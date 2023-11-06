CGG Announces its Q3 2023 Results

Strong Financial Results

Revenue at $307 million, up 42% y-o-y

EBITDAs at $109 million, up 41% y-o-y

Positive Net Cash Flow of $63 million

PARIS, France – November 6, 2023 – CGG (ISIN: FR0013081864), a global technology and high-performance computing (HPC) leader, announced today its third quarter 2023 non-audited results.

Commenting on these results, Sophie Zurquiyah, CGG CEO, said:

“Our third-quarter results are in line with our expectations for year-on-year growth and demonstrate the strengthening operational and cash performance across all businesses. As our clients increase their focus around adding new reserves, demand for our high-end technology, data and services drove strong performance for our core activities.

Our Beyond the Core businesses are supported by strong momentum in the Digital, Energy Transition, and Infrastructure Monitoring markets, notably in HPC. To strengthen our technology differentiation and support our growth ambitions, we opened a new UK HPC Hub which will extend our global capacity to ~500 petaFLOPS, keeping CGG’s position as the #1 industrial HPC in the world. We are uniquely addressing the needs of our new clients’ high-end scientific and AI applications, as evidenced by another new contract signed this quarter.”

Q3 2023 key figures: Strong financial results



IFRS figures : revenue at $293m, EBITDAs at $95m, OPINC at $42m

: revenue at $293m, EBITDAs at $95m, OPINC at $42m Segment revenue at $307m , up 42% year-on-year. Geoscience at $78m, up 13% year-on-year driven by continued demand for high-end imaging worldwide. Earth Data at $107m, up 74% year-on-year. Solid after-sales at $52m up 21%. Prefunding revenue at $55m, and a 111% prefunding rate. Sensing and Monitoring at $122m, up 42% year-on-year.

at , up 42% year-on-year.



Segment EBITDAs at $109m , including $(20)m compensation fees to Shearwater, and up 41% year-on-year sustained by solid activity across our businesses, and a 35% margin.

at , including $(20)m compensation fees to Shearwater, and up 41% year-on-year sustained by solid activity across our businesses, and a 35% margin. Segment operating income at $33m, up 31% and a 11% margin

at up 31% and a 11% margin Group net income at $8m

at Net cash flow of $63m



YTD 2023 key figures: Solid financial results



IFRS figures: revenue at $810m, EBITDAs at $283m, OPINC at $130m



Segment revenue at $805m , up 32% year-on-year. Geoscience at $238m, up 11% year-on-year. Earth Data at $234m, up 2% year-on-year. Sensing and Monitoring at $334m, up 102% year-on-year.

at , up 32% year-on-year.



Segment EBITDAs at $278m including $(31)m compensation fees to Shearwater, and up 15% year-on-year and a 35% margin.

at including $(31)m compensation fees to Shearwater, and up 15% year-on-year and a 35% margin. Segment operating income at $123m, up 43% and a 15% margin

at up 43% and a 15% margin Group net income at $31m compared to $(4)m last year

at compared to $(4)m last year Net cash flow of $(15)m compared to $(65)m last year.



Balance Sheet



Cash liquidity of $370m as of September 30, 2023, including $95m undrawn RCF.

of as of September 30, 2023, including undrawn RCF. Net debt before IFRS 16 at $921m as of September 30, 2023.











Key Figures - Third Quarter 2023

Key Figures IFRS - Quarter

In million $ 2022

Q3 2023

Q3 Variances % Operating revenues 255 293 15% Operating Income / (loss) 28 42 52% Equity from Investment (0) 1 - Net cost of financial debt (24) (26) (7)% Other financial income / (loss) (1) (5) - Income taxes (4) (4) (3)% Net Income / (Loss) from continuing operations (1) 8 741% Net Income / (Loss) from discontinued operations (0) 0 181% Group net income / (loss) (2) 8 624% Operating cash flow 37 145 - Net cash flow (77) 63 - Net debt 976 1,008 3% Net debt before lease liabilities 889 921 4% Capital employed 2,006 2,098 5%

Key Segment Figures - Third Quarter 2023

Key Segment Figures - Quarter

In million $ 2022

Q3 2023

Q3 Variances % Segment revenue 217 307 42% Segment EBITDAs 77 109 41% EBITDAs margin 35% 35% (0) bps Segment operating income / (loss) 25 33 31% Opinc margin 12% 11% (1) bps IFRS 15 adjustment 2 9 291% IFRS operating income / (loss) 28 42 52% Operating cash flow 37 145 - Segment net cash flow (77) 62 -

Key figures bridge: Segment to IFRS - Third Quarter 2023

P&L items

In million $ Segment figures IFRS 15 adjustment IFRS figures Total Revenue 307 (14) 293 OPINC 33 9 42 Cash Flow Statement items

In million $ Segment figures IFRS 15 adjustment IFRS figures EBITDAs 109 (14) 95 Change in Working Capital & Provisions 31 14 44 Cash Provided by Operations 145 (0) 144 Earth Data Data Library NBV

In million $ Segment figures IFRS 15 adjustment IFRS figures Opening Balance Sheet , Jun 1st 23 364 95 459 Closing Balance Sheet , Sep 30th 23 359 117 476

Third Quarter 2023 Segment Financial Results

Digital, Data and Energy Transition (DDE)

Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE)

In million $ 2022

Q3 2023

Q3 Variances % Segment revenue 131 185 41% Geoscience 69 78 13% Earth Data 62 107 74% Prefunding 19 55 - After-Sales 43 52 21% DDE proforma 131 185 42% Segment EBITDAs 64 104 62% EBITDAs Margin 49% 56% 7 bps Segment operating income 21 37 79% OPINC Margin 16% 20% 4 bps Capital employed (in billion $) 1.5 1.5 3% Other Key Metrics Multi-Client cash capex ($m) (72) (50) (31)% Multi-Client cash prefunding rate (%) 26% 111% 85 bps

Digital, Data and Energy Transition (DDE) segment revenue was $185 million, up 41% year-on-year.

Geoscience (GEO) revenue was $78 million, up 13% year-on-year.





Geoscience activity remains solid across all regions sustained by increasing demand worldwide for OBN imaging, higher resolution images and quick processing turnaround. The level of commercial activity continues to be strong with order intakes up 6% year-on-year.

Earth Data (EDA) revenue was $107 million up 74% year-on-year.





Earth Data cash capex was $(50) million this quarter, down (31)% year-on-year with one OBN program offshore Norway and a few reprocessing projects. Prefunding revenue was $55 million and almost tripled year-on-year while prefunding rate was high at 111%. After-sales were solid at $52 million this quarter, up 21% year-on-year.

The segment library Net Book Value was $359 million ($476 million after IFRS 15 adjustments) at the end of September 2023.

DDE segment EBITDAs was $104 million, up 62% year-on-year and including $(20) million was this quarter paid to Sheawater for compensation fees. DDE segment EBITDAs margin was 56% margin.

DDE segment operating income was $37 million, up 79% year-on-year, and a 20% margin.

DDE capital employed were stable at $1.5 billion at the end of September 2023.

Sensing and Monitoring (SMO)

Sensing & Monitoring (SMO)

In million $ 2022

Q3 2023

Q3 Variances % Segment revenue 86 122 42% Land 50 58 16% Marine 22 45 103% Downhole gauges 4 6 38% Non Oil & Gas 10 13 34% Segment EBITDAs 18 12 (33)% EBITDAs margin 21% 10% (11) bps Segment operating income / (loss) 11 5 (56)% OPINC Margin 13% 19% 6 bps Capital employed (in billion $) 0.6 0.6 (0)%

Sensing and Monitoring (SMO) segment revenue was $122 million, up 42% year-on-year.

High level of land equipment sales at $58 million mainly for North Africa and Middle-East.

Marine equipment at $45 million driven by major sales of GPR ocean bottom nodes

Downhole sales were $6 million, up 38% year-on-year.

Beyond the Core revenues were high at $13 million, up 34% year-on-year.

SMO segment EBITDAs was $12 million and an exceptional 10% margin this quarter due to large deliveries of low margin equipment.

SMO segment operating income was $5 million.

SMO capital employed were $0.6 billion at the end of September 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Consolidated Income Statements

In million $ 2022

Q3 2023

Q3 Variances % Exchange rate euro/dollar 1.02 1.09 7% Segment revenue 217 307 42% DDE 131 185 41% Sensing & Monitoring 86 122 42% Segment Gross Margin 54 67 25% Segment EBITDAs 77 109 41% DDE 64 104 62% Sensing & Monitoring 18 12 (33)% Corporate (4) (7) (66)% Elim & Other (1) (0) 70% Segment operating income 25 33 31% DDE 21 37 79% Sensing & Monitoring 11 5 (56)% Corporate (5) (8) (59)% Elim & Other (1) (0) 68% IFRS 15 adjustment 2 9 - IFRS operating income 28 42 52% Equity from investments (0) 1 - Net cost of financial debt (24) (26) (7)% Other financial income (loss) (1) (5) - Income taxes (4) (4) (3)% Net income / (loss) from continuing operations (1) 8 - Net income / (loss) from discontinued operations (0) 0 181% IFRS net income / (loss) (2) 8 - Shareholder's net income / (loss) (1) 8 - Basic Earnings per share in $ (0.00) 0.05 - Basic Earnings per share in € (0.00) 0.05 -

Segment revenue was $307 million, up 42%. The respective contributions from the Group’s businesses were 25% from GEO, 35% from EDA (60% for the DDE segment) and 40% from the SMO segment.

Segment EBITDAs was $109 million, including $(20) million compensation fees to Shearwater and up 41% year-on-year, a 35% margin.

Segment operating income was $33 million, up 31% year-on-year and a 11% margin. IFRS 15 adjustment was $9 million and IFRS operating income was $42 million.

Cost of financial debt was $(26) million. Taxes were at $(4) million.

Net income from continuing operations was $8 million and Group net income was at $8 million / €8 million.

Third Quarter 2023 Cash Flow

Cash Flow items

In million $ 2022



Q3 2023



Q3 Variances % Segment Operating Cash Flow 37 145 289% CAPEX (82) (59) (28)% Industrial (6) (6) 6% R&D (4) (3) (24)% Multi-Client (Cash) (72) (50) (31)% Marine MC (72) (50) (31)% Land MC (0) 0 (100)% Proceeds from disposals of assets (15) (2) 89% Segment Free Cash Flow (61) 84 238% Lease repayments (12) (13) (9)% Asset financing 1 1 22% Paid Cost of debt 0 (2) - Free cash flow from discontinued operations (6) (7) (14)% Net Cash flow (78) 63 181% Financing cash flow 0 (3) - Forex and other (14) (4) 70% Net increase/(decrease) in cash (92) 55 160% Supplementary information Change in working capital & provisions, included in Segment Operating Cash Flow (40) 31 163%

Segment operating cash flow was $145 million up 289%, including $31 million positive change in working capital & provisions.

Total capex was $(59) million:

Industrial capex was $(6) million

was $(6) million R&D capex was $(3) million

was $(3) million Earth Data cash capex was $(50) million





Segment free cash flow was $84 million.

After $(12) million lease repayments and asset financing, $(2) million cash cost of debt and $(7) million cash costs related to discontinued operations, Net Cash flow was $63 million.

9 months 2023 Financial Results

Consolidated Income Statements

In million $ 2022

YTD Sep 2023

YTD Sep Variances % Exchange rate euro/dollar 1.07 1.08 1% Segment revenue 610 805 32% DDE 444 471 6% SMO 165 334 102% Elim & Other 0 (0) - Segment Gross Margin 170 225 33% Segment EBITDAs 241 278 15% DDE 256 250 (2)% SMO (1) 48 - Corporate (10) (16) (59)% Elim & Other (3) (3) 19% Segment operating income 86 123 43% DDE 125 119 (5)% SMO (23) 25 - Corporate (12) (18) (45)% Elim & Other (4) (3) 20% IFRS 15 adjustment 11 7 (35)% IFRS operating income 97 130 34% Equity from investments (0) 1 - Net cost of financial debt (75) (76) (1)% Other financial income (loss) 2 (2) (166)% Income taxes (27) (25) 8% NRC (Tax & OFI) 0 0 - Net income / (loss) from continuing operations (2) 29 - Net income / (loss) from discontinued operations (2) 2 196% IFRS net income / (loss) (4) 31 886% Shareholder's net income / (loss) (3) 29 - Basic Earnings per share in $ (0.00) 0.04 - Basic Earnings per share in € (0.00) 0.04 -

Segment revenue was $805 million, up 32% year-on-year. The respective contributions from the Group’s businesses were 30% from Geoscience, 29% from Earth Data (59% for the DDE segment) and 41% from Sensing & Monitoring.

DDE segment revenue was $471 million, up 6% year-on-year.

Geoscience revenue was $238 million, up 11% year-on-year.

Earth Data sales reached $234 million, up 2% year-on-year. Prefunding revenue was $132 million, up 92% year-on-year. Earth Data cash capex was $(142) million, down (21)% year-on-year and cash prefunding rate at the end of September was 93%.

After-sales were $101 million, down (37)% or down (5)% when adjusted from exceptional transfer fees in Q2 2022.

SMO segment revenue was $334 million, up 102% year-on-year.

Segment EBITDAs was $278 million, including $(31)m compensation fees to Shearwater and up 15% year-on-year, a 35% margin. DDE EBITDA margin was 53% and Sensing & Monitoring EBITDA margin was 14%.

Segment operating income was $123 million, up 43% and a 15% margin.

IFRS 15 adjustment at operating income level was $7 million and IFRS operating income, after IFRS 15 adjustment, was $130 million.

Cost of financial debt was $(76) million. The total amount of interest paid was $(47) million.

Other financial items were $(2) million.

Taxes were at $(25) million.

Net income from continuing operations was $29 million compared to $(2) million last year.

Group net income attributable to CGG’s shareholders was $31 million / €29 million.

Cash Flow

Cash Flow items

In million $ 2022

YTD Sep 2023

YTD Sep Variances % Segment Operating Cash Flow 243 257 6% CAPEX (210) (190) (9)% Industrial (15) (36) 142% R&D (15) (12) (17)% Earth Data (Cash) (180) (142) (21)% Marine Offshore (179) (142) (21)% Land Onshore (1) 0 (100)% Proceeds from disposals of assets 1 (2) - Segment Free Cash Flow 35 65 88% Lease repayments (37) (38) (4)% Asset financing 1 22 - Paid Cost of debt (47) (47) 1% Free cash flow from discontinued operations (17) (17) (1)% Net Cash flow (65) (15) 77% Financing cash flow 2 (2) (190)% Forex and other (31) (6) 79% Net increase/(decrease) in cash (94) (23) 75% Supplementary information Change in working capital & provisions, included in Segment Operating Cash Flow 9 (18) (303)%

Segment operating cash flow was $257 million up 6%, including $(18) million negative change in working capital & provisions.

Capex was $(190) million, down (9)% year-on-year:

Industrial capex was $(36) million,

Research & development capex was $(12) million,

Earth Data cash capex was $(142) million, down (21)% year-on-year.

Segment free cash flow was $65 million.

After the payment of interest expenses of $(47) million, lease repayments of $(38) million, asset financing of $22 million and $(17) millon of cash flow from discontinued operations, Group net cash flow was $(15) million, compared to $(65) million for the 9 months of 2022.

Balance Sheet

Group’s liquidity amounted to $275 million and cash liquidity including $95 million undrawn RCF amounted to $370 million at the end of September, 2023.

Group gross debt before IFRS 16 was $1,197 million and net debt was $921 million at the end of September, 2023.

Group gross debt after IFRS 16 was $1,283 million and net debt was $1,008 million at the end of September, 2023.

Segment leverage ratio of Net debt to adjusted Segment EBITDAs was 2.3x at the end of September 2023.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

September 30, 2023

Unaudited Interim Consolidated statements of operations

Nine months ended September 30, (In millions of US$, except per share data) Notes 2023 2022 Operating revenues 8 810.4 658.5 Other income from ordinary activities 0.2 0.5 Total income from ordinary activities 810.6 659.0 Cost of operations (578.0) (477.8) Gross profit 232.6 181.2 Research and development expenses - net (20.5) (12.5) Marketing and selling expenses (26.6) (21.8) General and administrative expenses (54.2) (51.0) Other revenues (expenses) - net 9 (0.9) 1.4 Operating income (loss) 8 130.4 97.3 Cost of financial debt, gross (79.5) (75.7) Income provided by cash and cash equivalents 4.0 1.1 Cost of financial debt, net (75.5) (74.6) Other financial income (loss) 10 (1.6) 2.4 Income (loss) before incomes taxes and share of income (loss) from companies accounted for under the equity method 53.3 25.1 Income taxes (24.6) (26.6) Net income (loss) before share of income (loss) from companies accounted for under the equity method 28.7 (1.5) Net income (loss) from companies accounted for under the equity method 0.5 (0.1) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 29.2 (1.6) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 3 2.3 (2.4) Consolidated net income (loss) 31.5 (4.0) Attributable to : Owners of CGG S.A $ 28.0 (2.8) Non-controlling interests $ 3.5 (1.2) Net income (loss) per share (a) Basic $ 0.04 — Diluted $ 0.04 — Net income (loss) from continuing operations per share (a) Basic $ 0.04 — Diluted $ 0.04 — Net income (loss) from discontinued operations per share (a) Basic $ - — Diluted $ - —

(a) Earning per share is presented as nil being less than US$0.01.





Unaudited Interim Consolidated statements of financial position

(In millions of US$) Notes September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 275.1 298.0 Trade accounts and notes receivable, net 316.3 308.3 Inventories and work-in-progress, net 237.5 257.2 Income tax assets 11.3 53.4 Other current financial assets, net - 0.1 Other current assets, net 136.4 99.9 Total current assets 976.6 1,016.9 Deferred tax assets 20.6 24.2 Other non-current assets, net 11.5 8.2 Investments and other financial assets, net 20.9 18.4 Investments in companies under the equity method 11.2 10.8 Property, plant and equipment, net 4 180.1 167.3 Intangible assets, net 603.9 554.2 Goodwill, net 1,091.9 1,089.4 Total non-current assets 1,940.1 1,872.5 TOTAL ASSETS 2,916.7 2,889.4 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Financial debt – current portion 5 96.1 60.4 Trade accounts and notes payables 89.0 92.0 Accrued payroll costs 76.8 85.6 Income taxes payable 27.9 27.2 Advance billings to customers 24.1 29.4 Provisions — current portion 15.8 17.6 Other current financial liabilities 21.0 20.0 Other current liabilities 214.9 222.1 Total current liabilities 565.6 554.3 Deferred tax liabilities 28.9 18.7 Provisions — non-current portion 31.1 28.6 Financial debt – non-current portion 5 1,186.9 1,188.8 Other non-current financial liabilities 5.9 21.8 Other non-current liabilities 7.8 18.4 Total non-current liabilities 1,260.6 1,276.3 Common stock: 1,105,308,172 shares authorized and 713,676,258 shares with a €0.01 nominal value outstanding at September 30, 2023 8.7 8.7 Additional paid-in capital 118.7 118.6 Retained earnings 996.9 967.9 Other Reserves 39.3 50.0 Treasury shares (20.1) (20.1) Cumulative income and expense recognized directly in equity (3.2) (3.4) Cumulative translation adjustment (90.7) (102.4) Equity attributable to owners of CGG S.A. 1,049.6 1,019.3 Non-controlling interests 40.9 39.5 Total equity 1,090.5 1,058.8 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 2,916.7 2,889.4

Unaudited Interim Consolidated statements of cash flow

Nine months ended September 30, (In millions of US$) Notes 2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income (loss) 31.5 (4.0) Less: Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 3 (2.3) 2.4 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 29.2 (1.6) Depreciation, amortization and impairment 8 63.3 65.2 Earth Data surveys impairment and amortization 8 99.8 136.9 Depreciation and amortization capitalized in Earth Data surveys (11.8) (11.7) Variance on provisions 0.5 (0.8) Share-based compensation expenses 1.7 2.3 Net (gain) loss on disposal of fixed and financial assets 0.1 (3.9) Share of (income) loss in companies recognized under equity method (0.5) 0.1 Other non-cash items 1.8 (2.4) Net cash-flow including net cost of financial debt and income tax 184.1 184.1 Less : Cost of financial debt 75.5 74.6 Less : Income tax expense (gain) 24.6 26.6 Net cash-flow excluding net cost of financial debt and income tax 284.2 285.3 Income tax paid (c) (3.8) (3.8) Net cash-flow before changes in working capital 280.4 281.5 Changes in working capital (23.5) (38.8) - change in trade accounts and notes receivable (29.4) 30.0 - change in inventories and work-in-progress 17.4 (69.8) - change in other current assets 6.6 5.1 - change in trade accounts and notes payable (0.4) 36.1 - change in other current liabilities (17.7) (40.2) -Impact of changes in exchange rate on financial items 0.0 - Net cash-flow from operating activities 256.9 242.7 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Total capital expenditures (tangible and intangible assets) net of variation of fixed assets suppliers, excluding Earth Data surveys) 4 (48.3) (29.6) Investment in Earth Data surveys (141.7) (179.9) Proceeds from disposals of tangible and intangible assets (a) - 33.1 Proceeds from divestment of activities and sale of financial assets - 4.8 Acquisition of investments, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired (b) (1.9) (36.7) Variation in subsidies for capital expenditures - (0.1) Variation in other non-current financial assets (2.9) (6.7) Net cash-flow used in investing activities (194.8) (215.1)

(a) Sale and leaseback of CGG headquarters in 2022

(b) Includes a partial earn-out payment following the acquisition of Geocomp in 2022

(c) Includes settlement of tax audit Mexico for US$ 5,1 milllion which was accrued on December 2022





Nine months ended September 30, (In millions of US$) Notes 2023 2022 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of long-term debt 5 (1.5) - Total issuance of long-term debt 5 23.0 - Lease repayments 5 (37.9) (36.6) Financial expenses paid 5 (46.5) (46.9) Loan granted - 1.7 Net proceeds from capital increase: - 0.4 — from Owner of CGG - 0.4 — from non-controlling interests of integrated companies - — Dividends paid and share capital reimbursements: — to owners of CGG - — — to non-controlling interests of integrated companies (0.8) (0.9) Net cash-flow provided by (used in) financing activities (63.7) (82.2) Effects of exchange rates on cash (4.3) (23.1) Net cash flows incurred by discontinued operations 3 (17.0) (16.4) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (22.9) (94.1) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 298.0 319.2 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 275.1 225.1

