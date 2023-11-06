Many Delaware Hunting Seasons to Open in November, Including General Firearm/Shotgun Deer, Waterfowl and Small Game

Delaware deer hunters will be afield hoping to harvest a white-tailed trophy buck when the state’s general firearm deer season – known to hunters as the shotgun season – opens Friday, Nov. 10. /USFWS photo

Cottontail Rabbits, Ring-necked Pheasant, and Bobwhite Quail Seasons All Set to Open Monday, Nov. 20 Across State



Many Delaware hunting seasons are to open or are already open this month, including the popular November general firearm deer season, also known as the shotgun season, which runs from Friday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 19, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today. Duck, Canada goose and other hunting seasons open later in the month on Nov. 20.

Meanwhile, the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife is clarifying season dates for small game, due to incorrect dates listed in print copies of the 2023/’24 Delaware Hunting and Trapping Guide on the seasons for cottontail rabbits, ring-necked pheasants, and bobwhite quail. Hunting season for all three species will open on Monday, Nov. 20 – instead of Nov. 21 as indicated the print version of the hunting and trapping guide. The online version of the guide has been updated to reflect the correct dates for small game seasons.

Dates for all hunting seasons opening in November are:

Raccoon and opossum (hunt only): Nov. 1 through Feb. 29, 2024*

Nov. 1 through Feb. 29, 2024* Red fox (hunt only): Nov. 1 through Feb. 29, 2024

Nov. 1 through Feb. 29, 2024 Deer general firearm/shotgun: Nov. 10 through 19, including all Sundays

Nov. 10 through 19, including all Sundays Tundra swan (by special permit ONLY): Nov. 11 through Jan. 31, 2024

Nov. 11 through Jan. 31, 2024 Woodcock (first season split): Nov. 20 through Nov. 25

Nov. 20 through Nov. 25 Ducks (including sea ducks), coots and mergansers (second season split): Nov. 20 through Nov. 25

Nov. 20 through Nov. 25 Brant: Nov. 23 through Jan. 9, 2024 and Jan. 11 – Jan. 27, 2024. Note : Season is closed on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

Nov. 23 through Jan. 9, 2024 and Jan. 11 – Jan. 27, 2024. : Season is closed on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Bobwhite quail: Nov. 20 through Jan. 6, 2024

Nov. 20 through Jan. 6, 2024 Mourning dove (second season split): Nov. 20 through Jan. 31, 2024

Nov. 20 through Jan. 31, 2024 Ring-necked pheasant (male only): Nov. 20 through Feb. 3, 2024

Nov. 20 through Feb. 3, 2024 Cottontail rabbit: Nov. 20 through Feb. 29, 2024

Nov. 20 through Feb. 29, 2024 Canada goose (first season split): Nov. 20 through Nov. 25

*Raccoon and opossum hunting seasons are closed during the November youth/non-ambulatory deer hunt and the November general firearm/shotgun deer season. Special hunting hours for raccoon and opossum during the December antlerless, January handgun/straight-walled pistol-caliber rifle, January general firearm/shotgun and January muzzleloader deer seasons are 7 p.m. until midnight.

More information on hunting seasons and wildlife areas is available in the 2023/2024 Delaware Hunting and Trapping Guide at de.gov/hunting. More information on hunting licenses, the state waterfowl stamp and the Conservation Access Pass is available at de.gov/huntinglicense.

