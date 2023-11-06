Helping Future Doctors Achieve Their Dreams: Dr. Faris Abusharif Scholarship Seeks Worthy Medical Students
Illinois Medical Doctor Faris Abusharif MD Gives Back With Scholarship FundORLAND PARK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dr. Faris Abusharif Scholarship for Medical Students is seeking applicants for its 2024 scholarship award. This scholarship, named after Dr. Faris Abusharif, provides financial assistance to a worthy medical student who demonstrates academic excellence, financial need, and a passion for community service. One student will be awarded $1,500 to help cover the costs of medical school.
Dr. Abusharif is a board-certified anesthesiologist and pain management physician who spent over 20 years providing compassionate care to his patients. He graduated from the Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University and went on to complete his residency at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Throughout his career, Dr. Abusharif has been dedicated to helping others through medicine. This scholarship aims to continue his legacy by helping passionate students achieve their dreams of becoming doctors.
To be eligible, applicants must meet the following criteria:
• Enrolled in an accredited U.S. medical school
• Minimum 3.0 GPA
• Demonstrated financial need
• Commitment to community service
Applicants must submit an essay discussing their passion for medicine, goals for the future, and how the scholarship will help them achieve their dreams. The essay should highlight the applicant's commitment to serving their community.
"We encourage all eligible medical students to apply for this scholarship," said a member of the scholarship selection committee. "This is an incredible opportunity to have financial support during medical school by Dr. Abusharif."
The deadline to apply is July 15, 2024. The winner will be announced on August 15, 2024.
About Dr. Faris Abusharif:
Dr. Faris Abusharif is a board-certified anesthesiologist and pain management physician. A Chicago native, he received his biology degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign before graduating from the Chicago Medical School. He completed his anesthesiology residency at the University of Illinois Chicago, followed by a pain management fellowship. Dr. Abusharif practiced in Orland Park, IL for over 20 years, serving as a clinical preceptor for medical students. He was a dedicated physician and advocate for medical education.
About the Scholarship:
The Dr. Faris Abusharif Scholarship for Medical Students provides a $1,500 scholarship to one qualified applicant each year. The scholarship aims to honor Dr. Abusharif's legacy by helping passionate students achieve their medical school dreams. Eligible applicants must be enrolled in an accredited U.S. medical school, have a 3.0 GPA or higher, demonstrate financial need, and be involved in their community. For more details, visit https://drfarisabusharifscholarship.com.
