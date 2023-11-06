Hazelcast Brings Simplified Architectures and Performance at Scale to Real-Time Stream Processing at Flink Forward 2023

Developers and solution architects will learn how a unified real-time data platform modernizes and enhances high-performance applications at a lower TCO

Seattle and Palo Alto, Calif., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hazelcast, Inc. , the company that enables instant action on streaming data, is proud to be a Gold Sponsor of Flink Forward 2023 in Seattle. At the stream processing focused event, Hazelcast is showcasing its unified real-time data platform and its ability to modernize and enhance applications, while lowering total cost of ownership (TCO).

Flink Forward, the annual Apache Flink® community conference, welcomes stream processing architects and developers to share best practices for building scalable streaming infrastructure and enterprise-grade applications. At the show, Hazelcast will host a live demo session on how to build real-time stream processing applications with a simplified architecture, performance at scale, and business-critical reliability.

Companies that want to take instant action on streaming can gain advantages and a competitive edge with Hazelcast. Hazelcast combines historical and streaming data in one unified platform with multiple clients, SQL support, and ML model serving. So instead of storing data, and missing opportunities by the second, the Hazelcast platform can take in data, process it, and enrich it to take action instantly.

“If you are building applications, you must multiply the learning curve, development, deployment, and maintenance costs by the number of technologies and frameworks you use. Hazelcast offers a unified platform to do it all,” said Fawaz Ghali, principal data science architect and head of developer relations at Hazelcast. “The stream processing community is growing rapidly and eager to learn about new approaches. We can’t wait to show Flink Forward attendees how a unified architecture simplifies application development and maintenance, resulting in lower total cost of ownership so teams can focus more on innovative work that impacts the business.”

During the demo session , app developers, architects, data engineers, and DevOps professionals can expand their stream processing knowledge of developing high-performance, large-scale stream processing applications, including:

how to get started with a unified real-time data platform for instant action on streaming data

reduce the complexities of development, deployment, and maintenance of real-time stream processing architectures; and

choose the right technologies with performance, simplicity, predictability, and cost-efficiency in mind.

Other Ways to Join Hazelcast at Flink Forward 2023

Seattle JUG (at VMware office in Bellevue): Monday, November 6 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Hazelcast will host a conversation entitled, “Boosting Similarity Search with Real-Time Stream Processing.” Registration information is available here .

. Flink Forward Demo Session: Wednesday, November 8 at 1:00 p.m. Hazelcast Principal Data Science Architect Fawaz Ghali is presenting, “Building Real-time Stream Processing Without Migraines Using Hazelcast.” More information is available here .

Additional Stream Processing Resources

About Hazelcast

The world’s leading companies trust Hazelcast and its unified real-time data platform to take instant action on streaming data. With a stream processing engine and fast data store integrated into a single solution, businesses can simplify real-time architectures for next-gen applications and AI/ML deployments to drive new revenue, mitigate risk, and operate efficiently – at a low TCO.

Hazelcast is named in the Gartner Market Guide for Event Stream Processing and a leader in the GigaOm Radar Report for Streaming Data Platforms. To join our community of CXOs, architects, and developers at brands such as HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, Volvo, New York Life, Domino’s, and others, visit hazelcast.com.

