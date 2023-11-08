Michael Daly Joins YES as SVP and GM of Wet Processing Systems
Michael is a seasoned, operations-driven executive with tremendous experience”FREMONT , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yield Engineering Systems, Inc. (YES), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences, and “More-than-Moore” applications, announced that Michael Daly has joined the company as its Senior Vice President and General Manager of Wet Processing Systems.
— Rama Alapati, CEO of YES
Mr. Daly assumes overall responsibility for enhancing the market share and profitability of YES’s rapidly growing Wet Processing business unit and will manage its existing product lines as well as new product development. Mr. Daly has extensive experience in high-tech & wide band gap semiconductors, with executive-level assignments at Wolfspeed/Cree, Global Foundries, SunEdison Semiconductors, and National Semiconductor.
“Michael is a seasoned, operations-driven executive with tremendous experience in delivering cutting-edge technology in High-Volume Manufacturing Semiconductor environments and is a consummate professional delivering outstanding results,” said Rama Alapati, CEO of YES. “His immense understanding of customer needs and continuous improvement -- combined with his impressive history of managing global operations, engineering, manufacturing, and product development for growth -- will serve YES well as we continue to deliver the highest-value solutions for our key accounts and global customer base.”
Michael holds a Bachelor Of Science in Applied Chemistry from the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland.
###
About YES
Yield Engineering Systems (YES) is a provider of surface and materials enhancement technology solutions. YES’ high-tech process equipment helps bring to life complex processes that enable artificial intelligence (AI), high performance computing (HPC), sciences, and mixed reality applications. YES’ highly advanced thermal processing systems, deposition systems, and wet etch and clean technologies play a vital role in the processing of advanced node silicon wafers, next-generation substrates, wafer- and panel-level packages, power semiconductors, life compound semiconductors, internet of things (IoT) devices, microLED and miniLED displays, and micro-fluidic consumables for genomics. With innovative technologies designed to optimize performance and cost of ownership, YES serves as a trusted partner from startups to Fortune 100 companies in a wide range of markets. YES is headquartered in Fremont, California. To learn more about YES’ systems and service offerings, visit Yield Engineering Systems.
P. Kevin Trompak | VP, Business Development
Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.
+1 510-954-6889
sales@yieldengineering.com