: Consignment 10,131 9,087 28,931 29,354 Product 15,291 14,362 48,246 40,335 Total cost of revenue 25,422 23,449 77,177 69,689 Gross profit 56,627 44,496 163,452 147,372 Operating expenses: Operations, product, and technology 40,355 38,702 118,473 121,824 Marketing 19,406 14,752 54,919 51,370 Sales, general, and administrative 15,058 15,232 47,147 47,276 Total operating expenses 74,819 68,686 220,539 220,470 Operating loss (18,192 ) (24,190 ) (57,087 ) (73,098 ) Interest expense 732 103 1,530 764 Other income, net (845 ) (624 ) (2,006 ) (1,108 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (18,079 ) (23,669 ) (56,611 ) (72,754 ) Provision for income taxes 3 9 24 31 Net loss $ (18,082 ) $ (23,678 ) $ (56,635 ) $ (72,785 ) Loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (0.73 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing loss per share, basic and diluted 105,898 100,253 103,918 99,409





ThredUp Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 (in thousands) Net loss $ (18,082 ) $ (23,678 ) $ (56,635 ) $ (72,785 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments (1,080 ) (2,217 ) (772 ) (5,258 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities 152 (28 ) 1,065 (1,284 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) (928 ) (2,245 ) 293 (6,542 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (19,010 ) $ (25,923 ) $ (56,342 ) $ (79,327 )





ThredUp Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (56,635 ) $ (72,785 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,881 10,217 Stock-based compensation expense 24,907 20,758 Reduction in carrying amount of right-of-use assets 4,788 4,820 Other 59 1,409 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (1,373 ) 795 Inventory (873 ) (6,222 ) Other current and non-current assets 1,055 (1,732 ) Accounts payable 4,049 (3,000 ) Accrued and other current liabilities (4,331 ) 6,918 Seller payable 5,358 (380 ) Operating lease liabilities (5,426 ) 2,396 Other non-current liabilities (75 ) (133 ) Net cash used in operating activities (14,616 ) (36,939 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (9,851 ) (3,475 ) Maturities of marketable securities 71,979 35,830 Purchases of property and equipment (13,775 ) (39,316 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 48,353 (6,961 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt, net of discount — 491 Repayment of debt (3,000 ) (5,333 ) Proceeds from issuance of stock-based awards 3,761 3,878 Payment of withholding taxes on stock-based awards (3,744 ) (1,958 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,983 ) (2,922 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (230 ) (918 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 30,524 (47,740 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 44,051 91,840 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 74,575 $ 44,100





ThredUp Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 (in thousands) Net loss $ (18,082 ) $ (23,678 ) $ (56,635 ) $ (72,785 ) Interest expense 732 103 1,530 764 Provision for income taxes 3 9 24 31 Depreciation and amortization 5,364 3,539 13,881 10,217 Stock-based compensation expense 7,888 7,177 24,907 20,758 Severance and other 507 1,809 1,058 3,470 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA loss $ (3,588 ) $ (11,041 ) $ (15,235 ) $ (37,545 ) Total revenue 82,049 67,945 240,629 217,061 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA loss margin (4.4 )% (16.2 )% (6.3 )% (17.3 )%



Investors

ir@thredup.com

Media

media@thredup.com

About thredUP

thredUP is transforming resale with technology and a mission to inspire a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first. By making it easy to buy and sell secondhand, thredUP has become one of the world's largest online resale platforms for apparel, shoes and accessories. Sellers love thredUP because we make it easy to clean out their closets and unlock value for themselves or for the charity of their choice while doing good for the planet. Buyers love shopping value, premium and luxury brands all in one place, at up to 90% off estimated retail price. Our proprietary operating platform is the foundation for our managed marketplace and consists of distributed processing infrastructure, proprietary software and systems and data science expertise. With thredUP’s Resale-as-a-Service, some of the world's leading brands and retailers are leveraging our platform to deliver customizable, scalable resale experiences to their customers. thredUP has processed over 172 million unique secondhand items from 55,000 brands across 100 categories. By extending the life cycle of clothing, thredUP is changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, guidance on financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023; statements about future operating results and our long term growth; the momentum of our business; the growth rates in the markets in which we compete; the impact of inflationary pressures, increased interest rates, climate change and general global economic uncertainty on consumer behavior and our business; our investments in technology and infrastructure; our ability to successfully integrate and realize the benefits of our past or future strategic acquisitions, investments or restructuring activities; the success and expansion of our RaaS® model and the timing and plans for future RaaS® clients; and our ability to attract new Active Buyers.

More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company’s business, reputation, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing thredUP’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Additional information regarding these and other factors that could affect thredUP's results is included in thredUP’s SEC filings, which may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations website at ir.thredup.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Operating Metrics

An Active Buyer is a thredUP buyer who has made at least one purchase in the last twelve months. A thredUP buyer is a customer who has created an account and purchased in our marketplaces, including through our RaaS® clients, and is identified by a unique email address. A single person could have multiple thredUP accounts and count as multiple Active Buyers.

Orders are defined as the total number of orders placed by buyers across our marketplaces, including through our RaaS® clients, in a given period, net of cancellations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables contain non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA loss and Adjusted EBITDA loss margin. In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA loss and Adjusted EBITDA loss margin, non-GAAP measures, are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use Adjusted EBITDA loss and Adjusted EBITDA loss margin to evaluate and assess our operating performance and the operating leverage in our business, and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA loss and Adjusted EBITDA loss margin, when taken collectively with our GAAP results, may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assist in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. Adjusted EBITDA loss and Adjusted EBITDA loss margin are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

A reconciliation is provided above for Adjusted EBITDA loss to net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA loss as net loss adjusted to exclude, where applicable in a given period, interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and severance and other.

Investors are encouraged to review our results determined in accordance with GAAP and the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA loss to net loss. thredUP is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking guidance of Adjusted EBITDA loss to net loss because certain items are out of thredUP’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Historically, these items have included, but are not limited to, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, change in fair value of convertible preferred stock warrant liability and provision for income taxes. Accordingly, a reconciliation for Adjusted EBITDA loss in order to calculate forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA loss margin is not available without unreasonable effort. However, for the fourth quarter of 2023 and full year 2023, depreciation and amortization is expected to be $4.8 million and $18.7 million, respectively. In addition, for the fourth quarter of 2023 and full year 2023, stock-based compensation expense is expected to be $7.7 million and $32.6 million, respectively. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could result in projected net loss being materially less than is indicated by the currently estimated Adjusted EBITDA loss margin.

_________________

1 Adjusted EBITDA loss and Adjusted EBITDA loss margin are non-GAAP measures. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a detailed reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA loss to the most directly comparable GAAP measure and “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a discussion of why we believe these non-GAAP measures are useful.