StepStone Group Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. This represents results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A common stock, payable on December 15, 2023, to the holders of record as of the close of business on November 30, 2023.

StepStone issued a full detailed presentation of its second quarter fiscal 2024 results, which can be accessed by visiting the Company’s website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com or by clicking here.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the Company’s results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. The webcast will be made available on the Shareholders section of the Company's website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register. A replay will also be available on the Shareholders section of the Company's website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event.

To join as a live participant in the question and answer portion of the call, participants must register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BId605e133586b4cd284f5a7815047cfbd. Upon registering you will receive the dial-in number and a PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.

About StepStone

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory, data and administrative services to its clients. As of September 30, 2023, StepStone was responsible for approximately $659 billion of total capital, including $146 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “plan” and “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current plans, estimates and expectations and are inherently uncertain. The inclusion of any forward-looking information in this release should not be regarded as a representation that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, global and domestic market and business conditions, successful execution of business and growth strategies and regulatory factors relevant to our business, as well as assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity and the risks and uncertainties described in greater detail under the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 26, 2023, as such factors may be updated from time to time. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted management and advisory fees, net, adjusted revenues, adjusted net income (on both a pre-tax and after-tax basis), adjusted net income per share, adjusted weighted-average shares, fee-related earnings, fee-related earnings margin, gross realized performance fees and net realized performance fees. We have provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries. For definitions of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to applicable GAAP measures, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”


Financial Highlights and Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics
 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
September 30,		   Percentage Change
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts and where noted) September
30, 2022		 December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September
30, 2023		     2022     2023     vs. FQ2'23 vs. FQ2'23 YTD
Financial Highlights                      
GAAP Results                      
Management and advisory fees, net $ 119,121   $ 128,753   $ 132,573   $ 138,115   $ 142,123     $ 235,853   $ 280,238     19% 19%
Total revenues   (158,495 )   (4,235 )   172,374     178,011     191,422       (235,713 )   369,433     na na
Total performance fees   (277,616 )   (132,988 )   39,801     39,896     49,299       (471,566 )   89,195     na na
Net income (loss)   (67,065 )   (13,555 )   56,816     49,446     59,251       (88,536 )   108,697     na na
Net income (loss) per share of Class A common stock:                      
Basic $ (0.48 ) $ (0.11 ) $ 0.46   $ 0.34   $ 0.42     $ (0.66 ) $ 0.76     na na
Diluted $ (0.48 ) $ (0.11 ) $ 0.46   $ 0.34   $ 0.42     $ (0.66 ) $ 0.75     na na
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock:                      
Basic   61,407,834     62,192,899     62,805,788     62,834,818     62,858,468       61,276,707     62,846,708     2% 3%
Diluted   61,407,834     62,192,899     65,831,409     65,739,470     66,198,129       61,276,707     65,970,053     8% 8%
Quarterly dividend per share of Class A common stock(1) $ 0.20   $ 0.20   $ 0.20   $ 0.20   $ 0.21     $ 0.40   $ 0.41     5% 3%
Supplemental dividend per share of Class A common stock(2) $   $   $   $ 0.25   $     $   $ 0.25     na na
Accrued carried interest allocations   1,189,323     1,126,386     1,227,173     1,277,783     1,331,778           12%  
                       
Non-GAAP Results(3)                      
Adjusted management and advisory fees, net(4) $ 119,121   $ 128,753   $ 132,720   $ 138,301   $ 142,327     $ 235,853   $ 280,628     19% 19%
Adjusted revenues   150,638     148,053     152,940     152,780     149,800       340,977     302,580     (1)% (11)%
Fee-related earnings (“FRE”)   39,044     42,701     37,796     44,402     43,827       75,661     88,229     12% 17%
FRE margin(5)   33 %   33 %   28 %   32 %   31 %     32 %   31 %      
Gross realized performance fees   31,517     19,300     20,220     14,479     7,473       105,124     21,952     (76)% (79)%
Adjusted net income (“ANI”)   37,261     31,153     27,115     29,388     30,173       84,395     59,561     (19)% (29)%
Adjusted weighted-average shares   114,606,326     114,651,163     114,765,635     114,673,696     115,118,060       114,537,025     114,897,093     —% —%
ANI per share $ 0.33   $ 0.27   $ 0.24   $ 0.26   $ 0.26     $ 0.74   $ 0.52     (21)% (30)%
                       
Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics (in billions)                      
Assets under management (“AUM”)(6) $ 135.0   $ 134.0   $ 138.4   $ 142.6   $ 145.8           8%  
Assets under advisement (“AUA”)(6)   466.7     468.0     482.2     497.0     512.9           10%  
Fee-earning AUM (“FEAUM”)   80.1     83.0     85.4     87.4     87.3           9%  
Undeployed fee-earning capital (“UFEC”)   16.5     14.0     15.7     16.9     18.1           10%  
                                           


(1) Dividends paid, as reported in this table, relate to the preceding quarterly period in which they were earned.
(2) The supplemental cash dividend relates to earnings in respect of our full fiscal year 2023.
(3) Adjusted management and advisory fees, net, adjusted revenues, FRE, FRE margin, gross realized performance fees, ANI, adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are non-GAAP measures. See the definitions of these measures and reconciliations to the respective, most comparable GAAP measures under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”
(4) Excludes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds. See reconciliation of GAAP measures to adjusted measures that follows.
(5) FRE margin is calculated by dividing FRE by adjusted management and advisory fees, net.
(6) AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented. Does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.


StepStone Group Inc.
GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
   
  As of
  September 30, 2023   March 31, 2023
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 117,484   $ 102,565
Restricted cash   679     955
Fees and accounts receivable   45,237     44,450
Due from affiliates   51,050     54,322
Investments:      
Investments in funds   129,768     115,187
Accrued carried interest allocations   1,331,778     1,227,173
Legacy Greenspring investments in funds and accrued carried interest allocations(1)   700,473     770,652
Deferred income tax assets   36,828     44,358
Lease right-of-use assets, net   99,843     101,130
Other assets and receivables   52,615     44,060
Intangibles, net   333,322     354,645
Goodwill   580,542     580,542
Assets of Consolidated Funds:      
Cash and cash equivalents   58,639     25,997
Investments, at fair value   68,481     30,595
Other assets   1,624     772
Total assets $ 3,608,363   $ 3,497,403
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 91,561   $ 89,396
Accrued compensation and benefits   110,413     66,614
Accrued carried interest-related compensation   697,377     644,517
Legacy Greenspring accrued carried interest-related compensation(1)   556,219     617,994
Due to affiliates   204,503     205,424
Lease liabilities   119,117     121,224
Debt obligations   123,586     98,351
Liabilities of Consolidated Funds:      
Other liabilities   7,904     566
Total liabilities   1,910,680     1,844,086
Redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds   59,272     24,530
Stockholders’ equity:      
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 650,000,000 authorized; 64,068,952 and 62,834,791
issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively		   64     63
Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 125,000,000 authorized; 46,314,543 and 46,420,141
issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively		   46     46
Additional paid-in capital   628,977     610,567
Retained earnings   165,240     160,430
Accumulated other comprehensive income   338     461
Total StepStone Group Inc. stockholders’ equity   794,665     771,567
Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries   30,394     36,380
Non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities(1)   144,255     152,658
Non-controlling interests in the Partnership   669,097     668,182
Total stockholders’ equity   1,638,411     1,628,787
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,608,363   $ 3,497,403

(1) Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.    


StepStone Group Inc.
GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Six Months Ended September 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Revenues              
Management and advisory fees, net $ 142,123     $ 119,121     $ 280,238     $ 235,853  
Performance fees:              
Incentive fees   4,946       5,365       4,952       5,365  
Carried interest allocations:              
Realized   1,585       22,469       16,058       96,076  
Unrealized   55,371       (176,778 )     104,735       (290,728 )
Total carried interest allocations   56,956       (154,309 )     120,793       (194,652 )
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations(1)   (12,603 )     (128,672 )     (36,550 )     (282,279 )
Total performance fees   49,299       (277,616 )     89,195       (471,566 )
Total revenues   191,422       (158,495 )     369,433       (235,713 )
Expenses              
Compensation and benefits:              
Cash-based compensation   74,851       59,501       144,932       119,562  
Equity-based compensation   5,916       3,783       14,388       7,497  
Performance fee-related compensation:              
Realized   1,720       13,630       10,822       55,365  
Unrealized   28,712       (86,126 )     52,923       (140,679 )
Total performance fee-related compensation   30,432       (72,496 )     63,745       (85,314 )
Legacy Greenspring performance fee-related compensation(1)   (12,603 )     (128,672 )     (36,550 )     (282,279 )
Total compensation and benefits   98,596       (137,884 )     186,515       (240,534 )
General, administrative and other   31,729       33,733       65,006       67,965  
Total expenses   130,325       (104,151 )     251,521       (172,569 )
Other income (expense)              
Investment income (loss)   3,080       (3,691 )     6,166       (4,792 )
Legacy Greenspring investment loss(1)   (3,966 )     (15,357 )     (6,832 )     (23,961 )
Investment income of Consolidated Funds   8,772             11,134        
Interest income   977       356       1,408       367  
Interest expense   (2,108 )     (817 )     (4,120 )     (1,404 )
Other loss   (872 )     (634 )     (645 )     (1,738 )
Total other income (expense)   5,883       (20,143 )     7,111       (31,528 )
Income (loss) before income tax   66,980       (74,487 )     125,023       (94,672 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   7,729       (7,422 )     16,326       (6,136 )
Net income (loss)   59,251       (67,065 )     108,697       (88,536 )
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries   9,615       8,690       19,245       16,261  
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities(1)   (3,966 )     (15,357 )     (6,832 )     (23,961 )
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in the Partnership   22,928       (31,177 )     42,788       (40,575 )
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds   4,449             6,002        
Net income (loss) attributable to StepStone Group Inc. $ 26,225     $ (29,221 )   $ 47,494     $ (40,261 )
Net income (loss) per share of Class A common stock:              
Basic $ 0.42     $ (0.48 )   $ 0.76     $ (0.66 )
Diluted $ 0.42     $ (0.48 )   $ 0.75     $ (0.66 )
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock:              
Basic   62,858,468       61,407,834       62,846,708       61,276,707  
Diluted   66,198,129       61,407,834       65,970,053       61,276,707  

(1) Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations

Adjusted Management and Advisory Fees, Net

The following table presents the components of adjusted management and advisory fees, net. We believe adjusted management and advisory fees, net is useful to investors because it removes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds which we are required to consolidate under GAAP.

 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands) September
30, 2022		 December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September
30, 2023		     2022   2023
Focused commingled funds(1) $ 51,553 $ 60,680 $ 62,093 $ 67,119 $ 70,481   $ 104,295 $ 137,600
Separately managed accounts   52,179   53,515   54,033   55,744   56,431     102,639   112,175
Advisory and other services   13,788   13,926   15,546   14,101   13,740     26,772   27,841
Fund reimbursement revenues(1)   1,601   632   1,048   1,337   1,675     2,147   3,012
Adjusted management and advisory fees, net $ 119,121 $ 128,753 $ 132,720 $ 138,301 $ 142,327   $ 235,853 $ 280,628
                               

(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.

Adjusted Revenues

Adjusted revenues represents the components of revenues used in the determination of ANI and comprise adjusted management and advisory fees, net, incentive fees (including the deferred portion) and realized carried interest allocations. We believe adjusted revenues is useful to investors because it presents a measure of realized revenues.

The table below shows a reconciliation of revenues to adjusted revenues.

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands) September
30, 2022		 December
31,2022		 March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September
30, 2023		     2022     2023  
Total revenues $ (158,495 ) $ (4,235 ) $ 172,374   $ 178,011   $ 191,422     $ (235,713 ) $ 369,433  
Unrealized carried interest allocations   176,778     63,367     (100,753 )   (49,364 )   (55,371 )     290,728     (104,735 )
Deferred incentive fees   3,683         209         942       3,683     942  
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations   128,672     88,921     80,963     23,947     12,603       282,279     36,550  
Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1)           147     186     204           390  
Adjusted revenues $ 150,638   $ 148,053   $ 152,940   $ 152,780   $ 149,800     $ 340,977   $ 302,580  
                                             

(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.

The table below shows a reconciliation of GAAP measures to additional non-GAAP measures. We use the non-GAAP measures presented below as components when calculating FRE and ANI. We believe these additional non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating both the baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees, which provide additional insight into the operating profitability of our business, and the after-tax net realized income attributable to us, allowing investors to evaluate the performance of our business. These additional non-GAAP measures remove the impact of Consolidated Funds that we are required to consolidate under GAAP, and certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance.

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands) September
30, 2022		 December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September
30, 2023		     2022     2023  
GAAP management and advisory fees, net $ 119,121   $ 128,753   $ 132,573   $ 138,115   $ 142,123     $ 235,853   $ 280,238  
Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1)           147     186     204           390  
Adjusted management and advisory fees, net $ 119,121   $ 128,753   $ 132,720   $ 138,301   $ 142,327     $ 235,853   $ 280,628  
                 
GAAP cash-based compensation $ 59,501   $ 62,628   $ 69,990   $ 70,081   $ 74,851     $ 119,562   $ 144,932  
Adjustments(2)   (740 )   (520 )   (653 )   (531 )   (574 )     (1,431 )   (1,105 )
Adjusted cash-based compensation $ 58,761   $ 62,108   $ 69,337   $ 69,550   $ 74,277     $ 118,131   $ 143,827  
                 
GAAP equity-based compensation $ 3,783   $ 8,108   $ 9,335   $ 8,472   $ 5,916     $ 7,497   $ 14,388  
Adjustments(3)   (3,125 )   (7,444 )   (8,274 )   (7,171 )   (4,644 )     (6,196 )   (11,815 )
Adjusted equity-based compensation $ 658   $ 664   $ 1,061   $ 1,301   $ 1,272     $ 1,301   $ 2,573  
                 
GAAP general, administrative and other $ 33,733   $ 43,582   $ 35,612   $ 33,277   $ 31,729     $ 67,965   $ 65,006  
Adjustments(4)   (13,075 )   (20,302 )   (11,086 )   (10,229 )   (8,778 )     (27,205 )   (19,007 )
Adjusted general, administrative and other $ 20,658   $ 23,280   $ 24,526   $ 23,048   $ 22,951     $ 40,760   $ 45,999  
                 
GAAP interest income $ 356   $ 701   $ 853   $ 431   $ 977     $ 367   $ 1,408  
Interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds(5)           (195 )   (244 )   (249 )         (493 )
Adjusted interest income $ 356   $ 701   $ 658   $ 187   $ 728     $ 367   $ 915  
                 
GAAP other income (loss) $ (634 ) $ 358   $ (40 ) $ 227   $ (872 )   $ (1,738 ) $ (645 )
Adjustments(6)           86     (376 )   403           27  
Adjusted other income (loss) $ (634 ) $ 358   $ 46   $ (149 ) $ (469 )   $ (1,738 ) $ (618 )
                                             

(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(2) Reflects the removal of severance and compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out.
(3) Reflects the removal of equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in connection with the Private Wealth Transaction.
(4) Reflects the removal of lease remeasurement adjustments, accelerated depreciation of leasehold improvements for changes in lease terms, amortization of intangibles, transaction-related costs and other non-core operating income and expenses.
(5) Reflects the removal of interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds.
(6) Reflects the removal of amounts for Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss) and the removal of the impact of consolidation of the Consolidated Funds.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income, or “ANI”, is a non-GAAP performance measure that we present before the consolidation of StepStone Funds on a pre-tax and after-tax basis used to evaluate profitability. ANI represents the after-tax net realized income attributable to us. ANI does not reflect legacy Greenspring carried interest allocation revenues, legacy Greenspring carried interest-related compensation and legacy Greenspring investment income as none of the economics are attributable to us. The components of revenues used in the determination of ANI (“adjusted revenues”) comprise adjusted management and advisory fees, net, incentive fees (including the deferred portion) and realized carried interest allocations. In addition, ANI excludes: (a) unrealized carried interest allocation revenues and related compensation, (b) unrealized investment income (loss), (c) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in connection with the Private Wealth Transaction, (d) amortization of intangibles, (e) net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries, (f) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (g) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance. ANI is fully taxed at our blended statutory rate. We believe ANI and adjusted revenues are useful to investors because they enable investors to evaluate the performance of our business across reporting periods.

Fee-Related Earnings

Fee-related earnings, or “FRE”, is a non-GAAP performance measure used to monitor our baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees. FRE is a component of ANI and comprises adjusted management and advisory fees, net, less adjusted expenses which are operating expenses other than (a) performance fee-related compensation, (b) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in connection with the Private Wealth Transaction, (c) amortization of intangibles, (d) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (e) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance. FRE is presented before income taxes. We believe FRE is useful to investors because it provides additional insight into the operating profitability of our business and our ability to cover direct base compensation and operating expenses from total fee revenue.

The table below shows a reconciliation of income (loss) before income tax to ANI and FRE.

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2022 March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September 30,
2023		     2022     2023  
Income (loss) before income tax $ (74,487 )   (14,287 ) $ 67,505   $ 58,043   $ 66,980     $ (94,672 ) $ 125,023  
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries(1)   (9,985 )   (10,802 )   (10,151 )   (10,540 )   (10,321 )     (18,101 )   (20,861 )
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities   15,357     8,966     11,148     2,866     3,966       23,961     6,832  
Unrealized carried interest allocations   176,778     63,367     (100,753 )   (49,364 )   (55,371 )     290,728     (104,735 )
Unrealized performance fee-related compensation   (86,126 )   (31,875 )   53,515     24,211     28,712       (140,679 )   52,923  
Unrealized investment (income) loss   5,795     1,354     (2,207 )   (2,529 )   (1,657 )     8,865     (4,186 )
Impact of Consolidated Funds       (4,895 )   (4,002 )   (2,647 )   (8,223 )         (10,870 )
Deferred incentive fees   3,683         209         942       3,683     942  
Equity-based compensation(2)   3,125     7,444     8,274     7,171     4,644       6,196     11,815  
Amortization of intangibles   10,870     10,870     10,870     10,661     10,661       21,741     21,322  
Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments through earnings           (244 )                  
Non-core items(3)   2,945     9,952     733     (50 )   (1,500 )     6,895     (1,550 )
Pre-tax ANI   47,955     40,094     34,897     37,822     38,833       108,617     76,655  
Income taxes(4)   (10,694 )   (8,941 )   (7,782 )   (8,434 )   (8,660 )     (24,222 )   (17,094 )
ANI   37,261     31,153     27,115     29,388     30,173       84,395     59,561  
Income taxes(4)   10,694     8,941     7,782     8,434     8,660       24,222     17,094  
Realized carried interest allocations   (22,469 )   (16,320 )   (18,693 )   (14,473 )   (1,585 )     (96,076 )   (16,058 )
Realized performance fee-related compensation(5)   13,630     11,726     12,755     9,102     1,720       55,365     10,822  
Realized investment income   (2,104 )   (673 )   (757 )   (557 )   (1,423 )     (4,073 )   (1,980 )
Incentive fees   (5,365 )   (2,980 )   (1,318 )   (6 )   (4,946 )     (5,365 )   (4,952 )
Deferred incentive fees   (3,683 )       (209 )       (942 )     (3,683 )   (942 )
Adjusted interest income(6)   (356 )   (701 )   (658 )   (187 )   (728 )     (367 )   (915 )
Interest expense   817     1,111     1,674     2,012     2,108       1,404     4,120  
Adjusted other (income) loss(6)(7)   634     (358 )   (46 )   149     469       1,738     618  
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries(1)   9,985     10,802     10,151     10,540     10,321       18,101     20,861  
FRE $ 39,044   $ 42,701   $ 37,796   $ 44,402   $ 43,827     $ 75,661   $ 88,229  
                                             

(1) Reflects the portion of pre-tax ANI of our subsidiaries attributable to non-controlling interests:

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands) September
30, 2022		 December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September
30, 2023		     2022     2023
FRE attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries $ 10,149   $ 10,167 $ 9,843 $ 10,534 $ 9,463   $ 18,663   $ 19,997
Non fee-related earnings (losses) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries   (164 )   635   308   6   858     (562 )   864
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries $ 9,985   $ 10,802 $ 10,151 $ 10,540 $ 10,321   $ 18,101   $ 20,861

(2) Reflects equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in connection with the Private Wealth Transaction.
(3) Includes (income) expense related to the following non-core operating income and expenses:

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands) September
30, 2022		 December
31, 2022		 March
31, 2023		 June
30, 2023		 September
30, 2023		     2022     2023  
Transaction costs $   $ 6,812 $ 38   $ 37   $ 163     $ 3   $ 200  
Lease remeasurement adjustments   (2,709 )                   (2,709 )    
Accelerated depreciation of leasehold improvements for changes in lease terms   210     631   631     631     631       210     1,262  
Severance costs   134     42   73               178      
(Gain) loss on change in fair value for contingent consideration obligation   4,704     1,989   (588 )   (1,249 )   (2,868 )     7,960     (4,117 )
Compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out   606     478   579     531     574       1,253     1,105  
Total non-core operating income and expenses $ 2,945   $ 9,952 $ 733   $ (50 ) $ (1,500 )   $ 6,895   $ (1,550 )

(4) Represents corporate income taxes at a blended statutory rate applied to pre-tax ANI:

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
September 30,
  September
30, 2022		 December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September
30, 2023		   2022   2023  
Federal statutory rate 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 %   21.0 % 21.0 %
Combined state, local and foreign rate 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.3 %   1.3 % 1.3 %
Blended statutory rate 22.3 % 22.3 % 22.3 % 22.3 % 22.3 %   22.3 % 22.3 %

(5) Includes carried interest-related compensation expense related to the portion of net carried interest allocation revenue attributable to equity holders of the Company’s consolidated subsidiaries that are not 100% owned:

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands) September
30, 2022		 December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September 30,
2023		     2022   2023
Realized carried interest-related compensation $ 2,412 $ 2,208 $ 2,358 $ 2,189 $   $ 6,809 $ 2,189

(6) Excludes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds.
(7) Excludes amounts for Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss) ($244 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023).

Fee-Related Earnings Margin

FRE margin is a non-GAAP performance measure which is calculated by dividing FRE by adjusted management and advisory fees, net. We believe FRE margin is an important measure of profitability on revenues that are largely recurring by nature. We believe FRE margin is useful to investors because it enables them to better evaluate the operating profitability of our business across periods.

The table below shows a reconciliation of FRE to FRE margin.

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands) September
30, 2022		 December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September 30,
2023		     2022     2023  
FRE $ 39,044   $ 42,701   $ 37,796   $ 44,402   $ 43,827     $ 75,661   $ 88,229  
Adjusted management and advisory fees, net   119,121     128,753     132,720     138,301     142,327       235,853     280,628  
FRE margin   33 %   33 %   28 %   32 %   31 %     32 %   31 %
                                             

Gross Realized Performance Fees

Gross realized performance fees represents realized carried interest allocations and incentive fees, including the deferred portion and excluding legacy Greenspring entities. We believe gross realized performance fees is useful to investors because it presents the total performance fees realized by us.

Net Realized Performance Fees

Net realized performance fees represents gross realized performance fees, less realized performance fee-related compensation and excluding legacy Greenspring entities. We believe net realized performance fees is useful to investors because it presents the performance fees attributable to us, net of amounts paid to employees as performance fee-related compensation.

The table below shows a reconciliation of total performance fees to gross and net realized performance fees.

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands) September
30, 2022		 December
31, 2022		 March
31, 2023		 June
30, 2023		 September
30, 2023		     2022     2023  
Incentive fees $ 5,365   $ 2,980   $ 1,318   $ 6   $ 4,946     $ 5,365   $ 4,952  
Realized carried interest allocations   22,469     16,320     18,693     14,473     1,585       96,076     16,058  
Unrealized carried interest allocations   (176,778 )   (63,367 )   100,753     49,364     55,371       (290,728 )   104,735  
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations   (128,672 )   (88,921 )   (80,963 )   (23,947 )   (12,603 )     (282,279 )   (36,550 )
Total performance fees   (277,616 )   (132,988 )   39,801     39,896     49,299       (471,566 )   89,195  
Unrealized carried interest allocations   176,778     63,367     (100,753 )   (49,364 )   (55,371 )     290,728     (104,735 )
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations   128,672     88,921     80,963     23,947     12,603       282,279     36,550  
Deferred incentive fees   3,683         209         942       3,683     942  
Gross realized performance fees   31,517     19,300     20,220     14,479     7,473       105,124     21,952  
Realized performance fee-related compensation(1)   (13,630 )   (11,726 )   (12,755 )   (9,102 )   (1,720 )     (55,365 )   (10,822 )
Net realized performance fees $ 17,887   $ 7,574   $ 7,465   $ 5,377   $ 5,753     $ 49,759   $ 11,130  
                                             

Adjusted Weighted-Average Shares and Adjusted Net Income Per Share

ANI per share measures our per-share earnings assuming all Class B units and Class C units in the Partnership were exchanged for Class A common stock in SSG, including the dilutive impact of outstanding equity-based awards. ANI per share is calculated as ANI divided by adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding. We believe adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are useful to investors because they enable investors to better evaluate per-share operating performance across reporting periods.

The following table shows a reconciliation of diluted weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding to adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding used in the computation of ANI per share.

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
September 30,
  September
30, 2022		 December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September
30, 2023		     2022   2023
ANI $ 37,261 $ 31,153 $ 27,115 $ 29,388 $ 30,173   $ 84,395 $ 59,561
                 
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding – Basic   61,407,834   62,192,899   62,805,788   62,834,818   62,858,468     61,276,707   62,846,708
Assumed vesting of RSUs   913,479   457,818   524,576   400,034   801,014     856,217   601,620
Assumed vesting and exchange of Class B2 units   2,466,194   2,486,197   2,501,045   2,504,618   2,538,647     2,457,561   2,521,725
Exchange of Class B units in the Partnership(1)   46,889,995   46,662,062   46,420,141   46,420,141   46,417,845     47,017,716   46,418,987
Exchange of Class C units in the Partnership(2)   2,928,824   2,852,187   2,514,085   2,514,085   2,502,086     2,928,824   2,508,053
Adjusted weighted-average shares   114,606,326   114,651,163   114,765,635   114,673,696   115,118,060     114,537,025   114,897,093
                 
ANI per share $ 0.33 $ 0.27 $ 0.24 $ 0.26 $ 0.26   $ 0.74 $ 0.52
                               

(1) Assumes the full exchange of Class B units in the Partnership for Class A common stock of SSG pursuant to the Class B Exchange Agreement.
(2) Assumes the full exchange of Class C units in the Partnership for Class A common stock of SSG pursuant to the Class C Exchange Agreement.

Key Operating Metrics

We monitor certain operating metrics that are either common to the asset management industry or that we believe provide important data regarding our business. Refer to the Glossary below for a definition of each of these metrics.

Fee-Earning AUM

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
September 30,		   Percentage Change
(in millions) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2022 March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September 30, 2023     2022     2023     vs. FQ2'23
Separately Managed Accounts                    
Beginning balance $ 52,198   $ 52,881   $ 53,420   $ 55,345   $ 56,645     $ 49,586   $ 55,345     9%
Contributions(1)   1,760     2,149     2,378     1,425     1,036       5,131     2,461     (41)%
Distributions(2)   (588 )   (2,178 )   (997 )   (429 )   (1,459 )     (1,033 )   (1,888 )   148%
Market value, FX and other(3)   (489 )   568     544     304     158       (803 )   462     na
Ending balance $ 52,881   $ 53,420   $ 55,345   $ 56,645   $ 56,380     $ 52,881   $ 56,380     7%
                     
Focused Commingled Funds                    
Beginning balance $ 26,352   $ 27,236   $ 29,565   $ 30,086   $ 30,762     $ 25,587   $ 30,086     17%
Contributions(1)   1,139     2,497     713     796     992       2,299     1,788     (13)%
Distributions(2)   (304 )   (168 )   (308 )   (252 )   (988 )     (686 )   (1,240 )   225%
Market value, FX and other(3)   49         116     132     139       36     271     184%
Ending balance $ 27,236   $ 29,565   $ 30,086   $ 30,762   $ 30,905     $ 27,236   $ 30,905     13%
                     
Total                    
Beginning balance $ 78,550   $ 80,117   $ 82,985   $ 85,431   $ 87,407     $ 75,173   $ 85,431     11%
Contributions(1)   2,899     4,646     3,091     2,221     2,028       7,430     4,249     (30)%
Distributions(2)   (892 )   (2,346 )   (1,305 )   (681 )   (2,447 )     (1,719 )   (3,128 )   174%
Market value, FX and other(3)   (440 )   568     660     436     297       (767 )   733     na
Ending balance $ 80,117   $ 82,985   $ 85,431   $ 87,407   $ 87,285     $ 80,117   $ 87,285     9%
                                                 

(1) Contributions consist of new capital commitments that earn fees on committed capital and capital contributions to funds and accounts that earn fees on net invested capital or NAV.
(2) Distributions consist of returns of capital from funds and accounts that pay fees on net invested capital or NAV and reductions in fee-earning AUM from funds that moved from a committed capital to net invested capital fee basis or from funds and accounts that no longer pay fees.
(3) Market value, FX and other primarily consist of changes in market value appreciation (depreciation) for funds that pay on NAV and the effect of foreign exchange rate changes on non-U.S. dollar denominated commitments.

Asset Class Summary

  Three Months Ended   Percentage Change
(in millions) September
30, 2022		 December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September
30, 2023		   vs. FQ2'23
FEAUM              
Private equity $ 42,781 $ 45,048 $ 45,766 $ 46,539 $ 46,464   9 %
Infrastructure   18,592   18,314   19,274   19,874   20,122   8 %
Private debt   13,377   14,082   14,361   14,865   15,122   13 %
Real estate   5,367   5,541   6,030   6,129   5,577   4 %
Total $ 80,117 $ 82,985 $ 85,431 $ 87,407 $ 87,285   9 %
               
Separately managed accounts $ 52,881 $ 53,420 $ 55,345 $ 56,645 $ 56,380   7 %
Focused commingled funds   27,236   29,565   30,086   30,762   30,905   13 %
Total $ 80,117 $ 82,985 $ 85,431 $ 87,407 $ 87,285   9 %
               
AUM(1)              
Private equity $ 72,169 $ 70,868 $ 71,611 $ 73,511 $ 76,031   5 %
Infrastructure   27,749   27,324   27,285   28,521   28,678   3 %
Private debt   23,583   24,437   26,592   27,099   27,520   17 %
Real estate   11,516   11,372   12,891   13,469   13,612   18 %
Total $ 135,017 $ 134,001 $ 138,379 $ 142,600 $ 145,841   8 %
               
Separately managed accounts $ 78,625 $ 77,797 $ 82,243 $ 85,058 $ 85,387   9 %
Focused commingled funds   43,928   43,289   43,062   44,389   46,266   5 %
Advisory AUM   12,464   12,915   13,074   13,153   14,188   14 %
Total $ 135,017 $ 134,001 $ 138,379 $ 142,600 $ 145,841   8 %
               
AUA              
Private equity $ 239,640 $ 239,270 $ 242,461 $ 251,880 $ 264,327   10 %
Infrastructure   47,538   47,833   50,700   53,593   55,146   16 %
Private debt   16,831   16,823   17,362   17,525   18,026   7 %
Real estate   162,691   164,072   171,668   173,992   175,369   8 %
Total $ 466,700 $ 467,998 $ 482,191 $ 496,990 $ 512,868   10 %
               
Total capital responsibility(2) $ 601,717 $ 601,999 $ 620,570 $ 639,590 $ 658,709   9 %
                           

Note: Amounts may not sum to total due to rounding. AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented, and does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.
(1) Allocation of AUM by asset class is presented by underlying investment asset classification.
(2) Total capital responsibility equals assets under management (AUM) plus assets under advisement (AUA).

Glossary

Assets under advisement, or “AUA”, consists of client assets for which we do not have full discretion to make investment decisions but play a role in advising the client or monitoring their investments. We generally earn revenue for advisory-related services on a contractual fixed fee basis. Advisory-related services include asset allocation, strategic planning, development of investment policies and guidelines, screening and recommending investments, legal negotiations, monitoring and reporting on investments, and investment manager review and due diligence. Advisory fees vary by client based on the scope of services, investment activity and other factors. Most of our advisory fees are fixed, and therefore, increases or decreases in AUA do not necessarily lead to proportionate changes in revenue. We believe AUA is a useful metric for assessing the relative size of our advisory business.

Our AUA is calculated as the sum of (i) the NAV of client portfolio assets for which we do not have full discretion and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments. Our AUA reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our client accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUA does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUA as of September 30, 2023 reflects final data for the prior period (June 30, 2023), adjusted for net new client account activity through September 30, 2023. NAV data for underlying investments is as of June 30, 2023, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days following June 30, 2023. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days following June 30, 2023, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

Assets under management, or “AUM”, primarily reflects the assets associated with our separately managed accounts (“SMAs”) and focused commingled funds. We classify assets as AUM if we have full discretion over the investment decisions in an account or have responsibility or custody of assets. Although management fees are based on a variety of factors and are not linearly correlated with AUM, we believe AUM is a useful metric for assessing the relative size and scope of our asset management business.

Our AUM is calculated as the sum of (i) the net asset value (“NAV”) of client portfolio assets, including the StepStone Funds and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments and the StepStone Funds. Our AUM reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our funds and accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUM does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUM as of September 30, 2023 reflects final data for the prior period (June 30, 2023), adjusted for net new client account activity through September 30, 2023. NAV data for underlying investments is as of June 30, 2023, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days following June 30, 2023. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days following June 30, 2023, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

Consolidated Funds refer to the StepStone Funds that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate funds and other entities in which we hold a controlling financial interest.

Fee-earning AUM, or “FEAUM”, reflects the assets from which we earn management fee revenue (i.e., fee basis) and includes assets in our SMAs, focused commingled funds and assets held directly by our clients for which we have fiduciary oversight and are paid fees as the manager of the assets. Our SMAs and focused commingled funds typically pay management fees based on capital commitments, net invested capital and, in certain cases, NAV, depending on the fee terms. Management fees are only marginally affected by market appreciation or depreciation because substantially all of the StepStone Funds pay management fees based on capital commitments or net invested capital. As a result, management fees and FEAUM are not materially affected by changes in market value. We believe FEAUM is a useful metric in order to assess assets forming the basis of our management fee revenue.

Legacy Greenspring entities refers to certain entities for which the Company, indirectly through its subsidiaries, became the sole and/or managing member in connection with the Greenspring acquisition.

Private Wealth Transaction refers to new arrangements entered into by which certain members of the StepStone Group Private Wealth LLC (“SPW”) team received a profits interest in SPW and concurrently entered into an option agreement which provides that, (i) we have the right to acquire the profits interest at the end of any fiscal quarter after June 30, 2027, in exchange for payment of a call price and (ii) the SPW management team, through an entity named CH Equity Partners, LLC, has the right to put the profits interest to us on June 30, 2026 or at the end of any fiscal quarter thereafter, in exchange for payment of a put price.

SSG refers solely to StepStone Group Inc., a Delaware corporation, and not to any of its subsidiaries.

StepStone Funds refer to SMAs and focused commingled funds of the Company, including acquired Greenspring funds, for which the Partnership or one of its subsidiaries acts as both investment adviser and general partner or managing member.

The Partnership refers solely to StepStone Group LP, a Delaware limited partnership, and not to any of its subsidiaries.

Total capital responsibility equals AUM plus AUA. AUM includes any accounts for which StepStone Group has full discretion over the investment decisions, has responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or has custody of assets. AUA refers to accounts for which StepStone Group provides advice or consultation but for which the firm does not have discretionary authority, responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or custody of assets.

Undeployed fee-earning capital represents the amount of capital commitments to StepStone Funds that has not yet been invested or considered active but will generate management fee revenue once this capital is invested or activated. We believe undeployed fee-earning capital is a useful metric for measuring the amount of capital that we can put to work in the future and thus earn management fee revenue thereon.


