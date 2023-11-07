Liquid Advertising Courts Latin American Gaming Market
New Media Strategy Director in Mexico CityLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquid Advertising, a prominent independent global advertising and marketing agency that works with many of the top publishers in video gaming, is thrilled to announce its further growth into Latin America, doubling its size in the last 12 months and naming a new director in charge of operations in Mexico City - signaling a significant milestone in the company's growth trajectory.
Newly hired Media Strategy Director Ximena Verástegui comes to Liquid from Starcom where she was Director of Digital. She joins a growing Liquid staff in Latin America based out of Mexico, El Salvador, and Brazil. She will operate out of Liquid’s offices in Mexico City - working side by side with Liquid’s teams based in the United States, UK, and Europe.
Liquid’s investment in Latin America seeks to take advantage of the strong growth and demographics of the region. “There are over 300 million gamers in Latin America and growth is projected to be 10% year over year for the next decade,” said Will Akerlof, President and CEO of Liquid. “The demographics of Latin America, younger populations, and rising prosperity mean that it will drive global growth in gaming in the years ahead.”
Ximena Verástegui, Media Strategy Director at Liquid Advertising's Mexico City office, expressed her enthusiasm for the expansion. "Our mission is to craft strategies uniquely tailored to speak to Latin American markets, to utilize our cutting-edge media and creative strategies, and build strong relationships with local media vendors and future clients. We understand the nuances of each Latin country, and their fans, and are committed to crafting our campaigns to meet the diverse needs of our clients."
Verástegui elaborated on the synergy between Liquid Advertising and Latin American markets. "Working with Liquid Advertising has been a remarkable experience. The agency's support, both globally and locally, is invaluable. With a deep understanding of Latin American markets and a dedication to crafting tailored campaigns, Liquid Advertising is poised to thrive in this dynamic landscape. ”
