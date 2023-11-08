In a Tribute to India, Tagbin Creates a Prime Ministers Museum, and Immersive Experiences
Tagbin Continues to Celebrate India’s Heritage with New Experiences
Best plans are the ones which evolve with time.”WINTER GARDEN, FL, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tagbin’s Prime Minister Museum includes the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, inaugurated by the Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, and the biggest crowdsourced digital campaign Har Ghar Tiranga that encouraged more than six crore people to hoist the Tricolor at their homes to celebrate India's 75th year of independence.
— Saurav Bhaik
Notably, Tagbin also achieved the distinction of creating the world's largest outdoor hologram, projecting a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate in honor of his 125th birth anniversary. Talking about projections, Tagbin efficaciously shows their proficiency in Projection Mapping as well, which can be inherently seen during the Projection Mapping shows conducted at the Qutub Minar, the tallest Minaret in India.
Starting with Ask AI, the visitors have the opportunity to ask different tech-centric questions to an Interactive LED Wall with an AI face projecting into it. All the answers are given in real-time. G.I.T.A. was another interactive AI installation that stands for Guidance, Inspiration, Transformation and Action. Just like the holy book Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, attributed to having all the life-related answers, the interactive G.I.T.A. offered solutions to a wide range of questions related to personal, professional, and spiritual lives.
AI Avatar is a major hit among all because it enabled visitors to see themselves in avatars they wouldn’t have imagined otherwise. AI in Daily Life and Know Machine Learning were such installations that taught visitors about how these technologies have become an integrated part of our lives and helped them know about how AI and ML can be used to their benefit. AI Chess and Smart Art with AI added to the WOW factor for the entire exhibition as the digital artworks created by AI here were something no one had anticipated.
Tagbin sets out to bridge the gap between India's storied past and its promising future. The company’s approach underscores its commitment to sustainability, innovation, and the fusion of right-brain creativity with left-brain logic.
Under co-founder, Saurav Bhaik’s leadership, Tagbin has ventured into various projects that celebrate India in a digital and immersive fashion. From creating interactive museums that showcase India's heritage to developing immersive experiences that educate, he has tapped into a variety of avenues that bring the best to table. Harnessing the power of emerging technologies like Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning, has further elevated the essence of projects that he aims to deliver.
Tagbin's passion for culture and innovation led the company to champion experiential technology in India. Its portfolio boasts remarkable projects such as the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, Har Ghar Tiranga, Hologram Statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the Projection Mapping Show at Qutub Minar, Multiple Digital G20 Exhibitions, and many more. Through such endeavors, Tagbin has made sure to leave no stone unturned to help put the culture and heritage of India on a global pedestal. His leadership over the years has aided in setting a benchmark for future generations globally. Being a firm believer in the fact that ‘Best plans are the ones which evolve with time’, Saurav Bhaik's journey so far is a testament to this resilience in manifesting a strong foothold in the industry.
Tagbin’s mission is to transform visionary ideas into tangible and immersive experiences, Saurav has been successful in introducing the experiential use of emerging technologies in New India. From its Virtual Reality Cricket game to its Prime Ministers Museum, Tagbin continues to lead the way with new cultural experiences.
----------
TAGBIN - Future in Focus