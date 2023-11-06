Kia Canada announces pricing for the EV9

All-electric EV9 starts at $59,995 MSRP

Specifications are finalized for Canada, two battery sizes and RWD and AWD configurations.

Estimated 489 km of all electric driving range in Wind RWD and 451 in the Land AWD offering outstanding distance for long commutes and family road trips.



TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kia Canada is announcing pricing and final specifications for the highly anticipated EV9. As the first fully electric three-row SUV from Kia, the EV9 is the new flagship of the lineup, as well as a pioneer in the mass market segment. To expand on the offering of a 3-row fully electric SUV into the Canadian market, Kia Canada has added a 76.1-kWh battery size option in addition to the 99.8-kWh battery.

The Kia EV9 adopts a new naming convention for its trim offerings, harmonizing earth’s natural elements to Kia’s sustainability vision by naming them Light, Wind and Land. Plus, the Land trim will offer both a Premium package and a GT-Line package that will further enhance the sophisticated appearances with exclusive design accents to elevate its elegance. The GT-Line includes 21-inch light weight alloy wheels, a bridge-type roof rail, dark-coloured belt line molding, gloss black side mirrors, differentiated front/rear bumper design.

EV9 Pricing (MSRP):

Light RWD $59,995

Wind RWD $62,995

Land AWD $64,995

Land AWD with Premium Package $74,995

Land AWD with GT-Line $78,995



“Being the first mass market brand to introduce a 3-row all-electric SUV, we wanted it to be innovative and remarkable, but also accessible” says Elias El-Achhab, VP and COO of Kia Canada. “This competitive price and array of options will give Canadians the opportunity to choose what best suits their lifestyle.”

EV9 Powertrain: Designed to Perform

The EV9 is the second Kia model based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), and the first to feature fourth-generation battery technology designed for improved energy density. In Canada, the EV9 will be available with a 76.1-kWh battery with a single-motor configuration and up to 370 km of range. For those looking for extended range, Kia also offers a 99.8-kWh battery with a single-motor configuration with up to 489 km of range or a dual-motor, 283-kW (379-hp) all-wheel-drive configuration with up to 451km of range. Enables ultrafast recharging on high-speed DC chargers, designed to go from a 10 to 80 percent state of charge in under 25 minutes.

Estimated all electric range

Trim / Package: Range Light RWD (76.1kWh) 370 km Wind 99.8 kWh RWD Wind RWD (99.8kWh) 489 km Land AWD /Land AWD with Premium Package (99.8 kWh) 451 km Land AWD with GT-Line Package (99.8 kWh) 435 km

The Kia EV9 is set to begin arriving at Canadian dealerships in December. For more information about the EV9, please visit www.kia.ca/EV9.

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs over 170 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers award winning products that are dynamic, stylish and innovative and services that are meaningful and convenient through a network of 198 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’ reflects Kia’s desire to create the space for you to get inspired and more time to bring your ideas to life. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

For media related inquiries, please contact media@kia.ca.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e956950c-8b32-49db-a606-3ff76bce5cba