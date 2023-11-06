Renowned Litigation Law Firm Brown, LLC Expands Its Footprint with the Grand Opening of a New Location in Pennsylvania

Jason T. Brown, Esquire, Chair of Brown, LLC - Nationally Acclaimed Whistleblower Law Firm

UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brown, LLC, a renowned litigation powerhouse, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its latest location by the Philadelphia Main Line in Pennsylvania. This strategic expansion solidifies the firm's commitment to providing relentless legal representation for its clients and further establishes Brown, LLC as a dominant force in the legal arena. Over the last several weeks, Brown, LLC has announced over $40 million in settlements, but cautions past results don’t guarantee future success.

The new office location situated in Wayne, PA, is optimally located to offer its unparalleled legal services to clients who are by the Main Line, but the firm services clients nationwide, not just in the Philadelphia area.

Brown, LLC, under the guidance of its accomplished leader, Jason T. Brown, a former FBI Legal Advisor and Special Agent, has earned a reputation for its aggressive yet methodical approach to litigation. The firm's areas of focus include whistleblower litigation including, but not limited to False Claims Act litigation tackling Medicare fraud, Medicaid fraud, defense contractor fraud, pharmaceutical fraud, SEC whistleblower lawsuits, CFTC whistleblower matters, as well as other high-end litigation. With an experienced legal team that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars in settlements and judgments, Brown, LLC is known for its commitment to working hard and in concert with our clients to try and maximize results.

"We are excited to open another location bringing Brown, LLC's blend of legal knowledge and relentless dedication," said Jason T. Brown, Founder of Brown, LLC. "Our team of accomplished attorneys works tirelessly to represent our clients, and the new office physically commits a great team to service the community." The firm offers free and confidential consultations about a wide variety of matters, but in person consultations must be scheduled in advance after an initial phone consultation.

Brown, LLC is not only known for its impressive litigation achievements but also for its commitment to providing personalized service. The firm is passionate and personable, offering around-the-clock availability to address clients' questions and concerns.

For more information about Brown, LLC's new Pennsylvania location, please visit www.IFightForYourRights.com. For inquiries or to schedule a free confidential consultation, please call at (877) 561-0000.