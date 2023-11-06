OM Botanical Incorporates Enzyme Exfoliation in Their Products for a Gentle Way to Glowing Skin

OM Products One step Cleanser enzyme exfoliating cleanser

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, November 6, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skin-care ingredients inspire much passionate debate. But far from faddish, there’s one superhero staple that has remained relatively under the radar and is now earning well-deserved buzz: enzymes.We all have heard of physical and chemical exfoliants – now meet their less famous cousin, enzyme exfoliants! You’ll find them in popular products, like OM Botanical One Step Face Cleanser or Pumpkin and Spice Enzyme Recovery Mask An exfoliant is a product which helps detach the outer layers of the skin. Physical exfoliants do this by buffing away at the surface like sandpaper, and chemical exfoliants do this by breaking apart the glue holding the cells together. Enzyme exfoliants are a bit more like regular chemical exfoliants, but there are some key differences.WHAT’S IN AN ENZYME EXFOLIANT?Enzymes are proteins that perform a specific job. Simply put, for those who haven’t thought about biochemistry for a while, enzymes enhance a particular chemical process. “Essentially they act as catalysts for a reaction,” explains Sudhir Shah the chief scientist at OM Botanical,Often derived from plants and fruits, enzymes set in motion a specific—and critical—skin-care reaction: They unglue the bonds between dead skin cells, which causes skin to exfoliate and slough off. And here’s the unique part: Enzymes do this without disrupting the pH balance, the precise equilibrium that skin requires to perform at its best.This point of difference matters—a lot. Unlike chemical acids that have the potential to burn or weaken your protective barrier and destroy skin microbiome, enzymes are unlikely to inflame, irritate, or damage skin. And with all the recent talk about preserving a healthy microbiome and nurturing skin rather than stripping it, consider enzymes a kinder, equally effective alternative for brightening and toning.The enzymes used for exfoliation in skincare are protease (or proteolytic) enzymes, which break down other proteins, including those keeping your older, outer layers of skin stuck on. In particular, they’ll usually be bromelain from pineapple, papain from papaya or pumpkin enzyme.“Moreover, enzyme exfoliants tend to be gentler”. Shah continues, “The enzyme extracts usually have some anti-inflammatory properties, making them particularly good for sensitive skin. Additionally, the enzymes are stable over a wide pH range, which means they don’t need to be as acidic and harsh as Alpha-hydroxy acids and Beta-hydroxy Acids to work”.ABOUT OM BOTANICAL: Based in Apex, North Carolina, OM Botanical is committed to making the safest and the most effective plant based skin care line. Their entire line of products are made using bio-active organic ingredients. From the millennia-long traditions at the foothills of the Himalayas to powerful botanical ingredients used around the world, they’ve combined the best of Ayurveda and science. All their formulas are always clean, plant based, vegan, and cruelty-free with a strong focus on sustainability. Their product mix includes One step face cleanser, Vitamin C face serum, Organic moisturizer, Reef safe sunscreen, Sulfate free organic shampoo and more. Made in USA and packaged in carbon neutral sugarcane tubes, PCR or glass containers, every OM Botanical product sold also plants a tree.

