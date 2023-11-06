QIAGEN launches complete Sample to Insight workflow for microbiome research

Simplified and accelerated research workflow including high-quality DNA extraction kits, library preparation for whole genome metagenomics, and user-friendly bioinformatics analysis // Workflow enables diverse microbiome research applications, including gut health, soil microbiology, and antibiotic resistance, maximizing DNA diversity and minimizing bias // Expanding growing portfolio of QIAGEN microbiome solutions, covering every aspect of the scientific workflow

Venlo, the Netherlands, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the launch of the Microbiome WGS SeqSets, a comprehensive Sample to Insight workflow designed to provide an easy-to-use solution that maximizes efficiency and reproducibility in microbiome research.

The workflow streamlines the process steps involving sample extraction and next-generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation to prepare the sample for processing in an NGS sequencer, followed by user‑friendly bioinformatics analysis designed for researchers without expertise in the field.

Gaining prominence in recent years, microbiome research explores the relationships between microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi and viruses, and their hosts. The goal is to better understand their impact on health, diseases and ecological processes in order to develop novel diagnostic and therapeutic strategies.

“Our Microbiome WGS SeqSets provide a complete Sample to Insight solution that combines our industry-leading extraction technology with easy-to-use downstream NGS library preparation and intuitive bioinformatics. This streamlined workflow addresses challenges such as DNA extraction bias, library preparation complexity, and bioinformatics expertise, allowing researchers to focus on their scientific discoveries while we enable a smooth and reliable process,” said Nitin Sood, Senior Vice President and Head of the Life Sciences Business Area at QIAGEN.

The QIAamp PowerFecal Pro WGS SeqSets and the DNeasy PowerSoil Pro WGS SeqSets offer unified solutions for gut and soil samples. The workflow begins with DNA extraction using the DNeasy PowerSoil Pro or QIAamp PowerFecal Pro DNA Kits, which efficiently isolate high yields of DNA and identify greater bacterial diversity than other commercial kits.

Following extraction, the QIAseq Normalizer Kit streamlines library normalization, enabling easy pooling for high-throughput sequencing. The QIAseq FX DNA Library Kit enables rapid 2.5-hour NGS library preparation for whole genome metagenomic analysis, creating sequencing libraries with minimal bias through enzymatic fragmentation and adapter ligation. “We recommend the QIAseq FX DNA Library Kit for taxonomic profiling based on its high accuracy, low GC bias, and excellent transferability across laboratories,” said Dr. Dieter M. Tourlousse, Senior Scientist at the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) in Japan.

Finally, bioinformatics analysis is conducted using the Microbial Analysis Portal, an intuitive web-based platform. It enables taxonomic identification of microbes, provides a detailed breakdown of microbial species, and supports antimicrobial resistance (AMR) analysis for identifying antibiotic resistance genes. Users can easily and quickly generate publication-ready data and figures.

The SeqSets are designed for diverse microbiome research applications, including studies of gut health, soil microbiology, antibiotic resistance, and many others.

The new workflow further expands the growing portfolio of QIAGEN microbiome solutions. In true Sample to Insight spirit, the comprehensive portfolio encompasses tools for every aspect of the scientific workflow, including reliable sample preparation kits optimized for investigating challenging samples from environmental and human microbiomes. To ensure reproducibility, QIAGEN offers sample preparation automation for standardization and reliability. The extensive range of microbiome solutions also includes downstream processing technologies such as NGS, digital PCR (dPCR), or quantitative PCR (qPCR), all complemented by robust bioinformatics tools for seamless digital analysis.

More information on the Sample to Insight workflow for microbiome researchers can be found here: https://www.qiagen.com/applications/microbiome/workflow

