UK Expat and Foreign National Investors Use Re-Mortgage Products to Improve the Energy Efficiency of Buy-to-Let Property

Because of the increasing focus on energy efficiency in rental properties, it’s important for UK expat and foreign national investors to make their property as energy efficient as possible.

Switching to LED lightbulbs is one of the simplest ways to increase the energy efficiency of a rental property.

Replacing old appliances with more energy efficient ones is another very easy way for UK expat and foreign national investors to improve the energy efficiency of their rental property.

There are many ways to improve a property's insulation, from improving insulation in roofs and cavity walls to installing double glazed windows and thermally efficient doors.